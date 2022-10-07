Russell Wilson had a chance to put the game away late.He threw an interception in the end zone.The Denver Broncos quarterback had another shot to win the game in overtime.He threw a game-ending incompletion on fourth-and-short while never looking at an uncovered receiver.Brought in for moments such as this — and rewarded with a $245 million extension before taking his first snap in Denver — Wilson couldn't deliver in a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night."I let the team down tonight," said Wilson, who threw two interceptions, including one that set up Indy's game-tying field goal with...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO