The Crown actor Andrew Lee Potts and his 1990s girlband singer wife Mariama Goodman ‘have ended eight-year marriage’

'I'm not an accomplished flirter': Dawn French dreaded dating again after divorce
Dawn French was "terrified" of dating again after her divorce from Sir Lenny Henry. The 'Vicar of Dibley' star tied the knot with therapist and charity co-founder Mark Bignell in 2013, but she has admitted she dreaded looking for love after her 25-year marriage to fellow comedian Lenny, 64, ended in 2010, because she's not very good at flirting.
Eva Mendes denies she retired from acting
Eva Mendes is denying she has quit acting. Despite her last role being seven-and-a-half years ago, the mother-of-two took to Instagram on Friday (07.10.22) to say she never retired from Hollywood. The mum-of-two, who has been with 41-year-old Ryan Gosling – the father of her daughters Esmerelda, eight, and six-year-old...
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce officially dismissed
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce has officially been dismissed. It came as the couple were seen walking in Manhattan after saving their 25-year marriage amid rumours they had fought over Sylvester’s beloved dog. A Florida judge rejected divorce proceedings between ‘Rocky’ actor Sylvester, 76, and...
‘NCIS’ Tries to Get Torres to Let Others in After Gibbs & Bishop’s Exits (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 “Unearth.”]. The good news: Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is still in therapy with Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) and isn’t drinking on NCIS. The bad news is: He’s being slow to take the necessary steps.
Contributing Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson mocked by Kanye West hit with ‘fat phobia’
The contributing Vogue editor mocked by Kanye West amid his ‘White Lives Matter’ scandal says she has been hit with “fat phobia”. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, 31, was ridiculed over her clothes by Kanye, 45, after she branded his inclusion of ‘White Lives Matter’ tops in his Paris Fashion Week shows “indefensible”.
Keith Urban put family ahead of him filming next season of ‘The Voice’
Keith Urban says he put his family’s needs ahead of him filming the next season of ‘The Voice’. The country music singer, 54, has opted to tour Australia instead of joining the panel of the latest series of the talent show so he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, 55, can enjoy taking their children to visit their grandparents and other relatives Down Under this Christmas.
Lena Headey 'marries Marc Menchaca in Italy'
Lena Headey has reportedly married Marc Menchaca at a romantic ceremony in Italy. The 49-year-old 'Game of Thrones' actress is said to have tied the knot with 'Ozark' star Marc in the southern region of Puglia on October 6 in front of friends and family including Lena's former co-star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas and pop veteran Rick Astley, who was seen posing for pictures with other guests in pictures which have been circulating online.
‘House of the Dragon’: Another Succession Crisis & Westeros’ Most Awkward Family Dinner (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.”]. When Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is severely injured fighting in the Stepstones, the matter of succession for Driftmark is called into question. Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), Corlys’ brother, believes he should inherit the throne rather than Rhaenyra’s son; Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) obviously believes her son should inherit the throne; Rhaenys (Eve Best) intends to put herself forward as heir.
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki a secret
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Johnny Galecki a secret. The 36-year-old actress started dating 'Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny, 47, around the time their fictional counterparts on the hit sitcom were about to get together and kept schtum about their real-life arrangement in case it "ruined" things for the fans.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Rollins Is Still Struggling to Fight Her Monsters (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 3 “Mirror Effect.”]. After Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) was shot in the Law & Order premiere crossover and then spoke with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the following SVU episode about realizing what she had to lose — her daughters and ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) — before seeming to still be bothered by her injury, we’re a bit worried. After all, we know that Giddish is leaving at some point this season, so now it’s just a question of whether this is all leading up to how Rollins will say goodbye to the squad or if there’s a twist coming.
Tia Mowry splits from husband
Tia Mowry has split from her husband. The 44-year-old actress has split from Cory Hardrict - the father of her children Cree, 11, and four-year-old Cairo - after 14 years of marriage but has vowed to "maintain a friendship" with him. She announced on Instagram: "I wanted to share that...
Mila Kunis: ‘Standing ovation at Oscars for Will Smith shocking and insane’
Mila Kunis says it was “shocking” and “insane” Will Smith received a standing ovation when he picked up his best actor Oscar after he attacked Chris Rock. Unlike a strong of A-listers, the actress, 39, along with her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, refused to stand uwhen ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ actor was honoured for his role in ‘King Richard’ despite slapping comic Chris on stage.
'He still feels so near and present': Kelly Rizzo marks 9 months since Bob Saget's death
Kelly Rizzo admits there's a "palpable hole" where her late husband Bob Saget used to be. The 'Full House' star was found dead in a hotel room back in January at the age of 65, after accidently hitting his head, and his widow has shared a moving post nine months on about how her "pain and grief ebbs and flows".
Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been 'incredible' throughout her pregnancy
Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been "incredible" throughout her pregnancy. The 37-year-old star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, and his wife Sharon,69, - is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and explained that her parents have been there "every step of the way" while her boyfriend is away on tour.
‘The Walking Dead’ Delivers a Shocking Change From the Comics in ‘A New Deal’ (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 2, “A New Deal.”]. Well, we’re definitely not getting The Walking Dead’s source material ending. That much is made clear by the surprising final minutes of “A New Deal,” which sees Sebastian Milton...
Ian Ziering agrees divorce settlement
Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig have agreed a divorce settlement. The former couple - who have children Mia, 11, and Penna, nine, together - split in October 2019 after nine years of marriage and on Monday (03.10.22), they filed a written agreement with Los Angeles County Superior Court, which they are looking to have signed off by a judge.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Premiere Shepherds in New Interns (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premiere, “Everything Has Changed.”]. For only the second time in its entire history, Grey’s Anatomy started a season with a class of interns as series-regular characters. And seeing those interns hanging in the Grey Sloan tunnels — lounging on discarded gurneys, snacking on junk food, and trash-talking with each other — gave us a glimpse of the M.A.G.I.C. of the ABC show’s original intern class. “Everything Has Changed” in October 6’s Season 19 premiere, as the Taylor Swift-inspired episode title attests, and we’d venture to say it has changed for the better.
Jodie Turner-Smith slams Kanye West
Jodie Turner-Smith has branded Kanye West "disgusting". The 'Queen and Slim' actress has hit out at the "embarrassing" rapper after he caused controversy with his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (03.10.22) by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt and urged the 45-year-old star to stop sharing his "toxic" opinions.
‘Blue Bloods’: A Reagan Is Shot, Plus What’s Going on With Erin & Jack? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere “Keeping the Faith.”]. Blue Bloods kicks off its 13th season by putting a Reagan in the hospital — and two of his relatives are determined to make sure the person responsible is brought to justice.
Christian Bale says he only has a career as Leonardo DiCaprio passed up so many film roles
Christian Bale says he only has a career because Leonardo DiCaprio has passed up so many film roles. The 48-year-old actor added “any role that anybody gets” is only because Leo, 47, doesn’t want them as he always gets first choice of Hollywood movie parts. Christian told...
