'Pretty Problems' Director & Cast Reveal How They Achieved True Movie Magic in Front of and Behind the Lens
I’m a big believer that when a cast and crew are passionate about the material, have that extra special collaborative spark, and feel supported in their working environment, that kind of positivity and enthusiasm radiates off the screen. You can certainly feel it in Kestrin Pantera’s last feature film, Mother’s Little Helpers, and now you can feel it in her latest, Pretty Problems.
Gael García Bernal on ‘Werewolf by Night’ and Why He Loves Playing a Monster
Halloween is just around the corner, and with it comes premieres of plenty of new spooky films — and this year, Marvel’s getting in on the deal. In addition to a handful of other seasonal Disney+ premieres, the superhero mega-studio is premiering Werewolf by Night, a new, hour-long special dedicated to one of comics’ scariest creatures of the night.
'Prince of Darkness' Is John Carpenter at His Most Apocalyptic
One of the most tragic facts about cinema is that John Carpenter is only being recognized as one of horror’s greatest directors decades after he should have been. While his title as the master of horror is now undisputed, there was a time when his films were largely derided by critics, only being re-evaluated following successful runs on home video and the midnight circuit. The Thing is the most infamous example, a film that is now considered a landmark of the genre but was initially met with a level of vitriol that is almost unimaginable (with terms like “instant junk” and the “quintessential moron movie” being thrown around like confetti). Quite why the film received such a backlash remains unclear (competition from E.T. and Blade Runner that both released in the same window being two reasons), but its subsequent acclaim has led to most of its early critics falling mysteriously silent. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for another of his films based around the inscrutable world of cosmic horror, one that explores many of the same concepts as The Thing while pushing them in new and (whisper it) better directions — none other than his 1987 supernatural masterpiece, Prince of Darkness.
'Chainsaw Man' Review: This Anime Adaptation is Bloody, Brash, and Bonkers
When you hear the phrase Chainsaw Man, what comes to mind? Perhaps you think it's referring to a man who just really loves himself some chainsaws. Maybe it's a person whose parents hated him and decided to name him after a power tool. Conceivably it could be the next big superhero come to save the day. Or, if you’re in the know about the upcoming anime series, you know that it is about a young man who forms a bond with the adorable chainsaw devil pup Pochita (Shiori Izawa) that enables him to turn parts of his body into chainsaws. If this is news to you and you’re thinking ‘what the hell are you going on about?!’ let me fill you in on all that you need to know about this bonkers show that tosses all order to the wind.
Unanswered Questions We Have After 'The Midnight Club' Finale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series The Midnight Club. Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s The Midnight Club is finally available on Netflix, bringing another chilling horror tale from the horror master who created The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. However, while Flanagan’s previous Netflix series were self-contained miniseries, The Midnight Club actually leaves many unsolved questions behind, teasing a second season. We don’t know yet if the series will be renewed or not, but now that The Midnight Club is available, it is time to discuss every plot thread left hanging after the finale.
First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Images Show Stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Facing Off
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a special final Con attendance for AMC's original flagship series The Walking Dead. During the panel, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple was joined by cast members to discuss their final eleventh season, coming to its 12-year conclusion this November, and The Walking Dead Universe. Not only did they share footage from this week's upcoming episode, but stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, respectively, revealed first-look photos from their Manhattan-based spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City ahead of its 2023 premiere.
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in October 2022
What's the expression again - March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb, right? You could say that September comes in like a lion, then kicks off October like one, too. It is now officially the season for enjoying the outdoors in that not-too-cold/not-too-hot environment, for snuggling indoors, for pumpkin and apple harvesting, and a season where finding warmness is a necessity. These seven films out on Hulu this month all have one thing in common: journeys where each step is intrinsically connected to both what came before and what is to follow.
‘Hellraiser’ Makes the Cenobites Less Scary With Mythology Over Menace
Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Hellraiser. The best thing that can be said of the latest take on Hellraiser is that Jamie Clayton is outstanding as the new Pinhead. Unfortunately, the rest of the film around this dynamite performance is deeply lacking because of how it dampens the mystique surrounding the Cenobites themselves. Where the enduring original film was frightening precisely because of how focused it was, this latest attempt at a reimagining gets lost in a narrative that is built around “solving” the mystery behind the Lament Configuration puzzle box. As a result, it feels painfully conventional in what it cares about and infinitely less cutting than Clive Barker’s original work which was mostly driven by dread as opposed to details about lore.
'Hellraiser' Ending Explained: Regret Is The Cruelest of Tortures
The following contains spoilers for the 2022 version of Hellraiser. Proceed at your own risk. David Bruckner's Hellraiser is finally available on Hulu, bringing horror fans a reimagining of Clive Barker’s bestselling novel The Hellbound Heart. While the story completely deviates from the book and Barker’s faithful 1987’s film adaptation, Hulu’s Hellraiser still keeps all the elements that helped the franchise to become so iconic, that means the Hell Priest (Jamie Clayton) and the Cenobites, and a cursed puzzle box capable of opening interdimensional rifts to Hell. The Hellraiser reboot also updates the original mythology, introducing new kinds of puzzles and rewards for the people who summon the Cenobites. Of course, with so many new elements playing a central role in the reboot’s plot, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But no need to call for some dubious supernatural help, as we are here to explain the ending of Hellraiser and tell you everything that happened during that gory final conflict.
New 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Footage Shows Norman Reedus' Daryl Up Against the Commonwealth
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a very special occasion for AMC's long-running series The Walking Dead. On Saturday, the show's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, along with cast members, came together for the final Comic-Con appearance with the flagship show, which will conclude its 12-year run this November. During their panel, AMC Networks shared footage from this week's upcoming episode for Season 11C, as well as exclusive first-look images from episode 19.
'The Lair' Trailer Sets Up 'The Descent' Director Neil Marshall's Haunting Return to Action Horror
Acclaimed horror director Neil Marshall is back in the action horror saddle with his latest film The Lair and a new trailer sets up one terrifying fight with beasts from below. The film follows Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) after she's shot down in the middle of Afghanistan and forced to take shelter in a bunker in the desert. Once she goes down into the titular lair, however, she finds horrifying half-human half-alien biological weapons awakened and out for blood, leaving her fellow soldiers with no choice but to take down the army of monsters. It's slated to arrive in theaters, on Digital, and through VOD from RLJE Films on October 28.
Ezra Miller Returns to Set for 'The Flash' Reshoots
Production on DC Films' upcoming standalone The Flash has been mired in controversy surrounding topliner Ezra Miller, who will be starring as the film's titular superhero. Despite these controversies, it appears that DC and their parent company Warner Bros. Discovery are standing behind them, at least when it comes to wrapping up The Flash.
'The Peripheral' Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Fights to Survive in Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Series
Prime Video recently unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral at New York Comic Con. The show stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a young woman in 2032 who travels to 2099 by entering virtual simulations or "Sims" for quick cash to help pay for her dying mother's medical bills.
'The Estate' Trailer Shows Anna Faris & Toni Collette's Family Crossing Every Line
Family, you can't live with them, you can't sit around and wait for them to die so that you might have a chance at inheriting their fortune. A new trailer has just been released for The Estate, a new comedy that takes a dark look at the intense battle for a dying aunt's estate. The new film is set to release just in time for Thanksgiving, coming to theaters on November 4, 2022.
'The Watcher': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Fans of Ryan Murphy and his distinctive approach to horror are in for a treat! The creator of such iconic works as Nip/Tuck, Glee, and American Horror Story is back with another over-the-top tale. This one revolves around the terrifying and high-stakes world of luxury real estate. Based loosely on a true and unsolved case, it is unclear if the series will suggest natural or supernatural explanations for the terror at 657 Boulevard, but either way, we can’t wait to see it. Here's everything you need to know about The Watcher, coming soon to Netflix. But first, here's the plot synopsis:
