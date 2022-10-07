Read full article on original website
Week 7 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week seven of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
KMAland Iowa Class 1A Week 7 (10/7): Underwood, Kuemper undefeated showdown set
(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Underwood were both winners to set the stage for next week’s undefeated showdown in Class 1A action on Friday. Find the complete recap from Kuemper’s seventh straight win of the season at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. No. 2 Underwood 56 West...
KMAland Iowa 8-Player Week 7 (10/7): Bedford impresses, Lenox, West Harrison move to 7-0
(KMAland) -- Bedford, F-M, East Mills, West Harrison, Exira/EHK, CAM, Moravia, SE Warren, Mormon Trail, Lenox and Woodbine were area winners in KMAland Iowa 8-Player on Friday. CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9. Bedford 50 Stanton-Essex 6. Conner Nally had 110 yards and three touchdowns while Silas Walston went for 100 yards...
Football Friday Picks (Week 7): Derek vs. Ryan vs.Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) –- Ryan “The Mouth” Matheny grew on his lead in the KMA Football Friday Pick Extravaganza last week. The man who loves meetings went 12-2 last week while Trevor went 7-6, Derek finished 7-7 and Nick was 6-7. Here’s how the standings fare. Ryan: 66-23...
KMAland XC (10/8): Platte Valley's Wray takes sixth at Kearney
(Kearney) -- The Platte Valley girls and boys ran at the Kearney Invitational on Saturday. Mya Wray had a sixth-place finish in the girl’s race for Platte Valley, which had 158 points and took seventh. Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
Harlan makes statement with rout of ADM in top five clash
(Harlan) -- The KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan Cyclones looked every bit the part of a top-ranked squad Friday. The Cyclones' offensive attack was a well-oiled machine in their dominant 42-7 win over 3A No. 3 ADM. "I think our kids played hard," Coach Todd Bladt said. "They believed...
Statement made, Harlan wins big over ADM
(Harlan) In a game that had a lot of eyes on it statewide, Harlan made an impressive showing with their 42-7 win over ADM. Both squads were ranked in the top three and each were undefeated in Class 3A, District 6. The Cyclones turned in a great performance through the air to prove themselves as an extremely dangerous team in Class 3A.
Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic remain undefeated with rout of Treynor
(Treynor) -- Class 1A No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (7-0) remained undefeated with a dominant 42-7 win over Treynor (4-3) Friday. The Knights controlled every facet of the game en route to their fourth straight win in Class 1A District 8. “Treynor’s a good team, very well coached and I have...
Football: A No. 3 Woodbury Central at Tri-Center
If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email us at fullerdigitalsolutions@gmail.com.
Underwood senior, LC swimmer Crilly to continue competition at Nebraska Wesleyan
(Underwood) -- Underwood senior and Lewis Central swimmer Claire Crilly started swimming as a necessity. After years of competition, she will continue her career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. “I started swimming when I was about six,” Crilly told KMA Sports. “My grandparents owned a house on the...
Janice Ann (Brower) Hirst, 92 of Omaha, NE
Cemetery:West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa.
Michelle Henrich, 41, of Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Bernard Fritz, 72, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood.
Lisa Miller, 66, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 12:30 p.m. Visitation End: 1:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: North Grove Cemetery, Hepburn, Iowa. Notes:. Lisa passed away Thursday, evening October 6, 2022 at her residence. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Carolyn M Everett, 74, Corning, IA
Memorials:Can be made to: Choice, Inc. 600 8th St., Corning, IA 50841 for Special Olympics Equipment and Activities. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Nodaway Cemetery.
Betty Ellyn Beckman, 90, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Florence Elizabeth Demott, 102, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. There is no family visitation. Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Smith Cemetery, Rock Port. Notes:. ** The funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**. ** The family requests casual attire.**
Shawn Dunkeson, 55, of Elliott, Iowa
Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Sundays With Mike: Prelude to a forum
(Shenandoah) – In case you haven’t noticed, we’re in the middle of an election season. Yeah, I know more attention is given to football season in some quarters. And, some people tend to believe mid-term elections aren’t that important. Not this year. It could be argued...
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
