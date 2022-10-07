Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, ArizonaThe Daily ScoopPhoenix, AZ
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Loved ones of kidnapped and murdered California family hold memorial in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A memorial was held in Phoenix on Sunday for four California family members who were kidnapped and killed as the victims, two men, a woman, and an eight-month-old girl, have family in Arizona. On Oct. 5, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced that all four family members were...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix antique store employees chase after theft suspects, owner calling it a 'scene out of a movie'
PHOENIX - Theft, video evidence, and a chase ending in an arrest – that’s how a Phoenix business owner describes what happened at her antique store. Antique Gatherings owner, Amanda, says as a business owner, she expects shoplifting to happen, but what she didn't expect was seeing the suspects come back, and then running after them to get an arrest.
fox10phoenix.com
Little girl with polymicrogyria leads the way at Phoenix Children's Foundation's Miles That Matter 5K
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Runners hit the bricks to raise money and awareness for the Phoenix Children's Foundation on Oct. 8, and leading the way was a two-year-old, inspiring everyone around her. Running, walking, and rolling around the Salt River Field – these children, are strong, in more ways than one....
fox10phoenix.com
Blind Arizona woman to pilot plane across the country: 'We don’t have limits'
MESA, Ariz. - A blind Arizona woman is making a rare but monumental achievement: She's piloting a plane. Kaiya Armstrong spent months preparing for the journey of a lifetime as a student at the Foundation for Blind Children in Phoenix. "I've had to go through extensive ground school and in-flight...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12news.com
Monarch butterflies are endangered, and the City of Phoenix is fighting to protect them
PHOENIX — We're officially in fall now, but the temperatures are way too hot for the monarch butterfly. Once the temperatures really drop, you may see some monarch butterflies in nectar gardens planted throughout the Phoenix valley. On April 30, 2021, Mayor Kate Gallego signed the National Wildlife Federation's...
12news.com
Phoenix experienced its first population boom decades ago. Here's the reason why
ARIZONA, USA — Without air conditioning, Phoenix couldn't be the fifth most populated city in the country that it is today. Just ask state historian Marshall Trimble. Trimble grew up in Arizona before air conditioning. "I can remember those nights sleeping outside just moving your blankets and cots outside," said Trimble.
Allan Lindsay's mission is simple: Feed whoever needs a meal, free of charge
PHOENIX — Allan Lindsay loves to cook. His passion for the culinary arts started when the Army veteran was stationed in Las Vegas in the early 2000s. He purchased a nice set of pots and pans and figured he should learn how to use them. “I started watching the...
AZFamily
Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Feels like I'm outside camping:' Renter goes months with no hot water
Joelean Lewis says shes had no hot water at her apartment at Santa Fe Springs Apartments for months. She couldn't get anywhere until the Let Joe Know team stepped in.
AZFamily
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix junkyard fire calls for large response from firefighters
PHOENIX - Many were wondering what sent a black plume of smoke into the air in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Phoenix Fire Department says it was a junkyard fire that called for a three-alarm response, meaning extra crews were needed to knock the fire down. The blaze broke...
'Definitely A Head Turner': Truck Seen Hauling Some Creepy Cargo In Arizona
“Definitely a head turner. A lot of people almost stopping in traffic to see what we have in the back of the truck."
frontdoorsmedia.com
Crosier Fathers and Brothers Celebrate Grand Opening of Holy Cross Priory
The Event: Grand Opening of the Priory of the Holy Cross. Capital Campaign Co-Chairs: Philanthropist Julie Nackard & Armando Contreras, President & CEO of United Cerebral Palsy – National. Notable Moments: The Holy Cross Priory is the new home of the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, who are committed to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
fox10phoenix.com
Shots fired outside Carl Hayden High School during football game
PHOENIX - It was a scary situation for families at Carl Hayden High School after shots were fired outside of campus during a football game Friday night. Gunshots were reported at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 - right in the middle of a game against Douglas High School. Video...
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
AZFamily
City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community
Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities
As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Comments / 1