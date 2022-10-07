Read full article on original website
Detroit police still searching for tips that lead to man caught on camera setting fire to house on city's west side
Police in Detroit are still searching for a suspect who they say set fire to a house on the city’s northwest side seven months ago. He was caught on camera dumping liquid on a house and then lighting it on fire.
Detroit man charged with first-degree murder in shooting, standoff with police at Dearborn hotel
A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing first-degree murder and other charges after fatally shooting a man at a Dearborn hotel and barricading himself inside a room for more than seven hours.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker
A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
Man shot while standing in driveway on Detroit's westside, police say
At approximately 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a vehicle pulled up to a man as he stood in a driveway in the 15400 block of Mark Twain Street.
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. An adult male was also found fatally shot nearby.
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
DPD investigating shooting that left one man dead on city's east side
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday evening.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Suspect arrested in alleged human trafficking case in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Police investigated an alleged human trafficking incident when they responded to a case about a missing 21-year-old. On October 7, Michigan State Police Metro North Detectives and the missing woman's family located multiple sex ads of her in the Oakland County area. Through lead investigative detectives, they were able to make contact with the missing woman.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man grabs worker by apron, fires shot into air during 2 separate armed robberies in Detroit
DETROIT – A man grabbed a worker by her apron at one store and then fired a shot into the air at another while stealing money from both businesses in Detroit, police said. The first incident happened around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Family Dollar in the 15800 block of Grand River Avenue.
Hotel chain disputes police, says argument over bill not the cause of fatal shooting at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
A deadly shooting and hours-long barricaded gunman situation at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn on Thursday did not start over a bill issue, the hotel chain said Friday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Porter Burks, man killed by Detroit police, seek justice
DETROIT – Porter Burks was shot and killed by Detroit police during a mental health check on Sunday and now his family is demanding justice. Police said the shooting was prompted by Burks charging at them with a knife. Burks’ older brother Damondo Anderson spoke with Local 4 at...
Detroit police asking for help finding 61-year-old woman missing for more than a week
Detroit police officials say Geri White was last seen leaving her home in the 3700 block of Vicksburg – near Grand River and Dexter on the city’s west side – on Friday, Sept. 30.
1 man found fatally shot inside Dodge Charger in East Detroit: DPD
Detectives with Detroit police are at the scene of a second deadly shooting reported overnight after a victim was found dead in his car with apparent gunshot wounds.
Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen
Carle Penny, 15, of Detroit, was last seen on October 2 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bishop in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
Have you seen Landon? Missing teen last seen on Tuesday failed to return home, police say
Detroit police are seeking to reunite a missing teen with his family after he disappeared after leaving home four days ago on October 4. Landon Merriweather, 15, was reported missing from his residence
Detroit News
Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday
Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said. The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News. Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around...
$2,500 cash reward for tip that solves Pontiac man's murder
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado, a 26-year-old man from Pontiac.
fox2detroit.com
House fire in Detroit leaves 75-year-old man dead
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Mettetal near W. Chicago and Greenfield. Firefighters went inside the home and found a 75-year-old man inside. They tried to resuscitate him, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it.
