What's Next: Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Monday Night Football

Week 6: Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2), Monday, Oct. 17 (6:15 pm, ESPN)

SCOUTING THE CHARGERS: You, too, can scout the Chargers (vs. the Browns) at 11 a.m. Sunday (CBS). Los Angeles has not been the powerhouse some expected it to be. Losses to the Chiefs and Jaguars were sandwiched by wins against the Raiders and Texans. The offense is putting up a bunch of yards (371 per game), but not a bunch of points (23 per game). Yes, that all sounds like the Chargers. They have a type.

CHARGERS QUARTERBACK Justin Herbert leads the NFL with 1,250 passing yards and has an MVP award in his bright future. The 24-year-old Oregon product is 2-2 vs. the Broncos, throwing for eight touchdowns against four interceptions. But he’s also dealing with a ribs injury, and it’s pretty early in the season to be dealing with a ribs injury. Still, Denver will have its hands full.

CHARGERS COACH Brandon Staley, the former Broncos assistant, has been hamstrung by the usual Chargers injuries. Pass-rush specialist Joey Bosa and star left tackle Rashawn Slater are on the injured reserve list and won’t play vs. the Broncos. Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who had some fierce battles with ex-Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. back in the day, is listed as questionable for this week’s game vs. the Browns. Staley has been just OK, his record sitting at 11-10 in two seasons with the Bolts.