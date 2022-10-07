Read full article on original website
Shooting at Arizona State Fair damages several cars
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say no one was hurt when gunshots were fired at the State Fair Saturday night. Around 10:25 p.m., police working the event say they heard gunfire in the area near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. Witnesses told officers that a car left the area with the shooters inside. Police located the car and questioned the four men inside after finding guns in the car. Several cars in the area were hit with bullets, but there were no injuries.
Peaceful protest in downtown Phoenix for man shot and killed after throwing rocks
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been two weeks since Ali Osman was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers, and all the family has been asking for is accountability. Osman’s family said he had a mental health crisis when he threw the rocks at officers and didn’t deserve to die.
Mesa collision involving police car, officer injured
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crash Sunday night. Around 8:45 p.m., rescue crews responded to the area of Gilbert Road and Main Street for the report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Mesa police patrol car. The officer in the patrol car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital for arm pain, and a child in the car was also transported as a precaution.
Two men in critical condition after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for suspects after two men were shot in south Phoenix Saturday night. Both men were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 9th Ave and Dobbins Road. Officers arrived and found...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect on the loose after woman gunned down in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Detectives are working to find a suspect after a woman died in a shooting at a south Phoenix home on Friday night. Police say they visited a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road on a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. and found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca lying on the ground.
Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
Woman dead after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night at a house gathering in south Phoenix. Phoenix police are investigating the shooting that happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 9:30p.m. Officers found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting, killing man throwing rocks at them
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting, killing man throwing rocks at them
Family of man shot, killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police reacts to body-cam video
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family members received a heavily edited video of body camera footage showing Phoenix police officers shooting and killing 34-year-old Ali Osman on September 27. According to Phoenix police, two different officers were driving near 19th Avenue, south of Glendale Avenue, when they heard something hitting their...
fox10phoenix.com
Several men detained, guns found following Arizona State Fair shooting reports
PHOENIX - Several men were temporarily detained and guns were found after reports came in about shots being fired at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said. Reports began coming in around 10 p.m. Witnesses told officers a car left the area with the shooters...
Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale. Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators
Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
Have you seen him? Man flees from deputies during stolen car investigation in Maricopa County
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who escaped being taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 9. Just before 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a stolen car near 114th Avenue and Lakeshore Drive in Youngtown. They found the stolen car with Cody Kline reportedly in the driver's seat.
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Yavapai sheriff’s deputies
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday night. YCSO dispatchers got a call around 10:30 p.m. from a woman who lives on School House Road, near the Black Canyon Ranch RV Resort. She said her husband, Thomas Henzler, was drunk and shot a bullet into the ceiling. While on the phone with dispatch, the woman said her husband was setting up an ambush for deputies on the bridge in front of their home which was surrounded by a remote-access gate. Dispatch officials said they overheard Henzler telling his wife that he was going to fire at the responding deputies.
Shocking video shows police shooting armed suspect walking inside Phoenix 7-Eleven
Shocking video shows police shooting armed suspect walking inside Phoenix 7-Eleven
Phoenix junkyard fire calls for large response from firefighters
PHOENIX - Many were wondering what sent a black plume of smoke into the air in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Phoenix Fire Department says it was a junkyard fire that called for a three-alarm response, meaning extra crews were needed to knock the fire down. The blaze broke...
Videos show officers shooting armed man at Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shocking surveillance and body-cam videos released on Thursday show officers opening fire on an armed suspect walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven store with customers and staff just inches away. Several customers and a store clerk were inside as bullets started flying, but no one was hurt.
Man accused of attacking father, setting Phoenix home on fire after being told to move out
PHOENIX - A sword-wielding domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in north Phoenix after he barricaded himself inside a home and set it on fire, police said Wednesday. Police visited a home near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard on a domestic violence call after a man reportedly punched...
City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community
City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
