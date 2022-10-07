ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Enger Tower Lit Red For Fallen Firefighters

DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Tower was lit up in red this week to honor the “Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters” tradition. It’s a tribute to firefighters who have died in the line of duty within the past year nationally. Sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Love Your Block Funds Harbor Highland’s Community Mural Event

DULUTH, Minn.–You have a chance to take part in a community mural painting tomorrow. Within Harbor Highlands you can help add some color to the neighborhood. The City of Duluth Love Your Block Program will be funding this free interactive event. The Love Your Block Campaign awards mini grants...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

2nd Annual ‘Flight of Honor’ Inducts 11 Who’ve Served

DULUTH, Minn. – “Honorees, when I call your name, please come forward to unveil your name and receive your plaque.”. A ceremony was held at the 148th Fighter Wing on Sunday which honored 11 individuals inducted into the 2022 Flight of Honor. “What’s unique about this award is...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Leif Erikson Day: The Meaning Behind It

President Joe Biden declared Sunday as “Leif Erikson Day,” and of course, one of Duluth’s parks is named after the historic Norse figure. Historians say that Leif Erikson is believed to have been one of the first European explorers to reach North America in the year 1000 A.D., about 500 years before Christopher Columbus did.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Essentia Health Holds Community Open House in Superior Today

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The Essentia Health-Superior Belknap Pharmacy hosted an open house in Superior today. From open to close today over-the-counter products were 20% off. Goodies were onsite along with multiple pharmacists and front-end staff. Pharmacists were there ready to answer any questions and help patients navigate the many pharmacy care...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Mike Ceynowa Sworn in as Police Chief of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – “This is a job that is really a lot and it’s going to take a lot and I want you and your family to know that we’ve got you. We’ve got your back; this department has your back,” Duluth Mayor, Emily Larson said.
DULUTH, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Author Joe Kimball Shares the Secrets of the Murders at the Glensheen Mansion during LARL Visits

Ada, MN — Fans of true crime! Enjoy presentations next week by reporter Joe Kimball, author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” who will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Kimball will discuss his experiences covering the story from start to finish as a reporter for the Star Tribune and will give inside details about the victims, investigators and perpetrators, bringing the tale to life.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Home Invasion Suspect Arrested In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — A Cloquet man is under arrest after being accused of a home invasion and assault in June. The 43-year-old man was arrested in his Cloquet home Friday, according to police. He’s accused of breaking into a home on Boulder Drive and strangling a woman inside while...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Bell’s OT Goal Lifts UMD Past MSU-Mankato 2-1

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team is now 5-0 on the season after they defeated Minnesota State Mankato 2 to 1 on Friday. Kylie Hanley would tie the game late in the 1st period and then it would stay that way until overtime. Then just 16 seconds into...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Women’s Soccer Ties with No. 13 Minnesota State Mankato

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s soccer team hosted No. 13 nationally ranked Minnesota State Mankato Sunday. The Bulldogs scored one in the first half and were able to keep the Mavericks off the board until late in the second half. MSU tied the game at one with 13 minutes left on the clock.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coaches Corner: Sharon Lahti

ESKO, Minn.- In this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with head coach of the Esko girls soccer team, Sharon Lati. We talk the Eskomos ten game hot-streak and a team hat that is crowned on the MVP of the game.
ESKO, MN

