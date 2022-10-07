Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic remain undefeated with rout of Treynor
(Treynor) -- Class 1A No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (7-0) remained undefeated with a dominant 42-7 win over Treynor (4-3) Friday. The Knights controlled every facet of the game en route to their fourth straight win in Class 1A District 8. “Treynor’s a good team, very well coached and I have...
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa Class 1A Week 7 (10/7): Underwood, Kuemper undefeated showdown set
(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Underwood were both winners to set the stage for next week’s undefeated showdown in Class 1A action on Friday. Find the complete recap from Kuemper’s seventh straight win of the season at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. No. 2 Underwood 56 West...
kmaland.com
South Holt volleyball finding a rhythm as postseason looms
(Oregon) -- The South Holt volleyball team is trending upward as the Knights inch closer to postseason play. "We got out to a good start," Coach Rachel Plummer said. "Then we had a little bit of a midseason slump, but I think we've come out of it with some strong games."
kmaland.com
Week 7 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week seven of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa 8-Player Week 7 (10/7): Bedford impresses, Lenox, West Harrison move to 7-0
(KMAland) -- Bedford, F-M, East Mills, West Harrison, Exira/EHK, CAM, Moravia, SE Warren, Mormon Trail, Lenox and Woodbine were area winners in KMAland Iowa 8-Player on Friday. CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9. Bedford 50 Stanton-Essex 6. Conner Nally had 110 yards and three touchdowns while Silas Walston went for 100 yards...
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (10/7): Falls City season comes to an end
(KMAland) -- Falls City had their season come to a finish in a district final series on Friday in softball action. Kacy Brewer had two hits while Emilou Schulenberg doubled and drove in two for Falls City in game one. The Tigers managed just three hits — one each from Hannah Collier, Schulenberg and Emily Vitosh in game two.
kmaland.com
Football: A No. 3 Woodbury Central at Tri-Center
If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email us at fullerdigitalsolutions@gmail.com.
kmaland.com
Underwood senior, LC swimmer Crilly to continue competition at Nebraska Wesleyan
(Underwood) -- Underwood senior and Lewis Central swimmer Claire Crilly started swimming as a necessity. After years of competition, she will continue her career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. “I started swimming when I was about six,” Crilly told KMA Sports. “My grandparents owned a house on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
kmaland.com
KMAland Missouri Week 7 (10/7): North Andrew wins ranked battle with Albany, Cassavaugh shines for WoCo
(KMAland) -- North Andrew held off Albany in a top 3 battle while East Atchison, Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley and Worth County were other winners in KMAland Missouri. East Atchison’s defense forced four turnovers and allowed just three first downs in a halftime victory. Braden Graves and Jarrett Spinatto each had three touchdowns, and Blake Simmons pitched in two of his own for the Wolves.
kmaland.com
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
kmaland.com
Glenn Mackey, 82, of Braddyville, College Springs area
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Glenn passed away Friday morning October 7, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Janice Ann (Brower) Hirst, 92 of Omaha, NE
Cemetery:West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Lisa Miller, 66, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 12:30 p.m. Visitation End: 1:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: North Grove Cemetery, Hepburn, Iowa. Notes:. Lisa passed away Thursday, evening October 6, 2022 at her residence. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kttn.com
SUV demolished in Saturday night crash
A Maryville resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Highway 46 west of Maryville. Thirty-three-year-old Amber Osborn was taken to Mosaic Lifecare in Maryville. The accident happened Saturday night two miles west of Maryville on Highway 46 as the westbound SUV went off...
kmaland.com
Michelle Henrich, 41, of Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Bernard Fritz, 72, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Betty Ellyn Beckman, 90, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
Betty Sattro, 84 of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends will gather by 1:30 PM at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel to go to the cemetery in procession. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022. Visitation Start: 4 PM. Visitation End: 6 PM. Memorials: Red...
kmaland.com
Glenwood schools eye GRC renovation
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are considering a different approach to addressing its elementary facility needs. At its regular meeting Monday evening at 6, the Glenwood School Board is expected to discuss a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center, which is scheduled for closing in 2024. Previously, school officials have explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the district's long-term facilities plans changed when Governor Kim Reynolds announced the GRC's impending closing in two years.
Maryville woman hospitalized after violent van crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Amber D. Osborn, 33, Maryville, was westbound on MO 46 just east of Hallmark Road two miles west of Maryville. The...
Comments / 0