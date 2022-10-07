ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

How inflation is impacting a favorite north Alabama fall festivity

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in the Tennessee Valley mark the beginning of the fall season by visiting the pumpkin patch, like the popular Tate Farms. Owner Stewart McGill says, just like everyone, he’s seen inflation hit his farm. He says his input costs have gone up by 24% over the last year. This is covering everything from food to fuel to fertilizer.
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAFF

Idahoan wins Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Meridian, Idaho was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion at the 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. The convention was held at Athens State University starting Thursday and going until Saturday with the main events and competitions occurring Saturday night.
MERIDIAN, ID
AL.com

Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’

Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
WAAY-TV

Activists march for abortion rights in Huntsville

Marches for abortion rights took place across the country on Saturday, just weeks before this year's midterms. The rallies were a part of the Women's March organized "Women's Wave" day of activities, which are supposed to help educate voters on who pro-choice candidates are. Thousands of activists advocated for abortion...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Landers McLarty Subaru delivering blessing bags with Rose of Sharon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it would be delivering blessing bags Saturday as another step in its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. Volunteers will be meeting Saturday at noon to deliver 100 blessing bags to low-income areas of Huntsville. The bags will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Science#Food Waste#Alabama A M#Dairy Products#The European Union#Americans#Manna House#U K
The Cullman Tribune

Think you can identify the ‘killer?’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library’s mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
WAAY-TV

North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL

Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy