Vicksburg Post
Tallulah Academy gears up for stretch run by routing Discovery Christian
Tallulah Academy prepared for two difficult and important games by rolling through an opponent who offered little resistance. Seven different players scored a touchdown as Tallulah Academy hammered hapless Discovery Christian 54-14 on Friday night. The Trojans (6-1) rolled up 454 rushing yards and 516 yards of total offense on...
Vicksburg Post
Sports column: Bike wheels on a gravel road
Joe Giambrone has never backed away from a physical challenge. Hundred-mile-plus bike rides? Peasy. Triathlons? Been there, done that, got a closet full of T-shirts to prove it. So the Vicksburg resident went looking for the next challenge to conquer and found it — biking up and down the back...
Vicksburg Post
Flashes find fun in homecoming defeat
St. Aloysius executed an onside kick and a trick play, let an offensive lineman run the football with abandon, and pulled out as many stops as they could Friday night. None of it helped the Flashes upset mighty Copiah Academy, but it did at least make things fun. Wyatt Albright...
Deion Sanders Pushed Away By Opposing Coach During Handshake
The Tigers’ coach was surprised by the response from Alabama State’s coach following JSU’s win on Saturday.
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central grinds out a region win against Northwest Rankin
FLOWOOD — Friday’s matchup between Warren Central and Northwest Rankin felt as much like a desperate footrace to the finish line as it was a football game. Warren Central never could get very far ahead of the Cougars, but it stayed one step ahead and that was enough.
Vicksburg Post
Who’s Hot
Vicksburg High defensive back Jadarrion Kelly was selected to play in the Mississippi-Alabama Football All-Star Game in December. Kelly has eight tackles and four pass breakups this season.
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Avast Ye, River Pirates in Vicksburg
Did you know River Pirates were once in Vicksburg?. Long before Vicksburg was incorporated in 1825, the Vicksburg area was once settled by Spanish settlers. The Spanish settlers originally named this land Nogales due to the abundance of walnut trees along the bluffs. By 1776, the Spanish settlers began to call it Walnut Hills.
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
Mississippi State Fair events for October 8, 9
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is has officially opened their gates and many are wondering the schedule of fair events for this weekend. Participants are able to watch the best professional bull riders in ProRodeo at the Xtreme Bull Riding Fall Nationals starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Equine Center on Saturday, […]
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Sept. 26 to Oct. 3
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 26 to Oct. 3. *Robert N. Armstrong and Marilyn G. Armstrong to Robyn Adair Armstrong Jennings, Lots 50, Lake Forest No. 1. *Scott Luke and Emily Barnette to Laurie Ann Bagby, Lots 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3. *Charles...
Vicksburg Post
Cedar Grove seeks resort status from state of Mississippi
The owners of Cedar Grove Mansion are seeking resort status. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved a resolution asking the Mississippi Department of Revenue to designate the business as a qualified resort area. The resolution lists the addresses of the main house and bar at 2200...
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: How one freaky Friday turned Halloween topsy-turvy
I am planning to visit my son at the end of the month, and because I didn’t want to miss out on being home for Halloween – knowing my grandsons would be ringing the doorbell for treats – I reached out to Sheriff Martin Pace. For me,...
Vicksburg Post
Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises
The Viking Mississippi will not return to Vicksburg or any port until water levels on the Mississippi River are adequate for safe travel. The river cruise line, which just set sail on its first trip on the Mississippi two weeks ago, released a statement on Friday. “Unusually low water levels...
What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg, NAACP form partnership to improve housing
The city of Vicksburg and the NAACP have formed a partnership to create a neighborhood housing revitalization program. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the partnership on Friday. The city is committing $300,000 in American Recovery Plan Act funds to the program, which will be headed by Jamma Williams, liaison for the city’s Housing Department Special Projects and Community Development, who will oversee the money for the program.
Vicksburg Post
Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage
An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 7, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mrs. Mary Bedford is...
WLBT
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
