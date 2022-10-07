ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

What went wrong on A&M's final play versus Alabama

Texas A&M was on Alabama's three yard line on the final play of their nationally televised contest but trailing by four and needing a touchdown to pull an upset as unranked, 24 point underdog. Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher described what he called, what quarterback Haynes Kings' options were on the play, and his view of what went wrong on it as the Aggies couldn't pull it off in a 24-20 loss.
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Opens As Underdog Against Alabama

Alabama opened as an eight-point favorite at Tennessee according to Circa Sports. The over/under is 66.5 for the game. The Vols and Alabama are both unbeaten on the season with the Crimson Tide ranking No. 3 and Tennessee ranking No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll. Tennessee is 4-1...
247Sports

Late goal sends Texas A&M past Ole Miss

Despite a late spirited surge from Ole Miss to tie up Texas A&M within the match's final minutes, the Rebels were unable to overcome a late goal from the Aggies, falling 2-1 from the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium Sunday afternoon. Ole Miss (9-3-2) and Texas A&M (7-5-3) were even through...
247Sports

Alabama lands in-game commitment from elite WR Ryan Williams

Alabama is on the board in 2025, as four-star wide receiver Ryan Williams of Saraland (Ala.) committed to the Crimson Tide shortly before kickoff on Saturday evening. The nation’s No. 25 overall prospect in the initial 247Sports Top100 committed to the Tide over a number of early offers from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, and others.
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice

A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
247Sports

What identity does this Ole Miss men's basketball team want to have?

For the Ole Miss men's basketball team, the 2021-2022 season is all in the past, tying in with their team motto Forward Rebels. Now, with a fresh batch of recruits a few key additions through the transfer portal with those returning from a 13-19 campaign a year ago, what does this team want their identity to be?
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
247Sports

Bryce Young Injury: Nick Saban says sometimes you have to 'protect players from themselves'

Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young’s availability against Texas A&M likely won’t be determined until Saturday arrives but Nick Saban believes there’s no question the Heisman Trophy winner will want to play. But just as it’s his job to support Young, Saban must protect him. Young injured his throwing shoulder against Arkansas and is listed as day-to-day with a sprained AC joint.
AL.com

With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event

This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
Magnolia State Live

Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says

The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
247Sports

247Sports

