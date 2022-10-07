Read full article on original website
Contributing Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson mocked by Kanye West hit with ‘fat phobia’
The contributing Vogue editor mocked by Kanye West amid his ‘White Lives Matter’ scandal says she has been hit with “fat phobia”. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, 31, was ridiculed over her clothes by Kanye, 45, after she branded his inclusion of ‘White Lives Matter’ tops in his Paris Fashion Week shows “indefensible”.
Jodie Turner-Smith slams Kanye West
Jodie Turner-Smith has branded Kanye West "disgusting". The 'Queen and Slim' actress has hit out at the "embarrassing" rapper after he caused controversy with his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (03.10.22) by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt and urged the 45-year-old star to stop sharing his "toxic" opinions.
Kanye West makes surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week
Kanye West made his surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (02.10.22). The 45-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer - who has legally changed his name to Ye - opened Balenciaga’s SS23 show, walking down a muddy catwalk. Demna, creative director of the luxury fashion brand, explained that...
Sharon Osbourne demands refund for $900k she donated to ‘Black Lives Matter’
Sharon Osbourne is demanding a refund for the $900,000 she donated to ‘Black Lives Matter’. The TV personality, 69, made the statement while defending rapper Kanye West, 45, for including ‘White Lives Matter’ tops in his Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. (04.10.22) She told TMZ...
Kate Walsh is engaged
The 'Emily in Paris' actress let slip on an Instagram Live with her 'Private Practice' co-star Amy Brenneman that her boyfriend Andrew Nixon had popped the question. She said: “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé." Amy reacted: “She just 100 per cent outed your engagement."...
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
Kim Kardashian's true crime podcast is No1 on Spotify
Kim Kardashian's new podcast has shot to number one on Spotify. The reality star and trainee lawyer's 'Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith' launched on October 3 with two episodes, and it's proved so popular, it's overtaken the likes of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's 'Archetypes' and 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.
Taylor Swift: ‘I’ve secretly based genres of my songs on the type of pen I’m using’
Taylor Swift has secretly based the genres of her songs on what type of pen she is using to write. The singer, 32, says she thinks it’s “dorky” she has three different types of tune that have been written using a quill, fountain or glitter gel pen.
Dwayne Johnson didn't want padded Black Adam costume
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wasn't happy to find his 'Black Adam' costume had padding. The former wrestler plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie and producer Beau Flynn recalled receiving an unimpressed phone call from the actor who was keen to show off his own physique in the film.
