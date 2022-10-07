Read full article on original website
Strong Earthquakes in California Came After Magnetic Field Changes, Study Shows
Researchers who have been studying medium-sized to large strong earthquakes in California have found that the local magnetic field changes 2-3 days before an earthquake. Seismologists hope that their method can be improved so that it can eventually be used to forecast earthquakes after William Heavlin and his team discovered that the magnetic field change in signal is weak but statistically significant in a study.
Scientific Trip Investigating the Nord Stream Leak Discovers Methane Levels Were 1,000 Times Higher Than Usual
The University of Gothenburg's research trip to the Nord Stream leak has returned home. The researchers determined that methane levels surrounding the leak were 1,000 times higher than normal, but it's too soon to make any conclusions. The researchers returned with a large number of samples to examine. High levels...
