What's Next: Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Monday Night Football

By Paul Klee
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Week 6: Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2), Monday, Oct. 17 (6:15 pm, ESPN)

SCOUTING THE CHARGERS: You, too, can scout the Chargers (vs. the Browns) at 11 a.m. Sunday (CBS). Los Angeles has not been the powerhouse some expected it to be. Losses to the Chiefs and Jaguars were sandwiched by wins against the Raiders and Texans. The offense is putting up a bunch of yards (371 per game), but not a bunch of points (23 per game). Yes, that all sounds like the Chargers. They have a type.

CHARGERS QUARTERBACK Justin Herbert leads the NFL with 1,250 passing yards and has an MVP award in his bright future. The 24-year-old Oregon product is 2-2 vs. the Broncos, throwing for eight touchdowns against four interceptions. But he’s also dealing with a ribs injury, and it’s pretty early in the season to be dealing with a ribs injury. Still, Denver will have its hands full.

CHARGERS COACH Brandon Staley, the former Broncos assistant, has been hamstrung by the usual Chargers injuries. Pass-rush specialist Joey Bosa and star left tackle Rashawn Slater are on the injured reserve list and won’t play vs. the Broncos. Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who had some fierce battles with ex-Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. back in the day, is listed as questionable for this week’s game vs. the Browns. Staley has been just OK, his record sitting at 11-10 in two seasons with the Bolts.

The Denver Gazette

Broncos' Russell Wilson flies to Los Angeles to treat injured shoulder

DENVER — Russell Wilson's shoulder injury might be more serious than originally anticipated. The Broncos quarterback injured his throwing shoulder against the Raiders and was limited last week against the Colts, in which he had his worst game as a Bronco. Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to treat his shoulder with an injection, The Denver Gazette confirmed on Saturday. According to the NFL Network, Wilson has a strained latissimus dorsi, which is commonly seen in baseball players and an injury "that is not usually treated with an injection." Wilson intends to play through the injury on Monday, Oct. 17 against the Chargers.
The Denver Gazette

Nuggets coach Michael Malone declares Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray doubtful vs. Suns, seeks better defensive effort

DENVER – Those hoping to see Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray back on the court together might have to wait until the regular season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone considers both players doubtful for Monday’s third preseason game against the Suns at Ball Arena. Jokic and Murray only played two stints together in the preseason opener. Jokic finished the game with a wrap around his right wrist, while Murray appeared to tweak a hamstring Friday in Chicago. Jokic participated in more of Sunday’s practice though neither...
The Denver Gazette

Vinny's NBA Insider: Bruce Brown's constant transitions continue with Nuggets; Golden State gets response to leaked video all wrong

DENVER • Change continues to be a constant in Bruce Brown’s NBA career. The 26-year-old started his career in Detroit where he developed into the Pistons starting point guard. A trade to Brooklyn presented the first change of his professional career. The Nets used the 6-foot-4 Brown just about everywhere but the point, including at center in super-small-ball lineups. The Nuggets valued his versatility on both ends this offseason, inking Brown to a two-year contract worth a reported $13 million. Through the start of the preseason, Brown has slotted into the two spot in Denver’s second unit.
