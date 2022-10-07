Sonoma County bans drilling of new water wells for 6 months amid California drought

Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis: Desalination is a band-aid on state’s water woes
Despite conservation measures, California is currently using an unsustainable amount of water. Whether the water is sourced from the dwindling Colorado River or largely depleted local groundwater, California cannot access enough water from present stocks to meet demand for decades to come. There are a variety of ways to meet this challenge, including wastewater reprocessing, conservation, elimination of thirsty crops, and desalination.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
KTLA.com
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The majority of California’s top 10 agricultural counties are all located in one region: the San Joaquin Valley. The San Joaquin Valley counties that make up the list are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare counties. (The three remaining counties that make up the valley, which didn’t make the list of top agricultural producers, are Inyo, Madera and Mono counties.)
SFGate
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Low water at northern California lake exposes sunken boat used during invasion of Sicily
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Low water levels at northern California's Shasta Lake led to a mysterious discovery recently. In a Tweet Sunday, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said a sunken boat that was assigned at one point to the USS Monrovia Attack Transport had been discovered in an area of the lake's banks once covered by water.
These historic California sites are at risk of flooding
Because of the deterioration and fragility of historical buildings, as well as long-term degradation of the natural environment around these structures, historic sites are often at serious risk of flooding.
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
California law requiring pork to be humanely raised faces challenge in U.S. Supreme Court
SHOULD CALIFORNIANS BE able to require higher welfare standards for farm animals that are raised in other states if products from those animals are to be sold in California? The U.S. Supreme Court will confront that question when it hears oral argument in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross on Oct. 11, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Bakersfield Channel
California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries
(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California North Coast cannabis industry continues to be challenged, local experts say
This summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in new laws cutting a cultivation tax placed on cannabis growers and shifting excise tax collection from distributors to retail businesses. While industry representatives applauded, they acknowledged cannabis industry in California continues to face significant issues. Leaders of the cannabis industry in Sonoma, Mendocino...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. The state of California will make $1.4 billion available by the end of the year for residents who have struggled to pay their utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor’s office said Tuesday.
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
sfstandard.com
Journeys: This Verdant West Sonoma County Town Has Your Prescription for Relaxation
A carpet of green vistas unfolds along the drive deep into Sonoma’s “West County,” and somewhere along the road, cell phone service blissfully cuts out. Your blood pressure drops; your mind clears. When the squeeze of city living gets to be too much, Occidental has your prescription.
ifiberone.com
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom considers special legislative session in response to rising gas prices
SAN FRANCISCO — Update: Gov. Newsom said Friday he will call state lawmakers back to Sacramento for a special session to impose a windfall tax on oil companies.Click here for the latest. Earlier story below:. Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering calling state lawmakers back to Sacramento for a special...
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
insideedition.com
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 4