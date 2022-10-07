ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos lose overtime stunner to Colts as Russell Wilson continues to struggle

By George Stoia, george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446MCx_0iPUU2u700

DENVER • KJ Hamler slammed his helmet against the grass at Empower Field in disgust. Simultaneously, Broncos Country collectively groaned and booed.

The Broncos had just suffered one of the worst losses in recent franchise history — a 12-9 loss to the Colts, a game in which an argument could be made that neither team deserved to win. But especially the Broncos, who blew a 9-6 lead with 2:13 remaining after the Colts sent the game to overtime thanks to Russell Wilson's second interception of the night. Denver subsequently lost in overtime after allowing a field goal and then failing to convert a fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard-line, when Wilson missed a wide-open Hamler in the end zone.

"It's very simple. At the end of the day, I have to be better," Wilson said. "It's not on coach Hackett, it's not on anybody else. It's disappointing tonight, obviously. We feel like we should have won that game. I feel like it was on me."

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup was ugly, boring and, in some ways, comical. It was the first NFL game that didn't have a single touchdown scored since Dec. 19, 2021, between the Saints and Buccaneers. For the 4,965 Broncos fans who didn't show up to Empower Field at Mile High Thursday night, they're considered the lucky ones. And for the millions watching at home, they might be reconsidering their Amazon Prime subscription.

And Hamler's helmet smashing is a solid representation of Denver's season thus far, which has featured poor performances every week. This was by far Denver's worst outing. And it was the same story for the Broncos in this one — another wasted opportunity by the Broncos offense.

"The performance by the defense was spectacular," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "And we're wasting those great opportunities to be able to win a football game."

Here's the only positive for the Broncos: The defense again played more than good enough to win. They sacked Colts quarterback Matt Ryan six times and intercepted him twice, both picks by Caden Sterns. Bradley Chubb and Baron Browning each had 1.5 sacks, D.J. Jones had a sack, and Josey Jewell and Dre'Mont Jones each had half a sack.

The Colts are only the second team in the Super Bowl era to win a game in which they scored zero touchdowns, threw two or more interceptions, and were sacked at least six times.

"At the end of the day, we know they're going to figure it out," Chubb said of the offense. "I'd rather have it in (Wilson's) hands than go for a tie."

Now here's the negative: The Broncos' offense has not gotten better. In fact, it might be worse. And that's hard to do, considering they entered Thursday's game ranked 30th in scoring offense.

Denver struggled to move the ball all night, totaling 376 yards. But when they did move the ball, they never finished, going 0-4 in the red zone. This season, the Broncos have only scored a TD on 23% of their red-zone drives, the worst mark by any team through five games since 2010.

"I think we had a lot of opportunities," Hackett said. "We're not capitalizing on them. A drop, a missed throw, too many things that aren't coming together and I think for us, the offense, is going through adversity. We're going to learn from it and grow from it. We have to."

Wilson had his worst game of the season, going 21 of 39 pass attempts for 274 yards and two interceptions, continuing the worst start to a season of his career. His 54.9 QB rating was his second-worst in four years. Wilson's two interceptions came in the worst spots, too, both near the end zone. And he missed a wide-open K.J. Hamler on the fourth-and-1 in overtime that essentially cost the Broncos the game.

"I know Russell feels bad. It's not just on him. It's on all of us," Hackett said. "It starts with me to get him in that rhythm."

And life isn't getting an easier for the Broncos, as injuries continue pile up. After losing running back Javonte Williams and outside linebacker Randy Gregory to injuries last Sunday, four more Broncos left Thursday's game with injuries: left tackle Garett Bolles, cornerback Ronald Darby, outside linebacker Baron Browning and inside linebacker Josey Jewell.

Denver does have a long week, not facing the Chargers in Los Angeles until next Monday night, Oct. 17. But things don't appear to moving in the right direction. And if they don't get back on track soon, it could be another long season for the Broncos, this time with a $245 million quarterback.

"I think the guys are staying together," Hackett said. "I think we all know the offense has to put it together. We have to be better. ... I think all teams are tested throughout a season. For us, it's early in the season right now. And those guys in that room are real tight. And they know they have to play better."

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
ESPN

Sources: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Denver, CO
Sports
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
Person
Russell Wilson
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Chargers#Buccaneers#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts

After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos' Russell Wilson flies to Los Angeles to treat injured shoulder

DENVER — Russell Wilson's shoulder injury might be more serious than originally anticipated. The Broncos quarterback injured his throwing shoulder against the Raiders and was limited last week against the Colts, in which he had his worst game as a Bronco. Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to treat his shoulder with an injection, The Denver Gazette confirmed on Saturday. According to the NFL Network, Wilson has a strained latissimus dorsi, which is commonly seen in baseball players and an injury "that is not usually treated with an injection." Wilson intends to play through the injury on Monday, Oct. 17 against the Chargers.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 6

NFL Week 5 created a shakeup in the rankings (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Every week brings its share of surprises, great games, and incredible finishes. Is it anyone wonder why the sports calendar and clock tick to what the NFL does? Week 5 didn't disappoint, with a few near upsets and one team remaining undefeated. Here's how all 32 stack up heading into Week 6...32. Carolina Panthers (1-4, lost to San Francisco 49ers) [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]And farewell, Matt Rhule. Enjoy coaching in college football, once again. Next: at Los Angeles Rams31. Washington Commanders (1-4, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Nuggets coach Michael Malone declares Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray doubtful vs. Suns, seeks better defensive effort

DENVER – Those hoping to see Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray back on the court together might have to wait until the regular season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone considers both players doubtful for Monday’s third preseason game against the Suns at Ball Arena. Jokic and Murray only played two stints together in the preseason opener. Jokic finished the game with a wrap around his right wrist, while Murray appeared to tweak a hamstring Friday in Chicago. Jokic participated in more of Sunday’s practice though neither...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy