ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Can Virginia transit providers innovate their way out of an operator shortage?

By Wyatt Gordon
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCcC8_0iPUZxN200

Hampton Roads Transit’s Tide light rail running through downtown Norfolk. (Wyatt Gordon)

For just one week in May, Hampton Roads Transit had enough bus operators to provide riders with “reliable service,” according to an internal report.

But for the rest of 2022, Virginia’s largest public transportation provider has struggled to staff its dozens of routes — at one point even facing a dearth of over 100 drivers in order to offer full service to the region of 1.8 million people.

Although HRT may be dealing with one of the worst operator shortages in the commonwealth, the agency’s experience is far from unique. This year, 92% of public transportation providers across America reported struggling to hire new employees. Even worse, nearly three in four transit agencies admitted to having to cut service or delay service increases due to a lack of staff.

As the nationwide shortage of bus operators takes its toll on commuters across the country, Virginia operators are attempting to innovate their way out of the crisis. Will it work?

A pre-pandemic problem

Long before the loss of over a million Americans to COVID-19 and the resultant Great Resignation, public transportation providers already had a problem attracting new recruits.

“I started to research this before the pandemic, and what surprised me is how long ago we saw this coming and how little was done to prepare for these shortages,” said Chris Van Eyken, a program manager at the national nonprofit TransitCenter . “This issue was first raised by Obama’s Department of Transportation in 2015, but little was done to address job quality. Sadly, where agencies did take action it was often undermined by COVID, which really hindered recruitment.”

Now, the situation looks set to worsen should transit providers not boost recruitment of younger workers. Whereas roughly 40% of America’s total workforce is over the age of 45, among bus operators that figure is nearly 70%, according to Bus Operators in Crisis , a recently released report from TransitCenter.

In the document, Van Eyken lays out six main issues public transportation providers must address to keep existing operators and recruit new ones: compensation, safety, workplace culture, work hours and scheduling, facilities and outdated hiring processes.

Beyond the broader economic and environmental need to have fully functioning public transit, Van Eyken frames the issue as one of social mobility.

“Solving this is also about keeping a pathway to the middle class open,” he explained. “A lot of the people who ride the bus are also the people who drive it. For a long time the expectation was if you’re a bus driver, then you are middle class, but a lot of agencies’ pay has not kept up, so folks think, ‘Why should I do this hard job if I’m not getting paid well to do this hard job?’ We need to think more about our labor situation.”

Wages and working conditions

Across the commonwealth, increasing pay has proven one of the most effective ways for transit providers to stop the bleeding.

Hampton Roads Transit worked with the operators’ union to increase base pay to $20 an hour, two bucks above the region’s living wage. Top operators can now earn up to $27 an hour. The agency is also offering $5,000 bonuses for new bus drivers, light-rail operators, and mechanics provided they stay with the agency for a certain period of time.

Even Bay Transit — a nonprofit public transportation provider serving the Northern Neck and the Upper Peninsula — had to rethink wages and working conditions to halt its hemorrhaging of staff. At its lowest point, the Bay Transit had lost a quarter of its drivers and was forced to cease operating one of its three seasonal trollies for the first time in history. Today, Bay Transit is just seven drivers away from pre-pandemic staffing levels.

Although the majority of Bay Transit’s operators only earn the $11 statewide minimum wage, those with a commercial driver’s license (CDL) now earn $16.50, the living wage for the area. New $500 referral and $200 annual safety bonuses have also proven popular.

However, a survey of the system’s 74 front-line workers found the biggest issue for bus operators wasn’t wages but working conditions.

“Being a rural system where 75% of our drivers are part-timers in a non-unionized workforce, previously they had not received benefits,” explained Mike Norvell, Bay Transit’s manager of marketing and public relations. This May, Bay Transit began offering paid days off for discipline-free years of service. The five-tier benefit ranged from one day off per year for operators who had worked for the nonprofit for one to three years to five days off for people who had worked 16 years or more.

Such small improvements may not sound like a seismic shift in working conditions, but for the retirees who largely comprise Bay Transit’s drivers, getting any paid time off at all for part-time work is unheard of.

Company culture

The bus operator shortage has also reminded transit providers of the importance of better assisting and appreciating their employees.

Earning a CDL has typically been an expensive and arduous process, with months of coursework, drug tests and multiple written and road exams. To help accelerate that process, Hampton Roads Transit worked with the City of Norfolk to create the DriveNOW training program at Tidewater Community College.

“Getting a CDL is typically something operators have to go and take care of on their own, but our program is designed to help train them to pass the test and then continue on their careers as an operator,” said Alexis Majied, HRT’s chief communications officer.

Even something as simple as nominating staff for industry awards has gone a long way at Bay Transit. This summer two staff members won “Unsung Hero” and “Exceptional Safety” awards from the Virginia Transit Association that now hang in the nonprofit’s driver break room.

“It’s something that sounds silly, but that type of recognition goes a long way,” Norvell said.

To help its own operators feel appreciated, Hampton Roads Transit started an employee recognition committee this summer and organized a picnic for all staff as well as a few breakfasts and lunches timed during shift changes so that operators could grab a free bite to eat.

“Companies don’t always give their employees the shout-outs they deserve,” admitted Tom Holden, the agency’s media relations specialist. “The picnic was just a time for us to come together since we hadn’t done anything social since the start of COVID. We have a plan to do something every month and keep the picnics going quarterly.”

Despite their best efforts, Hampton Roads Transit and many other providers across Virginia are still well below peak employment. The intransigence of the issue indicates a deeper need to reform American labor relations and boost the prestige of careers in public transportation, according to Van Eyken.

“It’s an opportunity to rethink how we deploy public transit in the United States and deliver a better life not just for the people riding the bus but for the operators who drive them as well,” he said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Can Virginia transit providers innovate their way out of an operator shortage? appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Grants helping economic growth and development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Dominion wants offshore wind profits, but performance metrics? Not so much.

Imagine you’re going into a pitch meeting to outline a proposal that could put your prospective client years ahead in its industry and be worth millions in consulting and development fees for your own firm. It’s a can’t miss project, you tell the client. Once it’s up and running, you can enjoy not only market […] The post Dominion wants offshore wind profits, but performance metrics? Not so much. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Traffic
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Labor Relations#Paid Time Off#Innovate#Hampton Roads Transit#Hrt#Americans#Great Resignation#Nationa
WSET

Virginia lottery introduces '326 million Fortune' scratch off

(WSET) — The Virginia Lottery said they are adding to its portfolio, a premium new game with a brand-new price point. With a top prize of $5 million annuity, "$326,000,000 Fortune" is the first Scratcher ticket in Virginia Lottery history to carry a $50 price point, the lottery said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Cyclist groups seek to delay demolition of old Nice Bridge over Potomac

As Maryland prepares to demolish the historic Nice/Middleton Bridge that connects the southern part of the state with Virginia over the Potomac River, bicycle advocates are seeking to delay those plans until the completion of an impact study. The bicycle advocacy groups, which include Potomac Heritage Trail Association, Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Association and Oxon Hill […] The post Cyclist groups seek to delay demolition of old Nice Bridge over Potomac appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy