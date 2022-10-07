ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

East San Jose theater planned as community nexus

For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Hindsight 2050: Revisiting 1980s Santa Cruz predictions casts doubt on current prognostications

A look back at what Santa Cruzans foresaw in 1985 for the city and county is instructive — they were right on the affordability challenges that are a stark reality of 2022, less so about an "inevitable" commuter train from the Bay Area. With Santa Cruz in the midst of enormous development, it's all a reminder about how slippery the future is.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
cityonahillpress.com

Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?

Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Dismantled#Homelessness#The San Jose Spotlight
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt

Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Gas main break secured in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Residents in a Menlo Park neighborhood were advised to shelter in place after a gas main break Saturday afternoon, the Menlo Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The gas main break happened on the 2100 block of Sand Hill Road. Authorities said PG&E secured the gas main break […]
MENLO PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NBC Bay Area

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in San Jose

A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
SAN JOSE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Missing Non Verbal Autistic Adult – San Carlos

SMC Alert – San Mateo County’s Alert System. Robert Cambell has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who call 911 and reported his location. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bicyclist dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A homeless man riding a bicycle was killed early Sunday morning after he was struck by two vehicles on a San Jose street.The San Jose police department said officers responded to calls of the fatal collision at Senter and Story Roads at around 12:40 a.m. Arriving officers found the badly injured cyclist and one of the two drivers who was cooperating with police. The other driver fled the scene.The name of the dead cyclist was being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin. A description of the vehicle that fled the scene has not been released.Police said this is the city's 54th traffic-related fatality this year. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867 or at svcrimestoppers.org.  
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy