Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Jimmy Kimmel's son is 'doing great' after undergoing heart surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's son is "doing great" after undergoing heart surgery. The 54-year-old talk show host is father to Katie, 31, Kevin, 29, Jane, eight, and five-year-old William from various relationships and joked that his youngest is a "little screwy" but is doing well as he prepares to undergo a third round of open heart surgery.
'I'm not an accomplished flirter': Dawn French dreaded dating again after divorce
Dawn French was "terrified" of dating again after her divorce from Sir Lenny Henry. The 'Vicar of Dibley' star tied the knot with therapist and charity co-founder Mark Bignell in 2013, but she has admitted she dreaded looking for love after her 25-year marriage to fellow comedian Lenny, 64, ended in 2010, because she's not very good at flirting.
Post Malone struggles being away from his baby daughter on tour
Post Malone admits it's "really tough" being away from his daughter on the road. The 'Circles' hitmaker confirmed he had become a father for the first time in June, and he has admitted it's "heartbreaking" whenever he is apart from his baby girl for long periods. He told GQ: “It’s...
'He still feels so near and present': Kelly Rizzo marks 9 months since Bob Saget's death
Kelly Rizzo admits there's a "palpable hole" where her late husband Bob Saget used to be. The 'Full House' star was found dead in a hotel room back in January at the age of 65, after accidently hitting his head, and his widow has shared a moving post nine months on about how her "pain and grief ebbs and flows".
Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been 'incredible' throughout her pregnancy
Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been "incredible" throughout her pregnancy. The 37-year-old star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, and his wife Sharon,69, - is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and explained that her parents have been there "every step of the way" while her boyfriend is away on tour.
Elizabeth Olsen remembers first panic attacks at 21 years old
Elizabeth Olsen thought she was going to "drop dead" after suffering her first panic attack. The 33-year-old actress was 21 and living in New York City when she started experiencing the attacks "on the hour every hour" for a six month spell. She told Variety: "I didn’t understand what anxiety...
Coolio's girlfriend was 'aware' he was seeing other women
Coolio's girlfriend was "aware" he was seeing other women. The 'Gangasta's Paradise' rapper - who passed away on Wednesday (28.09.22) after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 59 - had been in a 10-year -relationship with Mimi Ivey when he died and now she has claimed the pair had "no secrets.".
‘Walker Independence’ Premiere: Katherine McNamara on the Skeletons in Abby’s Closet
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Walker Independence.]. Abigail Walker has arrived in Walker Independence. The series premiere of the Walker Western prequel debuted Thursday, October 6 on The CW, starring Katherine McNamara (Arrow), Matt Barr (Walker, once again playing Hoyt Rawlins, just a couple hundred years older), Justin Johnson Cortez, Katie Findlay, Lawrence Kao, Philemon Chambers, and more. The cast had previously told TV Insider that their show was “not your mama’s Western,” and the pilot certainly proved as much.
The Crown actor Andrew Lee Potts and his 1990s girlband singer wife Mariama Goodman ‘have ended eight-year marriage’
The Crown’s Andrew Lee Potts and his 1990s girlband singer wife Mariama Goodman are said to have ended their eight-year marriage. It comes after Andrew, 42, confirmed he is in a serious relationship with an actress named Katie Sheridan, 35, who he has gone public with on social media and calls “my lady”.
Kate Walsh is engaged
The 'Emily in Paris' actress let slip on an Instagram Live with her 'Private Practice' co-star Amy Brenneman that her boyfriend Andrew Nixon had popped the question. She said: “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé." Amy reacted: “She just 100 per cent outed your engagement."...
Keith Urban put family ahead of him filming next season of ‘The Voice’
Keith Urban says he put his family’s needs ahead of him filming the next season of ‘The Voice’. The country music singer, 54, has opted to tour Australia instead of joining the panel of the latest series of the talent show so he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, 55, can enjoy taking their children to visit their grandparents and other relatives Down Under this Christmas.
