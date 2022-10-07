Broncos lose overtime stunner to Colts as Russell Wilson continues to struggle

DENVER • KJ Hamler slammed his helmet against the grass at Empower Field in disgust. Simultaneously, Broncos Country collectively groaned and booed.

The Broncos had just suffered one of the worst losses in recent franchise history — a 12-9 loss to the Colts, a game in which an argument could be made that neither team deserved to win. But especially the Broncos, who blew a 9-6 lead with 2:13 remaining after the Colts sent the game to overtime thanks to Russell Wilson's second interception of the night. Denver subsequently lost in overtime after allowing a field goal and then failing to convert a fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard-line, when Wilson missed a wide-open Hamler in the end zone.

"It's very simple. At the end of the day, I have to be better," Wilson said. "It's not on coach Hackett, it's not on anybody else. It's disappointing tonight, obviously. We feel like we should have won that game. I feel like it was on me."

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup was ugly, boring and, in some ways, comical. It was the first NFL game that didn't have a single touchdown scored since Dec. 19, 2021, between the Saints and Buccaneers. For the 4,965 Broncos fans who didn't show up to Empower Field at Mile High Thursday night, they're considered the lucky ones. And for the millions watching at home, they might be reconsidering their Amazon Prime subscription.

And Hamler's helmet smashing is a solid representation of Denver's season thus far, which has featured poor performances every week. This was by far Denver's worst outing. And it was the same story for the Broncos in this one — another wasted opportunity by the Broncos offense.

"The performance by the defense was spectacular," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "And we're wasting those great opportunities to be able to win a football game."

Here's the only positive for the Broncos: The defense again played more than good enough to win. They sacked Colts quarterback Matt Ryan six times and intercepted him twice, both picks by Caden Sterns. Bradley Chubb and Baron Browning each had 1.5 sacks, D.J. Jones had a sack, and Josey Jewell and Dre'Mont Jones each had half a sack.

The Colts are only the second team in the Super Bowl era to win a game in which they scored zero touchdowns, threw two or more interceptions, and were sacked at least six times.

"At the end of the day, we know they're going to figure it out," Chubb said of the offense. "I'd rather have it in (Wilson's) hands than go for a tie."

Now here's the negative: The Broncos' offense has not gotten better. In fact, it might be worse. And that's hard to do, considering they entered Thursday's game ranked 30th in scoring offense.

Denver struggled to move the ball all night, totaling 376 yards. But when they did move the ball, they never finished, going 0-4 in the red zone. This season, the Broncos have only scored a TD on 23% of their red-zone drives, the worst mark by any team through five games since 2010.

"I think we had a lot of opportunities," Hackett said. "We're not capitalizing on them. A drop, a missed throw, too many things that aren't coming together and I think for us, the offense, is going through adversity. We're going to learn from it and grow from it. We have to."

Wilson had his worst game of the season, going 21 of 39 pass attempts for 274 yards and two interceptions, continuing the worst start to a season of his career. His 54.9 QB rating was his second-worst in four years. Wilson's two interceptions came in the worst spots, too, both near the end zone. And he missed a wide-open K.J. Hamler on the fourth-and-1 in overtime that essentially cost the Broncos the game.

"I know Russell feels bad. It's not just on him. It's on all of us," Hackett said. "It starts with me to get him in that rhythm."

And life isn't getting an easier for the Broncos, as injuries continue pile up. After losing running back Javonte Williams and outside linebacker Randy Gregory to injuries last Sunday, four more Broncos left Thursday's game with injuries: left tackle Garett Bolles, cornerback Ronald Darby, outside linebacker Baron Browning and inside linebacker Josey Jewell.

Denver does have a long week, not facing the Chargers in Los Angeles until next Monday night, Oct. 17. But things don't appear to moving in the right direction. And if they don't get back on track soon, it could be another long season for the Broncos, this time with a $245 million quarterback.

"I think the guys are staying together," Hackett said. "I think we all know the offense has to put it together. We have to be better. ... I think all teams are tested throughout a season. For us, it's early in the season right now. And those guys in that room are real tight. And they know they have to play better."