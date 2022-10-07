Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT

The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.

Richard Sherman continued his season-long roast of Russell Wilson Thursday night after watching his old teammate’s costly late-game blunder against the Colts.

On a night where both offenses struggled to produce, the Broncos quarterback had a chance to secure a home victory with Denver up 9–6 with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wilson dropped back to pass on third-and-four from the Colts’ 13-yard line and ended up forcing a pass to receiver Tyrie Cleveland with Stephon Gilmore in coverage, resulting in a clean interception for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

The ill-timed pass was Cleveland’s first target of the night, and helped position the Colts offense to set up a field goal to force overtime. Wilson’s mistake immediately drew the attention of Sherman as the free-agent cornerback and current Thursday Night Football analyst took to Twitter to remind the world that he hasn’t forgotten about a particularly huge INT the veteran QB tossed during his days with the Seahawks.

“Flashbacks,” Sherman tweeted, evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX. That night, of course, ended with Patriots corner Malcolm Butler intercepting Wilson at the goal line after Pete Carroll elected not to hand the ball to Marshawn Lynch.

Sherman continued to troll Wilson and the Broncos after Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin sent the game to OT with a GIF of his infamous reaction to Butler’s pick.

For his final act of the night, a visibly frustrated Sherman unleashed a tirade on the postgame show after the Colts eeked out a 12–9 victory. Indy pulled the win off after the Broncos decided to throw the ball on fourth-and-one from the Colts five-yard line, resulting in Gilmore knocking down a pass intended for Courtland Sutton to end the game.

Wilson ended the lackluster outing 21-of-39 for 274 yards and two INTs while taking four sacks.

“You need one yard, run the ball, run the ball,” Sherman yelled. “All he has to do is run the football, necessary criticism. You know I’ve said enough criticism for him but, got dang it, run the dang ball! Like, learn from your mistakes!”

After letting Wilson hear it on multiple occasions to start the season, Sherman appears more than content with rooting against his old QB until he finds a way to start cookin.

More NFL Coverage: