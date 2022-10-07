ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania Almanac

Do you dare? Haunted Carnegie walking tours spook, delight attendees

Carnegie by day is a quaint, historic town filled with chic shops and beloved eateries. But at night, legend has it, the spirits come out to play. “Carnegie is super special, since it has so much packed into a one-mile radius,” said Melanie Luke, a self-proclaimed ghost enthusiast who in 2017 founded Haunted Walking Tours of Carnegie.
CARNEGIE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos

Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bishop Zubik ordains 17 permanent deacons

Brian W. Kail - Blessed Trinity Parish, Brentwood/Hays/South Pittsburgh. The men have been engaged in the Diocesan Formation Program since 2017. Formation involves an intensive program of course work, personal and spiritual development and practical experience in pastoral ministry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township hosts Mt. Lebanon

Mt. Lebanon will visit Peters Township at 7 p.m. Friday in another non-conference football game pitting Class 6A against Class 5A rivals. The Blue Devils have not fared well this season against their 5A rivals, falling in overtime to Bethel Park, 27-24, and most recently to Upper St. Clair, 17-10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Upper St. Clair hosts Canon-McMillan

After challenging three straight rivals, the schedule does not get any easier for Upper St. Clair as the Panthers host Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in a non-conference football clash. “This is a really good Canon-Mac team that has progressively gotten better,” said USC coach Mike Junko. “They have...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA

