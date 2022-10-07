ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

On the Market Riverfront Estate is the Epitome of Georgian Revival Architecture

 3 days ago

Originally made popular during the 18 th century, Georgian Revival style homes have significantly and continuously evolved over the past few centuries. Known for their understated elegance, balanced design, detailed facades, and towering columns, Georgian Revival homes remain one of the most enduring and popular architectural styles for homes in America.

Situated on 3.3 acres of land and elegantly designed with close attention to detail, this beautiful, riverfront Sandy Springs estate is the epitome of Georgian Revival architecture. Embodying the essence of southern charm, this meticulously maintained, move-in-ready home features thoughtfully considered architectural details, impressive moldings and designer finishes, high ceilings, spacious rooms, and hardwood floors throughout.

The welcoming, covered front porch with ornate double doors leads into the soaring, two-story foyer, and its spacious, open concept floor plan. The foyer is flanked with a banquet sized dining and a sophisticated study, and leads directly into the dramatic, two-story living room which impresses with floor to ceiling arched windows, custom columns, a coffered ceiling, and a detailed fireplace.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen features custom stained cabinetry, stone counters and backsplash, top of line appliances, and a bright breakfast area that opens up to a vaulted family room with a double-sided stone fireplace that is shared with the vaulted and beamed covered back porch. The porch opens to the back deck overlooking the private backyard oasis that boasts a heated, Pebbletec pool and spa, lush floral landscaping, heat resistant pool decking, and a stunning patio.

The luxurious owner’s suite on the main floor features a fireside sitting area, private access to the back deck, and a spa-inspired marble bath with double vanities, shower, jetted tub, and walk-in closets.

Other features include a whole home audio sound system, an elevator to all floors, an office phone system, extensive custom built-ins, a home gym, a beautiful fully finished daylight terrace area, and an expansive driveway with an accent circle. Between its 260 feet of riverfront property, close proximity to the heart of Sandy Springs, and incredible attention to detail, this Georgian Revival estate is truly a rare find in today’s market!

Listed by the Robin Blass Group with Harry Norman, REALTORS® , this home is located at 45 Sherington Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252Hhj_0iPUNuIL00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKdk0_0iPUNuIL00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdGq2_0iPUNuIL00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQSmK_0iPUNuIL00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8I8f_0iPUNuIL00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28E2lF_0iPUNuIL00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKnzo_0iPUNuIL00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSitj_0iPUNuIL00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B11Ja_0iPUNuIL00
Photo: Official

Click For Full Listing



Comments / 0

 

cohaitungchi.com

50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)

Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

One Man's Opinion: Water, water ... everywhere

Two of the strongest determinants of whether you are standing in a first-world or Third World country are whether or not you have ready and easy access to potable water, and whether or not the nation has some type of sewage removal and possibly treatment system in place. For nearly a century now, across the United States, working water, sewerage, and more recently stormwater systems have been a hallmark of our civilization. But a lot of that water/sewer pipe and infrastructure in many places is also approaching the century mark folks, and that means trouble folks, right here in River City and across this great land.
ATLANTA, GA
