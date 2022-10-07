ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn

MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FWP seeks public input on conservation easement near Victor

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants public input of a proposal to purchase and manage a conservation easement on approximately 540 acres west of Victor. The Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement would be purchasing land from Hackett Ranch and is proposed to protect essential wildlife and fish habitat, preserve ranch lands, and give the public access for recreational activities.
VICTOR, MT
etxview.com

Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula's Beartracks Bridge to be dedicated on Indigenous Peoples Day

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue will be officially named and dedicated this Monday, on Indigenous Peoples Day. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Selis-Qlispe Culture Committee, Missoula County, the city of Missoula and other officials will gather on the south end of the bridge.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to host annual used book sale

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host its annual used book sale this November. Attendees can browse over 60,000 titles. All sales will support the HMFM's education programs, exhibits and preservation of Missoula County's history. The sale runs Nov. 3-6, and sales are cash only.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Park#Cold Winter#City Planning#Construction Maintenance
94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula pet commissioner officially sworn in

MISSOULA, Mont. — The newly appointed Missoula County pet commissioner, Gidge the tripod, is ready to take on his responsibilities. “He is extremely loyal as most dogs are, as you can see, he is not the most treat motivated, so he won’t be easily corruptible,” said Gidge’s owner, Katie Connelly.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

New art exhibit in Missoula highlights 4 female artists

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum is presenting four dynamic artists in an all-female exhibition that can be viewed through February. The “Imagining the Sacred” exhibit features artists Birdie Hall, Talia Roberts, Daphne Sweet and April Werle and highlights artmaking as a restorative practice. Artists will...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Alt 95.7

With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try

Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals

MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
MISSOULA, MT
Big Country News

Biden sends condolences to late Missoula mayor Engen's family

MISSOULA - President Joe Biden recently sent a letter to late Missoula mayor John Engen's family offering his sympathies. "Jill and I offer our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved John," the letter read. "I know how painful it is to lose a loved one to cancer, and I am keeping you in my prayers during this difficult time."
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Information wanted on person who damaged vehicle in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to identify a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Video footage from last Saturday shows a person in Woods Bay approaching a car. Authorities said the suspect threw rocks through the windshield and onto the hood of the vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy