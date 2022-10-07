ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shillington, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth football pulls away from Central Catholic with big second half

ALLENTOWN - Nazareth used a big second half to pull away for a 42-14 victory over Central Catholic on Saturday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium. Mason Kuehner was exceptional for Nazareth with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving. Running back Caiden Shaffer scored both touchdowns for the Vikings. Nazareth...
NAZARETH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mifflin, PA
City
West Lawn, PA
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Shillington, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former nightclub gets demolished after wall collapses

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday. Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca. Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny#Governor
abc27 News

York College student athlete found dead in dorm room

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
YORK, PA
CBS Philly

Homecoming to resume in Chester County after cancellation due to threats

COATESVILLE (CBS) – Saturday morning in Chester County, homecoming activities are set to resume as scheduled for students at Coatesville High School. This comes after Friday night's cancellation of their homecoming game against Downingtown West.Police say a number of credible safety threats forced the cancellation.The schools initially planned to face off without any spectators, but the Coatesville Area School District says additional information prompted administrators to cancel the game altogether.Police are not disclosing what was said in those threats.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Nonprofit to buy recently-closed Phillipsburg restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A not-for-profit that helps people who need a boost is buying a recently-closed restaurant in Phillipsburg. Norwescap is buying the old "Sullivan's on the Main." The owners announced they were selling the restaurant along South Main Street last month. Norwescap plans to renovate the building. It will...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion

In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy