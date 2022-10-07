Read full article on original website
Broncs outlast Braves in 35-25 battle of top 3A teams
Not all games featuring the top two teams live up to the hype and the billing that they receive beforehand. But Friday night’s clash between visiting Cody and Star Valley certainly did. By the end of the day the Broncs collected their 22nd straight win in a 35-25 final...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming
If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
Wyoming woman dies after rollover crash near La Barge on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming woman died after rolling her vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near La Barge. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old woman was heading west on County Road 315 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she failed to negotiate a left-hand corner. The car left the road to the right, overcorrected to the left and went back onto the roadway before overcorrecting again to the right, leaving the roadway again. The front driver’s-side tire hit a metal culvert, causing the vehicle to roll.
59-Year-Old Wyoming Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Rollover
A 59-year-old Wyoming woman has been killed in a car crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 5. That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck via a press release. The release stated that "On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near...
California Man Behind Unexplained Hit & Run On Teton Pass
Was he on something? Legal or illegal drugs. It does not seem so. So what was wrong with the California man who exhibited bizarre behavior after colliding with the Teton Pass truck arrestor?. Eyewitnesses saw a 1998 Volvo collide with the truck arrestor between mileposts seven and nine on Wyoming...
Wyoming Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on His Birthday Dies 11 Days Later
An Etna, Wyoming man who was injured in a motorcycle crash on his 47th birthday has passed away after an 11-day fight for life. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 near milepost 1.53 on Roberts-Wolfley Road (County Road 109) just north of Etna. According to...
Wyoming Littles: The Worst Foods In The World Are Real And Dangerous
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Avoid fish pizza, dragon-fruit guacamole and roasted warthog at all costs. These are the warnings of the first graders at Powell’s Southside Elementary School, who informed Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that the world is full of terrible foods. Maggy,...
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
VIDEO: Kemmerer/Diamondville Community Meeting with Project Developers
The City of Kemmerer and Town of Diamondville, in conjunction with Wyoming Energy Futures, held a public meeting on Thursday, October 7 at the South Lincoln Training & Events Center. The meeting featured companies and developers that are either expanding operations or moving into the south Lincoln County area in the coming months and years, including Williams Resources, RAIN FIRE/Canyon Road Holdings, TriSight and TerrPower.
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
Greybull Police Search for Woman in “Horrific” Animal Hoarding Case
Officers of the Greybull Police Department are looking for a woman with pending charges in an ongoing animal hoarding and animal neglect case. According to Greybull Chief of Police, Bill Brenner, the woman is facing “30 to 40” criminal charges. “It’s the most horrific case I’ve ever seen...
