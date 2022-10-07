ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vN2ST_0iPUZr4g00

The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.

Richard Sherman continued his season-long roast of Russell Wilson Thursday night after watching his old teammate’s costly late-game blunder against the Colts.

On a night where both offenses struggled to produce, the Broncos quarterback had a chance to secure a home victory with Denver up 9–6 with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wilson dropped back to pass on third-and-four from the Colts’ 13-yard line and ended up forcing a pass to receiver Tyrie Cleveland with Stephon Gilmore in coverage, resulting in a clean interception for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

The ill-timed pass was Cleveland’s first target of the night, and helped position the Colts offense to set up a field goal to force overtime. Wilson’s mistake immediately drew the attention of Sherman as the free-agent cornerback and current Thursday Night Football analyst took to Twitter to remind the world that he hasn’t forgotten about a particularly huge INT the veteran QB tossed during his days with the Seahawks.

“Flashbacks,” Sherman tweeted, evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX. That night, of course, ended with Patriots corner Malcolm Butler intercepting Wilson at the goal line after Pete Carroll elected not to hand the ball to Marshawn Lynch.

Sherman continued to troll Wilson and the Broncos after Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin sent the game to OT with a GIF of his infamous reaction to Butler’s pick.

For his final act of the night, a visibly frustrated Sherman unleashed a tirade on the postgame show after the Colts eeked out a 12–9 victory. Indy pulled the win off after the Broncos decided to throw the ball on fourth-and-one from the Colts five-yard line, resulting in Gilmore knocking down a pass intended for Courtland Sutton to end the game.

Wilson ended the lackluster outing 21-of-39 for 274 yards and two INTs while taking four sacks.

“You need one yard, run the ball, run the ball,” Sherman yelled. “All he has to do is run the football, necessary criticism. You know I’ve said enough criticism for him but, got dang it, run the dang ball! Like, learn from your mistakes!”

After letting Wilson hear it on multiple occasions to start the season, Sherman appears more than content with rooting against his old QB until he finds a way to start cookin.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 37

No BS here.
3d ago

Wilson mouthed off and said he was tired of carrying the whole team. (Seahawks) Maybe now he’ll be a little more appreciative knowing now it was team that carried him. Go Hawks.

Reply(6)
22
Common Sense isn't that Common!
2d ago

Coaches fault on this one! 4 and 1 on the 4 yard line in OT and you do a pass play? If you are going to go for it do a run and have 4 more downs or kick the field goal and play for the tie. There was over 3 minutes left in OT!

Reply(3)
6
John Bergdorf
2d ago

Same as in Super Bowl XLIX, Wilson has the need to be the hero. Lynch had brought the ball down to the goal line successfully. Why fix what wasn't broken? Pete Carroll took the blame, but I believe he was persuaded by Wilson on the sideline.

Reply
4
Related
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson gets brutally honest about ugly loss

The Denver Broncos lost an extremely ugly game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in which quarterback Russell Wilson threw for two interceptions and zero touchdowns as part of an atrocious Broncos offense. But after the game, Wilson wasn’t hiding from criticism. Wilson met with reporters after the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Russell Wilson
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tyrie Cleveland#Patriots
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite its...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
NFL
NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

102K+
Followers
40K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy