Local Sports Recap for Oct. 5, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Third-ranked Parkland swept No. 10 Illinois Central College in a match-up of top junior college volleyball programs on Thursday.

The Cobras won the match 25-22, 25-23, and 25-18 at Ramsey Gymnasium.

Pekin rallied from a set down for a three-set win over Morton in its ‘Volley For the Cure’ night at Hawkins Gymnasium.

Normal West and Tremont also won volleyball matches. Washington and Normal West won soccer matches.

Normal Community won the Intercity Girls Swim Meet.

Enjoy the highlights.

