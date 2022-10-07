ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater JV football holds off Northwest, picks up first win in two years

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
COLDWATER, MI. — For the first time in nearly two years the Coldwater JV football program was able to end their night with a ringing of the famous Victory Bell as the Cardinals got into the win column for the first time this year with a hard fought 30-24 win over the visiting Northwest JV Mounties.

“Huge win, huge,” said Coldwater JV head coach Dave Bach. “I’ve told all the kids for weeks, we’ve been working on this for so long, for weeks, heck even for a year and a half, just learning how to win. Just learning what it takes and what kind of heart it takes and what kind of effort it takes to finish out a game. Finally, we got that type of effort tonight and hopefully going forward these guys believe in it.”

Coldwater managed to control much of the first half, building a respectable 24-14 lead at the half.

That lead did not last long however, as Northwest took the opening kick off of the second half and put together a sustained drive. The Cardinal defense looked to get off the field early in the drive after a pair of tackles for a loss brought up a fourth down and long. The Mounties picked up the first down however on a long pass play, giving them new life at the 20-yard line with 8:40 left in the third quarter.

Northwest capped off the long sustained drive with a 4-yard touchdown run, closing the score to 24-20 with 4:58 left in the third quarter after the unsuccessful two point conversion try.

Coldwater answered right back, taking their next drive down the field as they looked to rebuild their lead.

The Cardinals did just that, capping off a long drive of their own with a beautiful 25-yard touchdown pass from Landon Auble to Bennet McDonald. McDonald out jumped the Northwest defenders and went up to high point the football, bringing down the touchdown catch over a sprawling Northwest defender. The extra point was no good and just like that the Cardinals had managed to rebuild their lead to double digits at 30-20 with 1:03 left in the third quarter.

Heading into the fourth quarter Northwest made things very interesting, again finishing off a sustained drive with an 18-yard touchdown run, closing the score to 30-26 after the unsuccessful two point conversion and with 9:04 left on the clock.

Coldwater looked to bleed out the clock on their next drive however the Cardinals eventually turned the ball over on downs, giving Northwest tremendous field position at the 48 yard line with 5:22 left in the game.

A holding penalty on the ensuing drive forced the Mounties into a third and very long situation with the clock ticking away. Northwest hit on a big pass play along the side line to eat up most of the third down yardage, leading to a fourth down and very short for the Northwest offense and Coldwater defense alike.

Northwest tried a quarterback sneak to pick up the short fourth down, however the Coldwater defense came up huge, stonewalling the rushing attempt and forcing a turnover on downs at the 25 yard line with 2:44 left in the game.

Coldwater picked up a key first down on a big run from Drew Ennis at the two minute mark, leading to more time coming off the clock for the Cardinals.

Coldwater could not pick up another first down however, giving Northwest one more chance at a possible winning score with just :57 seconds left and the ball at the 49 yard line.

Northwest found themselves in hurry up mode which led to a high snap on a second down, leading to a huge loss for the Mounties and a hurried up third and long.

Coldwater’s Bennet McDonald iced the game with an interception on the ensuing third down heave, bringing the ball down near midfield. Coldwater would run out the rest of the clock and just like that the Cardinals are back into the win column with the 30-24 victory.

Coldwater was led on the offensive side of the ball by Drew Ennis who carried the ball 30 times for an amazing 194 yards and three touchdowns.

Also adding to the offensive attack for Coldwater was Kayden Roby with 12 carries for 53 yards while quarterback Landen Auble completed 5 of 8 passes for 48 yards and one score. In addition, Auble threw for three 2 point conversions, finding McDonald, Owen Tappenden and Cameron Shilling for the points.

On the defensive side of the ball Coldwater was led by Drew Ennis with 11 tackles followed by Logan Smiertka and Bennet McDonald with nine stops each. Also adding to the Cardinal defense was Quentin Rust with seven tackles; Owen Tappenden with seven tackles; Dominic Diamond with six tackles, and Kayden Roby with five tackles.

Landon Auble intercepted a two point conversion attempt while McDonald sealed the win with an interception.

With the victory Coldwater improves to 1-6 overall on the season.

