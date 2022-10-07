PITTSBURGH — After sunset, expect temperatures to tumble fast — a clear sky early will bring a chill to the air early this evening. Clouds will increase overnight mainly north of Interstate 70 into the early morning hours. Most locations will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. However, areas around I-70 and south will stay clear longer, allowing the chance for frost to form once again tonight. For this reason, a frost advisory will be in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Monday morning for Washington, Fayette and Greene counties. If you are in these locations, make sure to cover your outdoor plants before bed tonight.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO