Jodie Turner-Smith slams Kanye West

Jodie Turner-Smith has branded Kanye West "disgusting". The 'Queen and Slim' actress has hit out at the "embarrassing" rapper after he caused controversy with his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (03.10.22) by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt and urged the 45-year-old star to stop sharing his "toxic" opinions.
Kate Walsh is engaged

The 'Emily in Paris' actress let slip on an Instagram Live with her 'Private Practice' co-star Amy Brenneman that her boyfriend Andrew Nixon had popped the question. She said: “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé." Amy reacted: “She just 100 per cent outed your engagement."...
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
Kim Kardashian's true crime podcast is No1 on Spotify

Kim Kardashian's new podcast has shot to number one on Spotify. The reality star and trainee lawyer's 'Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith' launched on October 3 with two episodes, and it's proved so popular, it's overtaken the likes of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's 'Archetypes' and 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.
Dwayne Johnson didn't want padded Black Adam costume

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wasn't happy to find his 'Black Adam' costume had padding. The former wrestler plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie and producer Beau Flynn recalled receiving an unimpressed phone call from the actor who was keen to show off his own physique in the film.
