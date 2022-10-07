ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Suspect Jailed On Murder, Kidnapping Charges After California Family Found Dead

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knq2c_0iPURvtG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKHVW_0iPURvtG00 Parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36; their 8-month-old daughter, Arrohi Dheri; and the child's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, were found dead Wednesday night after they were kidnapped from a trucking business on Monday. (Photo: MERCED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

The man suspected of kidnapping and killing four members of a California family has been booked into Merced County Jail, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday night.

Jesus Manuel Salgado faces charges of four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping, according to the statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Salgado was receiving medical treatment and was still being interviewed by investigators. He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after authorities linked him to the kidnapping. He reportedly attempted suicide just before he was located and was hospitalized.

Authorities are investigating whether he worked with an accomplice.

On Wednesday night, Sheriff Vern Warnke announced that a farmworker had found the bodies of 8-month-old Arrohi Dheri; her mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39; in a Merced County almond orchard.

The family was last seen on surveillance footage being forced from a Merced trucking business at gunpoint on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the family told ABC30 that Salgado was a former employee of the company who had parted ways with the business on bad terms.

Salgado was reportedly seen walking up to and entering the business around 9 a.m. and then putting the family into a pickup truck belonging to Amandeep Singh.

Salgado was released on parole in 2015 after he was convicted in 2005 of theft and false imprisonment.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday it had been processing the crime scene with the California Department of Justice and was not releasing any details about the motive or cause of death during the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family in their time of grief and we ask that everyone respect their privacy,” it said.

The sheriff’s office also sent out a fraud alert noting that the family had not established any online fundraisers and were not requesting donations.

“If that changes, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office will be the one to announce that,” the sheriff’s office said. “They greatly appreciate everyone’s willingness to help the family, but at this time they ask for privacy so they can grieve and process what has taken place.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
People

After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
People

Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
Daily Mail

Missing girl, 14, and man, 18, are found shot dead in hail of bullets as cops hunt mystery person seen in car with them shortly beforehand: Grieving family demand answers from cops - and say 'who is strong enough to carry two bodies and dump them?'

Two high school students were found shot dead two miles from one of their homes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were good friends, were reported missing this weekend. They were found dead on Sunday in western Orange County around 3pm near the intersection of Buckthorn and Yarbrough...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Violent Crime
The Independent

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Six people shot at a California school, official says

Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, authorities said. The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter. Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a...
OAKLAND, CA
truecrimedaily

Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested

MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body. According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

HuffPost

171K+
Followers
9K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy