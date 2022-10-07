Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
Related
East San Jose theater planned as community nexus
For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
Hindsight 2050: Revisiting 1980s Santa Cruz predictions casts doubt on current prognostications
A look back at what Santa Cruzans foresaw in 1985 for the city and county is instructive — they were right on the affordability challenges that are a stark reality of 2022, less so about an "inevitable" commuter train from the Bay Area. With Santa Cruz in the midst of enormous development, it's all a reminder about how slippery the future is.
Oakland sees several sideshows overnight
OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
cityonahillpress.com
Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?
Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How these Bay Area cities are transforming intersections to crack down on illegal sideshows
From so-called "Botts' Dots" to speed bumps in the middle of an intersection. Here's what some Bay Area cities are doing to curb sideshow activity.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt
Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
Gas main break secured in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Residents in a Menlo Park neighborhood were advised to shelter in place after a gas main break Saturday afternoon, the Menlo Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The gas main break happened on the 2100 block of Sand Hill Road. Authorities said PG&E secured the gas main break […]
California’s tech Mecca saw largest drop in median income during pandemic as the wealthy fled cities
Tech companies and their workers fled San Francisco throughout the pandemic, causing the city's median income to plummet. California is losing residents across the board.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns
Capitola's premier fireworks show as the large performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9. The post Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in San Jose
A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
everythingsouthcity.com
Missing Non Verbal Autistic Adult – San Carlos
SMC Alert – San Mateo County’s Alert System. Robert Cambell has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who call 911 and reported his location. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
Minor missing in Pleasant Hill
A Pleasant Hill teenager was reported missing on Sunday, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A homeless man riding a bicycle was killed early Sunday morning after he was struck by two vehicles on a San Jose street.The San Jose police department said officers responded to calls of the fatal collision at Senter and Story Roads at around 12:40 a.m. Arriving officers found the badly injured cyclist and one of the two drivers who was cooperating with police. The other driver fled the scene.The name of the dead cyclist was being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin. A description of the vehicle that fled the scene has not been released.Police said this is the city's 54th traffic-related fatality this year. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867 or at svcrimestoppers.org.
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
Police activity at Fremont station delays BART trains
OAKLAND -- BART said just after 6 p.m. Sunday there was a 20-minute delay in the Berryessa and Richmond direction due to police activity at the Fremont Station.
Comments / 2