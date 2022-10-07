3 burning questions that may decide the fate of the New York Yankees’ postseason run

The regular season has concluded, and the New York Yankees are prepping for their 58th postseason appearance . New York fell one game short of a 100-win season, in credit to the Texas Rangers, who took the series’ final two games .

Although, an iconic moment took place at Choctaw Stadium that will be etched into the history books. Aaron Judge smacked his 62nd home run to surpass Roger Maris for the AL single-season record.

The Yankees will face the winner of the No. 3/No. 6 Wild Card, which comprises the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. Both teams have their strengths, yet it would be convenient to front the Rays, who haven’t fared too well offensively. Tampa Bay ranks 20th in OPS (.686), which is marginally less than the next-best playoff team (Seattle Mariners- .705). They sit in the bottom 10 in home runs, and playoff power is essential for survival.

The Bombers are expecting to make a deep run into this year’s postseason, although the competition has only amped up a notch. The National League is oozing with rosters that are lauded to be World Series caliber. The New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers have all eclipsed 100-wins. The last thing Aaron Boone desires is to grapple with one of those teams for a WS ring.

It is presumed that the Houston Astros would be the Yankees’ competition in the AL, but the Blue Jays are opposed to that. Toronto has executed quite the offensive season, and the bullpen is as much of a factor.

The Yankees’ playoff campaign will take effect on Tuesday, and many factors will come into play. The postseason roster is yet to be announced, and the bullpen is still the unattended question. Here are three burning questions which can decide the outcome of the Yankees’ playoff run.

Will the bullpen remain a juggernaut?

The Yankees bullpen has been the x-factor all season long and never seemed to let their guard down. The losses of Chad Green and Michael King are detrimental, however, the ‘pen as a group kept it together. They ranked third in ERA (2.97) and surrendered just 36 home runs which were matched by the Astros for the least in the majors.

Postseason relief is arguably the most agonizing situation for a pitcher. The starter may have tossed seven scoreless, yet, the reliever can induce the blow at any moment. From Boone’s vantage point, arms such as Lucas Luetge and Wandy Peralta will pitch effectively to the extension of several others. Clay Holmes has endured a rough stretch, yet he only scratched the surface in the postseason.

Lou Trivino and Scot Effross have been quite the delicacy since their arrival and will play critical roles out of the ‘pen. Not to mention Miguel Castro, who was recently activated, and Ron Marinaccio, who is expected to miss the ALDS . Let alone, Aroldis Chapman may not secure a spot on the roster, considering the down year he has had. Jonathan Loaisiga and Clarke Schmidt are also viable options to turn to.

Can the offense produce outside of Aaron Judge?

The year Aaron Judge has had is not a standard that can be consistently sustained. It is a historic season that we may not see for a while. Judge largely provided when it mattered most and accounts for an impressive percentage of the Yankees run supply.

Beyond Judge, the worst-case scenario would be for the Yankees’ offense to decline. Gleyber Torres ended the season on a high note, as well as Giancarlo Stanton, who hit homers in consecutive games. Anthony Rizzo’s role is even more vital, and it’s crucial that his playoff experience comes into play. The newcomers in Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Harrison Bader are bound to contribute to some degree. Bader’s glove will naturally mesmerize, while Kiner-Falefa hopes to carry his .261 average into the postseason.

The counterpart-catching duo of Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka must be on high alert, especially since every baserunner matters. Trevino hit .355 with runners in scoring position and is an unsung leader in that area. The rookie sensations in Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza found their way to a high-profile role in the lineup. Peraza launched his first home run in the big leagues, while Cabrera slashed .252/.328/.476 between September and October.

How will the injuries impact the lineup?

The roster is slowly shaping into its designed form, and the injuries are beginning to lighten. Evidently, they will go without King, Green, and Zack Britton . Although, prestigious figures such as Matt Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi are expected to be available at some point in the postseason.

Boone expects Carpenter to join the roster once the ALDS takes effect on Tuesday. He has been sidelined due to a fractured foot and was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for incoming players. The only concern would be the immediate transition to postseason baseball. Carpenter hasn’t played since August 8th and might not have the inclination to hit home runs which he exhibited throughout the season.

Frankie Montas additionally resumed a catch session and will make a return sooner than later. Albeit he doesn’t have a secure spot in the rotation. He may be thrown to the bullpen and commence one or two relief appearances. His ERA ballooned to 6.35 as a Yankee, and the rotation is just about sealed. Not to mention, DJ LeMahieu opted to play out his toe injury and will not be in his peak form over the course of the postseason.

