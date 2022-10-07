In the history of Star Wars, which is starting to make its way toward five decades worth of storytelling, there have been a lot of theories, rumors, and many fans ready and willing to give their input. One argument is that Star Wars could do without the Jedi and the Sith for a while. Despite the interest in seeing other stories, as has already happened, one must remember that the Jedi are an integral part of the franchise. Dropping them for more than a story, here and there, would be a terrible idea. Imagine dropping a crucial figure or sect from one well-known movie franchise or another; the result would be a complete change of the franchise, meaning the story would be altered in a way that’s tough to come back from. Even considering excluding the Jedi would be a colossal misstep many people might regret if it ever happened. Showing other stories that don’t have as much to do with the Jedi is interesting since the echoes of their actions and wars stir up a bit of trouble now and then, but keeping them around is still wiser than ditching them entirely.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO