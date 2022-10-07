ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

RideApart

Husqvarna Norden 901 Wins 2022 Good Design Award In Japan

Do you love the look of the Husqvarna Norden 901? If so, you’re not alone. Husqvarna’s first take on an adventure bike just won a 2022 Good Design Award from the Japan Institute of Design Promotion. Every year, the JIDP announces Good Design Award winners across a number of categories, both tangible and intangible.
CARS
RideApart

Voge Expected To Launch 900DS Adventure Bike In EICMA 2022

Voge, the premium brand of the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin has been upping its game lately in the mid to high-capacity segment with new and exciting offerings slated to hit the European market. If you’re not familiar, Loncin is one of the biggest and most reputable manufacturers in China, and without them, bikes like the BMW F 850 GS, F 900 R, and F 900 XR wouldn’t be in existence.
CARS
RideApart

Get A Dual Sport First Before An ADV According To This Rider

Getting started on a motorcycle is tough, even if you don’t have a bike yet. The question of “what bike should I get,” is always tough to answer since there are so many variables. Of course, there is a right way to get into motorcycling, and many...
CARS
insideevs.com

Cannondale Introduces The Quick Neo SL Fitness E-Bike

A lot of people take on the sport of cycling to get fit in a fun and exciting way. The advent of electric bikes has brought practicality and added range to the table, but does this mean that the fitness aspect takes a back seat? Well, Cannondale, one of the world's leading bike companies doesn't think so, as its newest "fitness" e-bike, the Quick Neo SL 1 hopes to demonstrate.
BICYCLES
Ars Technica

After strong interest, VW plans to build 130,000 ID Buzzes a year

After what feels like many years of teasing, Volkswagen's retro-groovy ID Buzz has finally gone into production in Hannover, Germany. US market sales of the electric minivan are still two years away, but it has gone on sale in Europe, and demand has been so strong that VW is doubling production. "And this is without any of the customers seeing, touching, or even being able to drive the vehicle," VW Commercial Vehicles Chairman Carsten Intra told Automobilwoche.
CARS
Engadget

Welcome to the age of the cargo bike

As the need for cleaner, more sustainable transport becomes ever more urgent, I’ve noticed a familiar pattern in conversations on the topic. Someone will point out that bikes are a lot more efficient and environmentally friendly, reduce congestion and are often faster than cars in cities. Others respond saying that bikes can’t possibly replace cars for a multitude of reasons: Riding on roads is dangerous, it requires a fit body, it makes you get all sweaty, it’s not ideal for trips into the office and bikes can’t protect you from the rain. The other objection is that a standard bike can only carry one person, making it useless for the times when you need to carry multiple people, or lots of stuff. Bikes can’t be used to ferry kids on the school run or haul a week’s worth of groceries, and so it’s pointless to look at them.
BICYCLES
MotorAuthority

Everrati adds wide-body Porsche 911 convertible to growing fleet of EV conversions

Everrati has added the convertible version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 to its growing fleet of electric conversions. But rather than stick with the regular body, Everrati also added the car's wide-body design for some extra drama, not to mention extra performance. With up to 500 hp available, wide tires is a must.
CARS
RideApart

Nexx Helmets’ X.R3R Hagibis: Purple-Tinted Carbon Goodness

Portuguese helmet brand, Nexx, put out a new colorway of its new X.R3R lid recently, called the Hagibis. About a year ago, Nexx updated its lineup with several new models. The X.R3R became the brand’s newest offering on the market for riders who want a light carbon fiber lid with tons of quality in tow. Nexx is one particular brand in the market that has a way with carbon fiber. Even before this release, there were a bunch of models that were already shelled in the space-age material including some retro-inspired lids.
BICYCLES
RideApart

Kar Lee's Honda CB750 Hornet Redesign Pleases Internet Naysayers

Saying that reactions to the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet have been mixed would be an optimistic statement. While some enthusiasts have voiced excitement over the Hornet nameplate returning to Big Red’s range, the new naked bike’s departure from previous model conventions has disappointed many. The CB750’s new design also informs that chilly reception.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race

Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
ECONOMY
prestigeonline.com

Lamborghini ceases production of its iconic sports car

After being around for more than a decade, Automobili Lamborghini has revealed its final Aventador, effectively closing the chapter of its beloved and iconic super sports car. First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, its moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive. Its engine mounted longways at the rear – Longitudinale Posteriore – but the Aventador encapsulated so much more.
CARS
Jalopnik

Automakers Can Reduce Dealer Markups With a Simple Policy

Most dealers are suffering from inventory shortages and this has created a market where most new cars sell for over the MSRP. We have covered cases of extreme price gouging. Although dealer franchise laws limit the leverage an automaker has to stop this, there is a relatively simple solution if the manufacturers are actually serious about putting consumers first.
ECONOMY
heckhome.com

A Detailed Vaillant Heat Pump Review

The Vaillant Group is a family-owned worldwide firm with over 141 years of expertise, offering clients direct, energy-efficient heating, cooling, and hot water solutions. Although it specializes in various HVAC systems, its lineup of boilers and heat pumps is its most well-known offering. It is presently the second-largest producer of...
ELECTRONICS
teslarati.com

IDRA finishes 9,000-ton Giga Press; Tesla expecting it any day now

IDRA Group announced that it has finished building and testing the 9,000-ton Giga Press that will be used to build Tesla’s Cybertruck. In May, IDRA shared a video detailing the assembly of the massive machine. The company said that it is the first to build these large machines designed...
HOUSTON, TX
RideApart

Asymmetrical Chic: Ixon’s Cranky Lady Leather Jacket

First off, what a name. Ixon debuted a new product for its lineup not too long ago called the Cranky Lady jacket. It’s made of leather so you know it’s good for thie long term, and it comes with all the trimmings that you can expect from a motorcycle jacket which includes CE-rated pads and a few more things on top.
APPAREL

