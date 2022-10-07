ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Local Sports Recap for Oct. 5, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 3 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Third-ranked Parkland swept No. 10 Illinois Central College in a match-up of top junior college volleyball programs on Thursday.

The Cobras won the match 25-22, 25-23, and 25-18 at Ramsey Gymnasium.

Pekin rallied from a set down for a three-set win over Morton in its ‘Volley For the Cure’ night at Hawkins Gymnasium.

Normal West and Tremont also won volleyball matches. Washington and Normal West won soccer matches.

Normal Community won the Intercity Girls Swim Meet.

Enjoy the highlights.

Illini Bluffs Boys Soccer Team Bolstered by Nine Girls

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — If the Illini Bluffs soccer team looks a little different than most boys teams, there’s a good reason. There are nine girls on the roster of this small school program. “I’ve been here ten years now and we’ve always had at least one girl on the team,” said Illini Bluffs soccer […]
GLASFORD, IL
1470 WMBD

Legendary WEEK-TV weatherman Vic Burnett dies at age 91

PEORIA, Ill. — Many local residents will be saddened to hear a voice from their childhood has passed on. Well known 25 News weatherman Vic Burnett died Friday. An Air Force veteran during the period of conflict involving the U.S. and Korea in the 1950’s, Burnett was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and according to an obituary posted online, he began performing as a child.
PEORIA, IL
Prep Golf Sectional Recap for Oct. 3, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Roanoke-Benson senior DJ Norman shot a 74 to take home medalist honors at the class 1A boys golf sectional at Country Hills Golf Course.R Roanoke-Benson finished third and advance to the state finals for the first time in school history. Notre Dame, Morton and U-High advanced to state in girls golf. […]
BENSON, IL
Mitch Coughlon Enjoying Double Duty at Washington This Fall

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mitch Coughlon is constantly in motion. He became the school’s all-time soccer scoring leader early this season, a great accomplishment. Yet a lot of people know him for what he does on Friday nights as the football team’s kicker and punter. “It kind of feels special for sure,” Coughlon said. “People […]
WASHINGTON, IL
Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 29, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Running back Malachi Washington rushed for four touchdowns and caught a pass for another score as state-ranked Peoria High cruised past host Richwoods, 66-12, in high school football on Thursday night. The Lions, ranked fifth in the class 5A state poll, improves to 6-0 and clinches a playoff berth. Notre Dame […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
NORMAL, IL
