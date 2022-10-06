ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

AFAF: Would you Delete a Picture If Your Friend Asked You To?

By @Djxo313
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PD0A_0iPUUKhw00

Crystal called in to The Morning Hustle Show for advice on a major girl code violation!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

She says she is a growing social media influencer who recent content is going viral. The only problem is that her girlfriend in the video feels embarrassed and wants it immediately deleted! She thinks her friend is being selfish but other people thinks she should delete it to save the friendship! Now we know according to girl code “rules” you shouldn’t upload a picture unless ALL members approve!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Do you think Crystal is violating girl code by refusing to remove the video of her friend or is content king? Leave a comment to let us know!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 107.9

Fans Pick Sides After DaniLeigh and B.Simone Have Issue On Wild’n Out Set

  https://youtu.be/9c_AhWoOEqo   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As the critics discuss DaBaby‘s projected sales for his new project, the rappers’s name is once again being linked to some of the drama surrounding his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, DaniLeigh. Rumors about her appearance on Wild ‘n Out started to spread. It […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Girl Code#Home Page#Social Media Influencer#Friendship#Selfish#Crystal
Hot 107.9

Akon Says He Sounded “Soft As Hell” In Viral 911 Call

https://youtu.be/3j1UoAIYSvs Rapper Akon may have been laying low on the music scene but he’s been making major moves in the entrepreneurial space. Now the artist and mogul is back with new music! His new single called is called Enjoy That and the video is HOT. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. You […]
ATLANTA, GA
Hot 107.9

DJ Holiday & Lore’l Talk Best Moments From The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

From the red carpet to the stage, DJ Holiday and Lore’l took over the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and are sharing their thoughts on the night’s best and worst moments! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVQZSauU1P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link DJ Holiday tapped in with The Morning Hustle in studio after blessing the 2022 BET […]
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Hot 107.9

Akon Talks New Music, Michael Jackson Memories, Monogamy & More!

Akon is back and ready to share new music! His new single “Enjoy That” is live and we’re talking everything from new music, relationships, His entrepreneurial endeavors including building Akon City in Senegal and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The mogul even opened up to us to share his memories of […]
MUSIC
Hot 107.9

Did SleazyWorld Go Work at Hollister Before Rapping?!

She said feels safer over here that’s where Hollister be?? SleazyWorld Go hit the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards celebrating his viral hit ‘Sleazy Flow‘ turning platinum. Sleazy also cleared up any rumors of him working at the retail store Hollister before his claim to fame. Tik tokers dug up Sleazy’s old Facebook profile and which […]
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy