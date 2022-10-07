SAN JOSE -- A homeless man riding a bicycle was killed early Sunday morning after he was struck by two vehicles on a San Jose street.The San Jose police department said officers responded to calls of the fatal collision at Senter and Story Roads at around 12:40 a.m. Arriving officers found the badly injured cyclist and one of the two drivers who was cooperating with police. The other driver fled the scene.The name of the dead cyclist was being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin. A description of the vehicle that fled the scene has not been released.Police said this is the city's 54th traffic-related fatality this year. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867 or at svcrimestoppers.org.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO