‘Walker Independence’ Premiere: Katherine McNamara on the Skeletons in Abby’s Closet
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Walker Independence.]. Abigail Walker has arrived in Walker Independence. The series premiere of the Walker Western prequel debuted Thursday, October 6 on The CW, starring Katherine McNamara (Arrow), Matt Barr (Walker, once again playing Hoyt Rawlins, just a couple hundred years older), Justin Johnson Cortez, Katie Findlay, Lawrence Kao, Philemon Chambers, and more. The cast had previously told TV Insider that their show was “not your mama’s Western,” and the pilot certainly proved as much.
‘NCIS: LA’ Delivers Potentially Troubling News About Hetty in Season 14 Premiere
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 1 “Game of Drones.”]. Are we certain NCIS: Los Angeles is not going to kill off its beloved Hetty (Linda Hunt), especially offscreen? Yes. Are we still worried about where her mission in Syria might take her? Yes. That said, the Season 14 premiere did try to make us wonder about that first question.
‘NCIS’ Tries to Get Torres to Let Others in After Gibbs & Bishop’s Exits (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 “Unearth.”]. The good news: Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is still in therapy with Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) and isn’t drinking on NCIS. The bad news is: He’s being slow to take the necessary steps.
How ‘Chicago P.D.’ Wrote Out Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead — and Left Upstead
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 “A Good Man.”]. Heading into “A Good Man,” the promo had us thinking this would be the Chicago P.D. episode in which we’d be saying goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer — who first appeared in One Chicago on Fire, before this series premiered — and his character, Detective Jay Halstead. And it turns out we were right.
‘East New York’: What Did You Think of CBS’ New Drama? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the East New York series premiere.]. The Amanda Warren-led East New York joins a (long) list of CBS procedurals, and while the series premiere introduces all the big shots and starts playing around with the relationships, the one we find most intriguing is no surprise: that between Warren’s Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood and Jimmy Smits’ Chief John Suarez.
‘The Walking Dead’ Delivers a Shocking Change From the Comics in ‘A New Deal’ (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 2, “A New Deal.”]. Well, we’re definitely not getting The Walking Dead’s source material ending. That much is made clear by the surprising final minutes of “A New Deal,” which sees Sebastian Milton...
‘House of the Dragon’: Another Succession Crisis & Westeros’ Most Awkward Family Dinner (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.”]. When Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is severely injured fighting in the Stepstones, the matter of succession for Driftmark is called into question. Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), Corlys’ brother, believes he should inherit the throne rather than Rhaenyra’s son; Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) obviously believes her son should inherit the throne; Rhaenys (Eve Best) intends to put herself forward as heir.
‘Blue Bloods’: A Reagan Is Shot, Plus What’s Going on With Erin & Jack? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere “Keeping the Faith.”]. Blue Bloods kicks off its 13th season by putting a Reagan in the hospital — and two of his relatives are determined to make sure the person responsible is brought to justice.
The Crown actor Andrew Lee Potts and his 1990s girlband singer wife Mariama Goodman ‘have ended eight-year marriage’
The Crown’s Andrew Lee Potts and his 1990s girlband singer wife Mariama Goodman are said to have ended their eight-year marriage. It comes after Andrew, 42, confirmed he is in a serious relationship with an actress named Katie Sheridan, 35, who he has gone public with on social media and calls “my lady”.
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki a secret
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Johnny Galecki a secret. The 36-year-old actress started dating 'Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny, 47, around the time their fictional counterparts on the hit sitcom were about to get together and kept schtum about their real-life arrangement in case it "ruined" things for the fans.
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
Kate Walsh is engaged
The 'Emily in Paris' actress let slip on an Instagram Live with her 'Private Practice' co-star Amy Brenneman that her boyfriend Andrew Nixon had popped the question. She said: “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé." Amy reacted: “She just 100 per cent outed your engagement."...
Lena Headey 'marries Marc Menchaca in Italy'
Lena Headey has reportedly married Marc Menchaca at a romantic ceremony in Italy. The 49-year-old 'Game of Thrones' actress is said to have tied the knot with 'Ozark' star Marc in the southern region of Puglia on October 6 in front of friends and family including Lena's former co-star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas and pop veteran Rick Astley, who was seen posing for pictures with other guests in pictures which have been circulating online.
Lance Bass: Fatherhood goes by too quickly
Lance Bass says fatherhood goes by "too quickly." The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 but "cannot believe" that he has been a dad for a whole year already as he reflected on his children's milestones. He said:...
Kesha's mum explains Cannibal's Jeffrey Dahmer lyric
Kesha's mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter's song 'Cannibal'. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix's new drama 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: "Be too sweet and you'll be a goner. Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer."
Tia Mowry splits from husband
Tia Mowry has split from her husband. The 44-year-old actress has split from Cory Hardrict - the father of her children Cree, 11, and four-year-old Cairo - after 14 years of marriage but has vowed to "maintain a friendship" with him. She announced on Instagram: "I wanted to share that...
'He still feels so near and present': Kelly Rizzo marks 9 months since Bob Saget's death
Kelly Rizzo admits there's a "palpable hole" where her late husband Bob Saget used to be. The 'Full House' star was found dead in a hotel room back in January at the age of 65, after accidently hitting his head, and his widow has shared a moving post nine months on about how her "pain and grief ebbs and flows".
Emma Caulfield has MS
Emma Caulfield has multiple sclerosis. The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress recalled the "out-of-body experience" she had when she was given her diagnosis after going for an MRI on the insistence of her acupuncturist when she experienced a number of concerning symptoms. She told America's Vanity Fair magazine:"Once upon a...
'I'm not an accomplished flirter': Dawn French dreaded dating again after divorce
Dawn French was "terrified" of dating again after her divorce from Sir Lenny Henry. The 'Vicar of Dibley' star tied the knot with therapist and charity co-founder Mark Bignell in 2013, but she has admitted she dreaded looking for love after her 25-year marriage to fellow comedian Lenny, 64, ended in 2010, because she's not very good at flirting.
