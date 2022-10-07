ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic remain undefeated with rout of Treynor

(Treynor) -- Class 1A No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (7-0) remained undefeated with a dominant 42-7 win over Treynor (4-3) Friday. The Knights controlled every facet of the game en route to their fourth straight win in Class 1A District 8. “Treynor’s a good team, very well coached and I have...
TREYNOR, IA
kmaland.com

South Holt volleyball finding a rhythm as postseason looms

(Oregon) -- The South Holt volleyball team is trending upward as the Knights inch closer to postseason play. "We got out to a good start," Coach Rachel Plummer said. "Then we had a little bit of a midseason slump, but I think we've come out of it with some strong games."
OREGON, MO
kmaland.com

Week 7 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard

(KMAland) -- Week seven of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
RED OAK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Oak, IA
Sports
Clarinda, IA
Sports
City
Red Oak, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Clarinda, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Softball (10/7): Falls City season comes to an end

(KMAland) -- Falls City had their season come to a finish in a district final series on Friday in softball action. Kacy Brewer had two hits while Emilou Schulenberg doubled and drove in two for Falls City in game one. The Tigers managed just three hits — one each from Hannah Collier, Schulenberg and Emily Vitosh in game two.
FALLS CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Football: A No. 3 Woodbury Central at Tri-Center

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email us at fullerdigitalsolutions@gmail.com.
MOVILLE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Cole
kmaland.com

KMAland Missouri Week 7 (10/7): North Andrew wins ranked battle with Albany, Cassavaugh shines for WoCo

(KMAland) -- North Andrew held off Albany in a top 3 battle while East Atchison, Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley and Worth County were other winners in KMAland Missouri. East Atchison’s defense forced four turnovers and allowed just three first downs in a halftime victory. Braden Graves and Jarrett Spinatto each had three touchdowns, and Blake Simmons pitched in two of his own for the Wolves.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
HARLAN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
kmaland.com

Lisa Miller, 66, of Clarinda, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 12:30 p.m. Visitation End: 1:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: North Grove Cemetery, Hepburn, Iowa. Notes:. Lisa passed away Thursday, evening October 6, 2022 at her residence. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
kttn.com

SUV demolished in Saturday night crash

A Maryville resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Highway 46 west of Maryville. Thirty-three-year-old Amber Osborn was taken to Mosaic Lifecare in Maryville. The accident happened Saturday night two miles west of Maryville on Highway 46 as the westbound SUV went off...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Bernard Fritz, 72, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood.
GLENWOOD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Betty Ellyn Beckman, 90, Tarkio, Missouri

Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
TARKIO, MO
kmaland.com

Betty Sattro, 84 of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends will gather by 1:30 PM at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel to go to the cemetery in procession. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022. Visitation Start: 4 PM. Visitation End: 6 PM. Memorials: Red...
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood schools eye GRC renovation

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are considering a different approach to addressing its elementary facility needs. At its regular meeting Monday evening at 6, the Glenwood School Board is expected to discuss a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center, which is scheduled for closing in 2024. Previously, school officials have explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the district's long-term facilities plans changed when Governor Kim Reynolds announced the GRC's impending closing in two years.
GLENWOOD, IA
St. Joseph Post

Maryville woman hospitalized after violent van crash

NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Amber D. Osborn, 33, Maryville, was westbound on MO 46 just east of Hallmark Road two miles west of Maryville. The...
MARYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy