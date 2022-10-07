Read full article on original website
247Sports
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson Give New Owners Buyer’s Remorse in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to the Indianapolis Colts
Rob Walton does not make many bad business decisions. In the strictest sense of the word, the owner of the Walmart empire probably didn’t make a bad business decision purchasing the Denver Broncos in June for $4.65 billion dollars, in concert with other owners. But after seeing the product his team put on the field, he has to wonder if he’s in the right business.
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent shoulder procedure on Friday
Is Russell Wilson's slow start a result of a shoulder injury? He received an injection in his throwing shoulder but should be ready for Week 6.
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one NFL legend was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos. The 75-year-old suggested that both teams consider punting the ball away on first down rather than bothering with offense.
Wilson shoulders blame as Broncos fall 12-9 to Colts in OT
Russell Wilson had a chance to put the game away late.He threw an interception in the end zone.The Denver Broncos quarterback had another shot to win the game in overtime.He threw a game-ending incompletion on fourth-and-short while never looking at an uncovered receiver.Brought in for moments such as this — and rewarded with a $245 million extension before taking his first snap in Denver — Wilson couldn't deliver in a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night."I let the team down tonight," said Wilson, who threw two interceptions, including one that set up Indy's game-tying field goal with...
What the Colts said about 12-9 win over Broncos
It was one of the ugliest games in recent memory, but the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) walked away with a 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Thursday night at Empower Field. Outside of wide receiver Alec Pierce, there wasn’t much to be excited about when it came to the...
CBS Sports
Colts owner Jim Irsay says 'there is no such thing as an ugly win' after overtime victory against Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts' 12-9 overtime win against the Denver Broncos on "Thursday Night Football" was not exactly a pretty win. In fact, most people would describe it as very ugly. The game was all field goals, each quarterback had two interceptions, there were 10 sacks between the two teams, and the offenses looked about as rough as any have looked this season.
Bleacher Report
Zac Taylor's Play-Calling Blasted as Joe Burrow, Bengals Fall to Ravens on Tucker FG
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens 19-17 in an AFC North battle on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium to fall to 2-3 on the season. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 24 of 35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown against one interception in the loss. He also rushed for six yards and a score.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady on Falcons' Controversial Roughing Penalty: 'I Don't Throw the Flags'
Don't blame Tom Brady for the controversial roughing the passer call in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," Brady told reporters after the 21-15 win. Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, but a questionable...
Russell Wilson speaks out on embarrassing Broncos loss vs. Colts
It couldn’t have been worse for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. In what appeared to be a battle of offensive ineptitude, they somehow managed to dig themselves in a deeper hole by losing a game against the Indianapolis Colts that was right there for the taking.
Bleacher Report
NFL Players, Teams Surpassing Expectations Early in the 2022 Season
As we enter Week 5 of the season, the volatility and unpredictability of the NFL are starting to show through. Every year fans and analysts spend the offseason coming up with predictions and expectations for teams and players throughout the league. For teams, it's based on a mix of offseason moves and previous success or failure. It isn't much different for players.
Bleacher Report
Alabama QB Bryce Young Doesn't Start vs. Texas A&M Despite Pregame Announcement
Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young did not start Saturday's game against Texas A&M despite being announced as the team's starter inside Bryant-Denny Stadium before kickoff, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough. Freshman Jalen Milroe got the start in place of Young, who is dealing with a shoulder injury in his throwing arm...
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell: Europe Can Support Multiple NFL Franchises, Discusses 4-Team Division
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hinted Saturday the league will consider a four-team European division in the future, saying it would be "easier" than putting a single franchise overseas. Goodell discussed the potential expansion ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants at Tottenham...
Bleacher Report
NFL, NFLPA Announce Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement that concussion protocols were properly applied in regard to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his team's 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. However, the league and players' union agreed that the protocols needed modifying, specifically stating that "the outcome...
Bleacher Report
Michigan Coach Mike Hart Carted Off After Collapsing on Sideline
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the first quarter of the No. 4 Wolverines' game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline. After the Fox broadcast returned from a commercial break, Michigan players and coaches could be seen huddled around Hart while he...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Out vs. Jets Due to Concussion Protocol; Passed Tests
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he was evaluated for a head injury and replaced by Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was replaced under the updated concussion protocol, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. The Louisville product came...
Bleacher Report
Report: Deion Jones Traded to Browns from Falcons for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap
The Atlanta Falcons are trading Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2024 late-round pick swap, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The Falcons had been open to trading Jones "for quite a while," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Falcons placed Jones,...
Bleacher Report
Saints' Chris Olave Ruled Out vs. Seahawks After Suffering Concussion
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a concussion. Olave had four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown prior to exiting. New Orleans selected Olave with the No. 11 overall pick of the...
