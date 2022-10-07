Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
WAFF
How inflation is impacting a favorite north Alabama fall festivity
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in the Tennessee Valley mark the beginning of the fall season by visiting the pumpkin patch, like the popular Tate Farms. Owner Stewart McGill says, just like everyone, he’s seen inflation hit his farm. He says his input costs have gone up by 24% over the last year. This is covering everything from food to fuel to fertilizer.
WAFF
Idahoan wins Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Meridian, Idaho was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion at the 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. The convention was held at Athens State University starting Thursday and going until Saturday with the main events and competitions occurring Saturday night.
Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’
Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Activists march for abortion rights in Huntsville
Marches for abortion rights took place across the country on Saturday, just weeks before this year's midterms. The rallies were a part of the Women's March organized "Women's Wave" day of activities, which are supposed to help educate voters on who pro-choice candidates are. Thousands of activists advocated for abortion...
WAFF
Landers McLarty Subaru delivering blessing bags with Rose of Sharon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it would be delivering blessing bags Saturday as another step in its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. Volunteers will be meeting Saturday at noon to deliver 100 blessing bags to low-income areas of Huntsville. The bags will...
WAFF
Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
Company announces successful test of Huntsville-built rocket
Aerojet Rocketdyne announced the successful test of a rocket motor designed in Huntsville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
WAAY-TV
Local ordinances needed before medical marijuana dispensaries can operate in North Alabama
More people are wanting to get into the medical marijuana business. As of Thursday, 344 requests for an application have been submitted. The majority of those are for a dispensary license, but even if a business gets that license, owners might not be able to use it. That's because the...
Think you can identify the ‘killer?’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library’s mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
New restaurant promises trip to France without leaving Huntsville
A taste of Paris is coming to Huntsville. Paris Misfits, “an immersive dining and shopping experience,” will open in the first quarter of 2023 at The Bridge Street, EPIC Brands announced. EPIC also is responsible for Agave & Rye and Son of a Butcher. The restaurant, setting up...
Hartselle teacher helps former student, teen mom get car
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
WAAY-TV
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire
Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
Decatur Fire & Rescue working to put out “woods” fire behind Kroger
Decatur Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a working "woods" fire behind the Krogers on Beltline road. The Alabama Forestry Commission is on scene assisting.
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL
Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
Comments / 0