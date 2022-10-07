Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Enger Tower Lit Red For Fallen Firefighters
DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Tower was lit up in red this week to honor the “Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters” tradition. It’s a tribute to firefighters who have died in the line of duty within the past year nationally. Sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters...
FOX 21 Online
Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need
DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
FOX 21 Online
Love Your Block Funds Harbor Highland’s Community Mural Event
DULUTH, Minn.–You have a chance to take part in a community mural painting tomorrow. Within Harbor Highlands you can help add some color to the neighborhood. The City of Duluth Love Your Block Program will be funding this free interactive event. The Love Your Block Campaign awards mini grants...
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
2nd Annual ‘Flight of Honor’ Inducts 11 Who’ve Served
DULUTH, Minn. – “Honorees, when I call your name, please come forward to unveil your name and receive your plaque.”. A ceremony was held at the 148th Fighter Wing on Sunday which honored 11 individuals inducted into the 2022 Flight of Honor. “What’s unique about this award is...
FOX 21 Online
Leif Erikson Day: The Meaning Behind It
President Joe Biden declared Sunday as “Leif Erikson Day,” and of course, one of Duluth’s parks is named after the historic Norse figure. Historians say that Leif Erikson is believed to have been one of the first European explorers to reach North America in the year 1000 A.D., about 500 years before Christopher Columbus did.
FOX 21 Online
Essentia Health Holds Community Open House in Superior Today
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The Essentia Health-Superior Belknap Pharmacy hosted an open house in Superior today. From open to close today over-the-counter products were 20% off. Goodies were onsite along with multiple pharmacists and front-end staff. Pharmacists were there ready to answer any questions and help patients navigate the many pharmacy care...
I-35 Northbound Lanes Closed In Duluth – Early Morning October 11
Not so fast. It seems like the new northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project area just opened up and now there's another closure coming that drivers will want to be aware of. This one, however, will be brief and early. Officials with the Minnesota Department of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Mike Ceynowa Sworn in as Police Chief of Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – “This is a job that is really a lot and it’s going to take a lot and I want you and your family to know that we’ve got you. We’ve got your back; this department has your back,” Duluth Mayor, Emily Larson said.
FOX 21 Online
Schools In Superior Placed On Administrative Hold After Alleged Unsafe Situation
SUPERIOR, Wis. — On Thursday, 3 schools in Superior were placed on Administrative Hold in response to an alleged unsafe situation. The Superior Police Department alerted the schools at 1 p.m. and the schools quickly locked their doors, according to a press release from the school district. The situation...
rjbroadcasting.com
Author Joe Kimball Shares the Secrets of the Murders at the Glensheen Mansion during LARL Visits
Ada, MN — Fans of true crime! Enjoy presentations next week by reporter Joe Kimball, author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” who will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Kimball will discuss his experiences covering the story from start to finish as a reporter for the Star Tribune and will give inside details about the victims, investigators and perpetrators, bringing the tale to life.
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Hermantown Holds onto the Hammer, Esko Stays Unbeaten, Superior Falls at Home
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Proctor and Hermantown football teams would renew their “Hammer Game” rivalry on Friday. And the Hammer will stay with the Hawks for another year as they picked up the 55 to 6 win. In other football action, Esko improved to 6-0 as they defeated Hibbing...
FOX 21 Online
Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
FOX 21 Online
United Steelworkers Rally Over Contract Negotiations with U.S. Steel
VIRGINIA, Minn. – Union workers at U.S. Steel have been busy trying to get the word out that they are in what they call a “bitter contract war” since their most recent contract ended back on September 1st. On Saturday they and others from across the iron...
FOX 21 Online
Home Invasion Suspect Arrested In Cloquet
CLOQUET, Minn. — A Cloquet man is under arrest after being accused of a home invasion and assault in June. The 43-year-old man was arrested in his Cloquet home Friday, according to police. He’s accused of breaking into a home on Boulder Drive and strangling a woman inside while...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Singer-Songwriter Luke Leblanc Previews New Album
DULUTH, Minn. — Minneapolis Singer-Songwriter Luke Leblanc previews new album — Fugue State. You can hear Leblanc live: Friday, October 7 — 7:00pm at Wussow’s Concert Cafe. The full album will be out October 25. “Fugue State, lyrically and musically, sets out to take a step...
FOX 21 Online
Bell’s OT Goal Lifts UMD Past MSU-Mankato 2-1
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team is now 5-0 on the season after they defeated Minnesota State Mankato 2 to 1 on Friday. Kylie Hanley would tie the game late in the 1st period and then it would stay that way until overtime. Then just 16 seconds into...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Soccer Ties with No. 13 Minnesota State Mankato
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s soccer team hosted No. 13 nationally ranked Minnesota State Mankato Sunday. The Bulldogs scored one in the first half and were able to keep the Mavericks off the board until late in the second half. MSU tied the game at one with 13 minutes left on the clock.
FOX 21 Online
Coaches Corner: Sharon Lahti
ESKO, Minn.- In this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with head coach of the Esko girls soccer team, Sharon Lati. We talk the Eskomos ten game hot-streak and a team hat that is crowned on the MVP of the game.
