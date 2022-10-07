Read full article on original website
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres
Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Joined Babe Ruth & Bob Meusel With Historic Season
Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman competed to lead MLB in hits throughout the year as both had another fantastic season, which the superstar duo has become accustomed to. While Freeman ultimately won the competition with 199 to Turner’s 194, the pair became the first teammates to...
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Photos: Padres win Game 1 of NL Wild Card vs. Mets
Photojournalist K.C. Alfred brings dispatches from Citi Field as the Friars begin their playoff journey in New York.
Mets vs. Padres Game 1: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch MLB playoffs
The first day of the MLB postseason will conclude with a matchup between two National League contenders as the Mets host the Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card series Friday night. Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer is on the hill for the Mets opposite righty Yu Darvish....
Gausman ready to give it his all with season on the line
TORONTO -- Kevin Gausman is tasked with keeping the Blue Jays’ season alive in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. After leaving his last regular-season outing with a cut in his right middle finger, Gausman will start the win-or-go-home game on Saturday, as the Blue Jays look to rally back from a 4-0 loss to the Mariners in Friday’s Game 1.
Mets turn to deGrom with backs against wall
NEW YORK -- Before winning two NL Cy Young Awards, before earning billing as the likely greatest pitcher of his moment in time, Jacob deGrom forged his first bits of legend during the 2015 postseason. In Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the heavily favored Dodgers, deGrom struck out 13 batters in one of the finest performances of his life. Six days later, despite lacking the same dynamism, deGrom beat the Dodgers again to key New York’s run to the pennant.
Bucs' Gonzales picking up where he left off in AFL
PEORIA, Ariz. -- One of the top hitters in the Arizona Fall League in 2021, Nick Gonzales has returned to the developmental circuit and picked up right where he left off. Playing for the Peoria Javelinas a year ago, Gonzales ranked second in AFL in on-base percentage and third in batting while posting a .380/.483/.549 line. This season with the Surprise Saguaros, the Pirates middle infielder is off to a .429/.471/.714 start with three extra-base hits and six RBIs in his first four games. He helped the Saguaros defeat the Javelinas 6-5 on Friday with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly, leaving the clubs tied for the league's best record at 4-1.
Alvarez on family, fan interactions and future with the Astros
HOUSTON -- He’s grown into one of the most feared sluggers in Major League Baseball. And just think, the best might still be to come for Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez burst onto the scene in 2019 and was a unanimous choice for American League Rookie of the...
'Wired for these moments': Castillo brilliant in Game 1 win
TORONTO -- This was the precise moment that the Mariners envisioned when they aggressively pushed their chips to the middle of the table and acquired Luis Castillo in a Trade Deadline blockbuster. They mortgaged some of their future to go all-in on the present, but the risk in their minds...
Triumphant Bieber makes star turn in WC win
CLEVELAND -- When Shane Bieber’s work was done, 7 2/3 innings after it began, manager Terry Francona clapped his hands as he walked toward the mound to take the ball, and the red-clad crowd at Progressive Field stood and did the same. • AL Wild Card Game 2, pres....
Ace in the hole: Wheeler deals vs. Cards in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had waited forever for this moment. How would he handle it once he stepped on the mound Friday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium? Would he keep his emotions in check? Would they get the best of him if something bad happened?
Phillies-Cardinals Game 2 FAQ, lineups (Live, ESPN2)
ST. LOUIS -- When choosing his starting rotation for the Wild Card Series, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol knew immediately that he wanted Miles Mikolas in position to start Game 2. His reasoning? Marmol is confident Mikolas has the right mentality to pitch in an elimination game. Phillies interim manager Rob...
Boone still mulling ALDS Game 1 starter
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ scheduled starter for Game 1 of the American League Division Series is … stay tuned. While Gerrit Cole is the odds-on favorite to take the ball Tuesday against the Guardians at Yankee Stadium, manager Aaron Boone is leaving some wiggle room as the club considers Nestor Cortes or Luis Severino to draw that assignment.
Mariners-Blue Jays Game 1 FAQ, lineups
TORONTO -- After regular-season campaigns with very few dull moments, two postseason-hungry clubs are ready for October. The Blue Jays and Mariners face off in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Friday at Rogers Centre. Seattle snapped the largest active playoff drought in MLB by securing...
Worth the wait: Phils defy huge odds with historic rally in G1 win
ST. LOUIS -- Now this is the way to end an 11-year postseason drought. With J.T. Realmuto, who had played 1,005 regular-season games without a postseason appearance, giving the Phillies hope with a one-out single in the ninth. With Bryce Harper, who had been dying to return to baseball’s biggest stage since he signed with the Phillies in 2019, working his way back from a 1-2 count to walk. With Nick Castellanos, who had not enjoyed the season he expected in his first year in Philly, walking to load the bases.
