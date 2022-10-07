On the Market Riverfront Estate is the Epitome of Georgian Revival Architecture

Originally made popular during the 18 th century, Georgian Revival style homes have significantly and continuously evolved over the past few centuries. Known for their understated elegance, balanced design, detailed facades, and towering columns, Georgian Revival homes remain one of the most enduring and popular architectural styles for homes in America.

Situated on 3.3 acres of land and elegantly designed with close attention to detail, this beautiful, riverfront Sandy Springs estate is the epitome of Georgian Revival architecture. Embodying the essence of southern charm, this meticulously maintained, move-in-ready home features thoughtfully considered architectural details, impressive moldings and designer finishes, high ceilings, spacious rooms, and hardwood floors throughout.

The welcoming, covered front porch with ornate double doors leads into the soaring, two-story foyer, and its spacious, open concept floor plan. The foyer is flanked with a banquet sized dining and a sophisticated study, and leads directly into the dramatic, two-story living room which impresses with floor to ceiling arched windows, custom columns, a coffered ceiling, and a detailed fireplace.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen features custom stained cabinetry, stone counters and backsplash, top of line appliances, and a bright breakfast area that opens up to a vaulted family room with a double-sided stone fireplace that is shared with the vaulted and beamed covered back porch. The porch opens to the back deck overlooking the private backyard oasis that boasts a heated, Pebbletec pool and spa, lush floral landscaping, heat resistant pool decking, and a stunning patio.

The luxurious owner’s suite on the main floor features a fireside sitting area, private access to the back deck, and a spa-inspired marble bath with double vanities, shower, jetted tub, and walk-in closets.

Other features include a whole home audio sound system, an elevator to all floors, an office phone system, extensive custom built-ins, a home gym, a beautiful fully finished daylight terrace area, and an expansive driveway with an accent circle. Between its 260 feet of riverfront property, close proximity to the heart of Sandy Springs, and incredible attention to detail, this Georgian Revival estate is truly a rare find in today’s market!

Listed by the Robin Blass Group with Harry Norman, REALTORS® , this home is located at 45 Sherington Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350 .

