ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blanchard, OK
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
inForney.com

Coolio's girlfriend was 'aware' he was seeing other women

Coolio's girlfriend was "aware" he was seeing other women. The 'Gangasta's Paradise' rapper - who passed away on Wednesday (28.09.22) after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 59 - had been in a 10-year -relationship with Mimi Ivey when he died and now she has claimed the pair had "no secrets.".
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

‘Walker Independence’ Premiere: Katherine McNamara on the Skeletons in Abby’s Closet

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Walker Independence.]. Abigail Walker has arrived in Walker Independence. The series premiere of the Walker Western prequel debuted Thursday, October 6 on The CW, starring Katherine McNamara (Arrow), Matt Barr (Walker, once again playing Hoyt Rawlins, just a couple hundred years older), Justin Johnson Cortez, Katie Findlay, Lawrence Kao, Philemon Chambers, and more. The cast had previously told TV Insider that their show was “not your mama’s Western,” and the pilot certainly proved as much.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Miller
inForney.com

Kate Walsh is engaged

The 'Emily in Paris' actress let slip on an Instagram Live with her 'Private Practice' co-star Amy Brenneman that her boyfriend Andrew Nixon had popped the question. She said: “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé." Amy reacted: “She just 100 per cent outed your engagement."...
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Keith Urban put family ahead of him filming next season of ‘The Voice’

Keith Urban says he put his family’s needs ahead of him filming the next season of ‘The Voice’. The country music singer, 54, has opted to tour Australia instead of joining the panel of the latest series of the talent show so he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, 55, can enjoy taking their children to visit their grandparents and other relatives Down Under this Christmas.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy