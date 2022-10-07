Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth football pulls away from Central Catholic with big second half
ALLENTOWN - Nazareth used a big second half to pull away for a 42-14 victory over Central Catholic on Saturday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium. Mason Kuehner was exceptional for Nazareth with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving. Running back Caiden Shaffer scored both touchdowns for the Vikings. Nazareth...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Two more Philadelphia area football teams cancel rivalry game citing credible threats of violence
A release from Coatesville Area School District stated that Friday’s home football game vs. Downingtown West has been canceled based on “online threats of violence that law enforcement believed were credible.”. Richard F. Dunlap Jr., Interim Superintendent for the Coatesville Area School District issued the statement Friday morning,...
philasun.com
Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks issues statement on high school football team mock slave auction
The recent video shared depicting a mock slave auction of black football teammates is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Football teams have always had long standing traditions and “team building” activities for their teammates. Recently a California high school football team has canceled the rest of its season after...
CBS News
Coatesville Area High School football game canceled due to threats that were ruled credible
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Chester County high school football game has been canceled due to a number of online threats that were ruled credible, school officials announced. The game was scheduled between the Coatesville Area High School and Downington West High School for Friday night. Earlier in the day,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
Football games at Coatesville, Roxborough high schools canceled due to threats, safety concerns
Police said there were threats of violence at Coatesville High School on Friday, and there are ongoing safety concerns at Roxborough High School following a deadly shooting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former nightclub gets demolished after wall collapses
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday. Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca. Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked...
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sports and Social Allentown shows off their elevated sports bar menu
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Sports and Social Allentown's Clint Malek, general manager, and John Byrne, executive chef, joins WFMZ team on Sunrise Chef. Watch the video as the sports bar serves up some delicious elevated meals for game time!
York College student athlete found dead in dorm room
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
Homecoming to resume in Chester County after cancellation due to threats
COATESVILLE (CBS) – Saturday morning in Chester County, homecoming activities are set to resume as scheduled for students at Coatesville High School. This comes after Friday night's cancellation of their homecoming game against Downingtown West.Police say a number of credible safety threats forced the cancellation.The schools initially planned to face off without any spectators, but the Coatesville Area School District says additional information prompted administrators to cancel the game altogether.Police are not disclosing what was said in those threats.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit to buy recently-closed Phillipsburg restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A not-for-profit that helps people who need a boost is buying a recently-closed restaurant in Phillipsburg. Norwescap is buying the old "Sullivan's on the Main." The owners announced they were selling the restaurant along South Main Street last month. Norwescap plans to renovate the building. It will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Philly, highlights key issues ahead of midterm election
A giant Black Voters Matter bus rolled into North Philadelphia Saturday as part of a We Won’t Black Down national bus tour. It was the centerpiece of a community health fair block party that shut down a portion of North Broad Street.
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Just a lot of great memories there': Community reacts after building wall collapses in south Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A building wall in South Bethlehem came crashing down Thursday night, crushing a car. Property owners say no one was hurt at the former nightclub, Casa Blanca, on the corner of Evans and State streets. The property is owned by a family business called Ruggonz LLC. Owners...
dairyherd.com
Ring of Glory: Pennsylvania teen chases dairy dreams after surviving house fire
It takes a lot of days in the barn to be ready for the ring at places such as the 2022 All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pa. For Reese Burdette and her family, each precious step along the way is quite literally a miracle. “Showing and going to shows are...
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
