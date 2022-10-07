ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

247Sports

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson Give New Owners Buyer’s Remorse in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to the Indianapolis Colts

Rob Walton does not make many bad business decisions. In the strictest sense of the word, the owner of the Walmart empire probably didn’t make a bad business decision purchasing the Denver Broncos in June for $4.65 billion dollars, in concert with other owners. But after seeing the product his team put on the field, he has to wonder if he’s in the right business.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one NFL legend was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos. The 75-year-old suggested that both teams consider punting the ball away on first down rather than bothering with offense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Denver

Wilson shoulders blame as Broncos fall 12-9 to Colts in OT

Russell Wilson had a chance to put the game away late.He threw an interception in the end zone.The Denver Broncos quarterback had another shot to win the game in overtime.He threw a game-ending incompletion on fourth-and-short while never looking at an uncovered receiver.Brought in for moments such as this — and rewarded with a $245 million extension before taking his first snap in Denver — Wilson couldn't deliver in a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night."I let the team down tonight," said Wilson, who threw two interceptions, including one that set up Indy's game-tying field goal with...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Colts owner Jim Irsay says 'there is no such thing as an ugly win' after overtime victory against Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts' 12-9 overtime win against the Denver Broncos on "Thursday Night Football" was not exactly a pretty win. In fact, most people would describe it as very ugly. The game was all field goals, each quarterback had two interceptions, there were 10 sacks between the two teams, and the offenses looked about as rough as any have looked this season.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady on Falcons' Controversial Roughing Penalty: 'I Don't Throw the Flags'

Don't blame Tom Brady for the controversial roughing the passer call in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," Brady told reporters after the 21-15 win. Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, but a questionable...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NFL Players, Teams Surpassing Expectations Early in the 2022 Season

As we enter Week 5 of the season, the volatility and unpredictability of the NFL are starting to show through. Every year fans and analysts spend the offseason coming up with predictions and expectations for teams and players throughout the league. For teams, it's based on a mix of offseason moves and previous success or failure. It isn't much different for players.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Roger Goodell: Europe Can Support Multiple NFL Franchises, Discusses 4-Team Division

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hinted Saturday the league will consider a four-team European division in the future, saying it would be "easier" than putting a single franchise overseas. Goodell discussed the potential expansion ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants at Tottenham...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL, NFLPA Announce Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement that concussion protocols were properly applied in regard to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his team's 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. However, the league and players' union agreed that the protocols needed modifying, specifically stating that "the outcome...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Michigan Coach Mike Hart Carted Off After Collapsing on Sideline

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the first quarter of the No. 4 Wolverines' game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline. After the Fox broadcast returned from a commercial break, Michigan players and coaches could be seen huddled around Hart while he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Out vs. Jets Due to Concussion Protocol; Passed Tests

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he was evaluated for a head injury and replaced by Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was replaced under the updated concussion protocol, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. The Louisville product came...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Saints' Chris Olave Ruled Out vs. Seahawks After Suffering Concussion

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a concussion. Olave had four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown prior to exiting. New Orleans selected Olave with the No. 11 overall pick of the...
SEATTLE, WA

