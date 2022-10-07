Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Extreme Rules Results (10/8/2022): Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey, Edge, Bayley, Seth Rollins
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Extreme Rules on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship - Extreme Rules Match: Liv...
Rhea Ripley Hits Con-Chair-To On Beth Phoenix, Scarlett Brings Pepper Spray, And More | Fight Size
Here is your post-WWE Extreme Rules fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022. - Prior to the show kicking off, WWE treated those in attendance to a first look at the WrestleMania 40 logo. - The night's first match saw The Brawling Brutes defeat Imperium in a Good Old...
Nigel McGuinness Released By WWE
Nigel McGuinness is gone from WWE. As first reported by PW Insider, Nigel McGuinness was released from WWE earlier this week. McGuinness, 46, had most recently worked for the NXT brand where he was a part of the Level Up commentary team. Before that, McGuinness had primarily worked in NXT UK alongside Andy Shepherd.
Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE's The Bump, Oct. 8, 2022
Get ready for tonight’s #ExtremeRules on WWE's The Bump with Karrion Kross, Scarlett, MMA legend Daniel Cormier, and more! Presented by Netspend.
Outpouring Of Support For Nick Gage, WWE Extreme Rules Hype, Bound For Glory Fallout | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. - Ahead of his match tonight against Jon Moxley where if he loses he will have to retire, the wrestling world is coming together in an outpouring of support for Nick Gage. - Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules and...
Jon Moxley Signs Five-Year Extension With AEW
Jon Moxley remains All Elite. All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a new five-year deal with the promotion. Moxley's new deal includes expanding his role in mentoring and coaching talent. Moxley initially signed with AEW in May 2019 when he made his debut for the promotion at AEW Double or Nothing.
Sean Oliver: 'Kliq This' Has Been In The Works Since 2018, We Had A Few False Starts At First
Sean Oliver has revealed that 'Kliq This' has been in the works for a couple of years. The world of podcasting has exploded in recent years, as nearly every company or pop culture entity seems to have at least one podcast if not an entire network. This is especially true for the space of professional wrestling, where seemingly every retired wrestler, and even current performers, all have podcasts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Ethan the Toy Hunter
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Report: Saraya (Paige) Cleared To Compete By AEW's Dr. Michael Sampson
Saraya has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, Saraya was forced to retire in 2017 after suffering a career-ending injury. She would remain with WWE for many years following the injury, holding multiple roles in the company including SmackDown General Manager. At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022, the former WWE Divas Champion debuted with AEW and it took her a couple of weeks, but she got physical in a wrestling ring for the first time in five years on October 5 when she engaged in a confrontation with Britt Baker.
Finn Balor Details The Biggest Change He's Noticed Since Triple H Took Over WWE Creative
Finn Balor is enjoying having Triple H at the helm of WWE creative. On July 25, Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of once-released stars.
Scotty 2 Hotty Recalls Working As An Enhancement Talent For WWE When He Was In High School
Scotty 2 Hotty was skipping class to get beat up by some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. During a recent appearance on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, Scotty (real name Scott Garland) detailed how he got his start in the industry and being younger than his son is now and working multiple shows every weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane
AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
Dan Lambert: Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time
Dan Lambert calls Jim Cornette the greatest manager of all time. Dan Lambert was previously featured in AEW as the face of American Top Team. He worked alongside Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, and he heped bring Paige VanZant to AEW. During his run, he delivered a number of memorable, if not controversial, promos that turned him into one of the company's most hated villains. Lambert has been compared to Cornette, one of the most legendary managers in wrestling history. Cornette was the mouthpiece for top stars like Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Vader, and The Midnight Express, among others.
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For The Last Week Of September
Fightful has learned the following producers and notes from WWE Raw 9/27. - Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was set for a dark match main event, produced by Jason Jordan. - Shelton Benjamin vs. R-Truth was taped for Main...
WWE WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal, Satnam Singh's Andre The Giant 'Impression', More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 9, 2022. - Last night at Extreme Rules, WWE revealed the logo for WrestleMania 40 which will also take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This logo features the Liberty Bell and The Return of Roman numerals to the WrestleMania logo as XL could be seen as the representation of the number 40.
Johnny Gargano And Candice LeRae Gain Praise From WWE Higher Ups On Their Returns, How They Handled Exits
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are back from free agency, and WWE sources say that they maintained a good relationship throughout their last year in NXT, as well as his their time off. One WWE source said that Gargano remained on most in WWE's good side all the way through...
Mia Yim's IMPACT Contract Set To Expire This Weekend
An IMPACT contract is set to expire in just a couple of weeks. Mia Yim has been with IMPACT Wrestling since the spring of 2022, working almost exclusively with the promotion since then outside of a couple of indie bookings. When she'd signed, Fightful was told that it was a short-term deal, carrying her into October. We've learned some more specific details on that.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Thinks Naomi Is One Of The Greatest Wrestlers On Earth
'Speedball' Mike Bailey says his scissor-kick flurry is now 'the Naomi kicks.'. The IMPACT Wrestling star recently sat down with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (full interview above), during which he discusses a number of topics including a signature move he shares with WWE Superstar Naomi. The reigning X-Division Champion insists that his scissor kicks have been taken over by Naomi and that if anything, she has inspired him.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0