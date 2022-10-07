Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been "incredible" throughout her pregnancy. The 37-year-old star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, and his wife Sharon,69, - is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and explained that her parents have been there "every step of the way" while her boyfriend is away on tour.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO