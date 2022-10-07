ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Walker Independence’ Premiere: Katherine McNamara on the Skeletons in Abby’s Closet

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Walker Independence.]. Abigail Walker has arrived in Walker Independence. The series premiere of the Walker Western prequel debuted Thursday, October 6 on The CW, starring Katherine McNamara (Arrow), Matt Barr (Walker, once again playing Hoyt Rawlins, just a couple hundred years older), Justin Johnson Cortez, Katie Findlay, Lawrence Kao, Philemon Chambers, and more. The cast had previously told TV Insider that their show was “not your mama’s Western,” and the pilot certainly proved as much.
‘NCIS: LA’ Delivers Potentially Troubling News About Hetty in Season 14 Premiere

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 1 “Game of Drones.”]. Are we certain NCIS: Los Angeles is not going to kill off its beloved Hetty (Linda Hunt), especially offscreen? Yes. Are we still worried about where her mission in Syria might take her? Yes. That said, the Season 14 premiere did try to make us wonder about that first question.
How ‘Chicago P.D.’ Wrote Out Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead — and Left Upstead

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 “A Good Man.”]. Heading into “A Good Man,” the promo had us thinking this would be the Chicago P.D. episode in which we’d be saying goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer — who first appeared in One Chicago on Fire, before this series premiered — and his character, Detective Jay Halstead. And it turns out we were right.
‘East New York’: What Did You Think of CBS’ New Drama? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the East New York series premiere.]. The Amanda Warren-led East New York joins a (long) list of CBS procedurals, and while the series premiere introduces all the big shots and starts playing around with the relationships, the one we find most intriguing is no surprise: that between Warren’s Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood and Jimmy Smits’ Chief John Suarez.
‘House of the Dragon’: Another Succession Crisis & Westeros’ Most Awkward Family Dinner (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.”]. When Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is severely injured fighting in the Stepstones, the matter of succession for Driftmark is called into question. Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), Corlys’ brother, believes he should inherit the throne rather than Rhaenyra’s son; Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) obviously believes her son should inherit the throne; Rhaenys (Eve Best) intends to put herself forward as heir.
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
Kate Walsh is engaged

The 'Emily in Paris' actress let slip on an Instagram Live with her 'Private Practice' co-star Amy Brenneman that her boyfriend Andrew Nixon had popped the question. She said: “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé." Amy reacted: “She just 100 per cent outed your engagement."...
Lena Headey 'marries Marc Menchaca in Italy'

Lena Headey has reportedly married Marc Menchaca at a romantic ceremony in Italy. The 49-year-old 'Game of Thrones' actress is said to have tied the knot with 'Ozark' star Marc in the southern region of Puglia on October 6 in front of friends and family including Lena's former co-star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas and pop veteran Rick Astley, who was seen posing for pictures with other guests in pictures which have been circulating online.
Lance Bass: Fatherhood goes by too quickly

Lance Bass says fatherhood goes by "too quickly." The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 but "cannot believe" that he has been a dad for a whole year already as he reflected on his children's milestones. He said:...
Kesha's mum explains Cannibal's Jeffrey Dahmer lyric

Kesha's mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter's song 'Cannibal'. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix's new drama 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: "Be too sweet and you'll be a goner. Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer."
Tia Mowry splits from husband

Tia Mowry has split from her husband. The 44-year-old actress has split from Cory Hardrict - the father of her children Cree, 11, and four-year-old Cairo - after 14 years of marriage but has vowed to "maintain a friendship" with him. She announced on Instagram: "I wanted to share that...
Emma Caulfield has MS

Emma Caulfield has multiple sclerosis. The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress recalled the "out-of-body experience" she had when she was given her diagnosis after going for an MRI on the insistence of her acupuncturist when she experienced a number of concerning symptoms. She told America's Vanity Fair magazine:"Once upon a...
