RideApart
Husqvarna Norden 901 Wins 2022 Good Design Award In Japan
Do you love the look of the Husqvarna Norden 901? If so, you’re not alone. Husqvarna’s first take on an adventure bike just won a 2022 Good Design Award from the Japan Institute of Design Promotion. Every year, the JIDP announces Good Design Award winners across a number of categories, both tangible and intangible.
RideApart
Voge Expected To Launch 900DS Adventure Bike In EICMA 2022
Voge, the premium brand of the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin has been upping its game lately in the mid to high-capacity segment with new and exciting offerings slated to hit the European market. If you’re not familiar, Loncin is one of the biggest and most reputable manufacturers in China, and without them, bikes like the BMW F 850 GS, F 900 R, and F 900 XR wouldn’t be in existence.
RideApart
Get A Dual Sport First Before An ADV According To This Rider
Getting started on a motorcycle is tough, even if you don’t have a bike yet. The question of “what bike should I get,” is always tough to answer since there are so many variables. Of course, there is a right way to get into motorcycling, and many...
insideevs.com
Cannondale Introduces The Quick Neo SL Fitness E-Bike
A lot of people take on the sport of cycling to get fit in a fun and exciting way. The advent of electric bikes has brought practicality and added range to the table, but does this mean that the fitness aspect takes a back seat? Well, Cannondale, one of the world's leading bike companies doesn't think so, as its newest "fitness" e-bike, the Quick Neo SL 1 hopes to demonstrate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
After strong interest, VW plans to build 130,000 ID Buzzes a year
After what feels like many years of teasing, Volkswagen's retro-groovy ID Buzz has finally gone into production in Hannover, Germany. US market sales of the electric minivan are still two years away, but it has gone on sale in Europe, and demand has been so strong that VW is doubling production. "And this is without any of the customers seeing, touching, or even being able to drive the vehicle," VW Commercial Vehicles Chairman Carsten Intra told Automobilwoche.
This New Superyacht Concept Sports a Razor-Sharp Bow Inspired by the Military Vessels of WWII
Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design has spent the past couple of years quietly researching which hull is most efficient. The designer settled on a shape that’s been around for 70-odd years and has made it the literal centerpiece of the Italian studio’s new Diamond superyacht concept. The...
Engadget
Welcome to the age of the cargo bike
As the need for cleaner, more sustainable transport becomes ever more urgent, I’ve noticed a familiar pattern in conversations on the topic. Someone will point out that bikes are a lot more efficient and environmentally friendly, reduce congestion and are often faster than cars in cities. Others respond saying that bikes can’t possibly replace cars for a multitude of reasons: Riding on roads is dangerous, it requires a fit body, it makes you get all sweaty, it’s not ideal for trips into the office and bikes can’t protect you from the rain. The other objection is that a standard bike can only carry one person, making it useless for the times when you need to carry multiple people, or lots of stuff. Bikes can’t be used to ferry kids on the school run or haul a week’s worth of groceries, and so it’s pointless to look at them.
MotorAuthority
Everrati adds wide-body Porsche 911 convertible to growing fleet of EV conversions
Everrati has added the convertible version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 to its growing fleet of electric conversions. But rather than stick with the regular body, Everrati also added the car's wide-body design for some extra drama, not to mention extra performance. With up to 500 hp available, wide tires is a must.
RideApart
Nexx Helmets’ X.R3R Hagibis: Purple-Tinted Carbon Goodness
Portuguese helmet brand, Nexx, put out a new colorway of its new X.R3R lid recently, called the Hagibis. About a year ago, Nexx updated its lineup with several new models. The X.R3R became the brand’s newest offering on the market for riders who want a light carbon fiber lid with tons of quality in tow. Nexx is one particular brand in the market that has a way with carbon fiber. Even before this release, there were a bunch of models that were already shelled in the space-age material including some retro-inspired lids.
For $25 million, you can now have a yacht that can dive underwater for up to four days
Dutch yacht builder U-Boat Worx has unveiled the design of its $25 million superyacht, Nautilus, that can help you counter seasickness by simply diving underwater, a company press release said. More than 150 years ago, Jules Verne's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea first brought to our attention the possibility of...
Best bike panniers and pannier racks 2022
Bike panniers are a great option to carry luggage if you're going touring or using your bike for commuting
RideApart
Kar Lee's Honda CB750 Hornet Redesign Pleases Internet Naysayers
Saying that reactions to the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet have been mixed would be an optimistic statement. While some enthusiasts have voiced excitement over the Hornet nameplate returning to Big Red’s range, the new naked bike’s departure from previous model conventions has disappointed many. The CB750’s new design also informs that chilly reception.
GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race
Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
prestigeonline.com
Lamborghini ceases production of its iconic sports car
After being around for more than a decade, Automobili Lamborghini has revealed its final Aventador, effectively closing the chapter of its beloved and iconic super sports car. First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, its moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive. Its engine mounted longways at the rear – Longitudinale Posteriore – but the Aventador encapsulated so much more.
Jalopnik
Automakers Can Reduce Dealer Markups With a Simple Policy
Most dealers are suffering from inventory shortages and this has created a market where most new cars sell for over the MSRP. We have covered cases of extreme price gouging. Although dealer franchise laws limit the leverage an automaker has to stop this, there is a relatively simple solution if the manufacturers are actually serious about putting consumers first.
Carscoops
TAG Heuer Unveils Two Timepieces To Honor The 50th Ann. Of Porsche’s 911 Carrera RS 2.7
Offered in color schemes inspired by the 1972 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, TAG Heuer’s latest model is a limited edition timepiece that celebrates the automotive company’s first “Carrera” branded vehicle. “The name and spirit of the Carrera are incredibly meaningful and emblematic for both TAG...
heckhome.com
A Detailed Vaillant Heat Pump Review
The Vaillant Group is a family-owned worldwide firm with over 141 years of expertise, offering clients direct, energy-efficient heating, cooling, and hot water solutions. Although it specializes in various HVAC systems, its lineup of boilers and heat pumps is its most well-known offering. It is presently the second-largest producer of...
teslarati.com
IDRA finishes 9,000-ton Giga Press; Tesla expecting it any day now
IDRA Group announced that it has finished building and testing the 9,000-ton Giga Press that will be used to build Tesla’s Cybertruck. In May, IDRA shared a video detailing the assembly of the massive machine. The company said that it is the first to build these large machines designed...
Ornate 1946 Chevy Beer Tanker Rat Rod Truck Has Undeniable Style, and You Can Buy It
Facebook Marketplace, Zachary ZellerYou bet your sweet applesauce that's a copper-plated, hand-engraved turbo on that there 12-valve Cummins.
RideApart
Asymmetrical Chic: Ixon’s Cranky Lady Leather Jacket
First off, what a name. Ixon debuted a new product for its lineup not too long ago called the Cranky Lady jacket. It’s made of leather so you know it’s good for thie long term, and it comes with all the trimmings that you can expect from a motorcycle jacket which includes CE-rated pads and a few more things on top.
