Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
What went wrong on A&M's final play versus Alabama
Texas A&M was on Alabama's three yard line on the final play of their nationally televised contest but trailing by four and needing a touchdown to pull an upset as unranked, 24 point underdog. Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher described what he called, what quarterback Haynes Kings' options were on the play, and his view of what went wrong on it as the Aggies couldn't pull it off in a 24-20 loss.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Opens As Underdog Against Alabama
Alabama opened as an eight-point favorite at Tennessee according to Circa Sports. The over/under is 66.5 for the game. The Vols and Alabama are both unbeaten on the season with the Crimson Tide ranking No. 3 and Tennessee ranking No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll. Tennessee is 4-1...
Alabama Player Says Jimbo Fisher Tipped Final Play Call
Texas A&M’s final pass to defeat the Crimson Tide ultimately fell incomplete.
Late goal sends Texas A&M past Ole Miss
Despite a late spirited surge from Ole Miss to tie up Texas A&M within the match's final minutes, the Rebels were unable to overcome a late goal from the Aggies, falling 2-1 from the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium Sunday afternoon. Ole Miss (9-3-2) and Texas A&M (7-5-3) were even through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN College GameDay to air from Alabama-Tennessee for only 2nd time
The growing hype surrounding the Alabama-Tennessee game just gained a sideshow. ESPN announced College GameDay is headed to Knoxville for the second time this season. The three-hour pregame show will originate from the Tennessee campus ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Neyland Stadium. This will actually be the...
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
247Sports
Alabama lands in-game commitment from elite WR Ryan Williams
Alabama is on the board in 2025, as four-star wide receiver Ryan Williams of Saraland (Ala.) committed to the Crimson Tide shortly before kickoff on Saturday evening. The nation’s No. 25 overall prospect in the initial 247Sports Top100 committed to the Tide over a number of early offers from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, and others.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice
A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
What identity does this Ole Miss men's basketball team want to have?
For the Ole Miss men's basketball team, the 2021-2022 season is all in the past, tying in with their team motto Forward Rebels. Now, with a fresh batch of recruits a few key additions through the transfer portal with those returning from a 13-19 campaign a year ago, what does this team want their identity to be?
247Sports
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
247Sports
Bryce Young Injury: Nick Saban says sometimes you have to 'protect players from themselves'
Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young’s availability against Texas A&M likely won’t be determined until Saturday arrives but Nick Saban believes there’s no question the Heisman Trophy winner will want to play. But just as it’s his job to support Young, Saban must protect him. Young injured his throwing shoulder against Arkansas and is listed as day-to-day with a sprained AC joint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event
This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says
The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Wreck with Potential Fuel Spill Causing Heavy Delays on I-20/59 Westbound
A wreck on Interstate 20/59 Westbound created a fuel spill that is causing heavy delays Friday afternoon. According to "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, the wreck occurred on I/20 Westbound near exit 71B, which beings the I-359 bypass to Northport. ALGO traffic maps show traffic on I-20/59...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0