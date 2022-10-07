(Harlan) In a game that had a lot of eyes on it statewide, Harlan made an impressive showing with their 42-7 win over ADM. Both squads were ranked in the top three and each were undefeated in Class 3A, District 6. The Cyclones turned in a great performance through the air to prove themselves as an extremely dangerous team in Class 3A.

HARLAN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO