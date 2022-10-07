ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

luxury-houses.net

Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million

The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
papercitymag.com

Famed French Perfume Masters to Open a Special Pop-Up in Dallas — NorthPark Gets Some Serious Scent Magic

What's in the bottle is only half the story at Guerlain's pop-up personalization event in Dallas. The tradition of Guerlain Haute Parfumerie dates back to 1828 when it was founded in Paris by perfumer Pierre-François Pascal Guerlain. The brand grew over four successive generations of Guerlain perfumers. Now owned by French luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, it launched its intoxicating L’Art & La Matière collections in 2005. Now, on the anniversary of the fragrance collections’ relaunch, Neiman Marcus is hosting a special Guerlain pop-up event at its Dallas store in the NorthPark Center shopping land.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek

After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Former Cosmic Café building hits the market in Oak Lawn

DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. The site of the former vegetarian restaurant Cosmic Café is hitting the market in Oak Lawn. The property is over 100 years old and consists of two buildings totaling 3,786 square feet....
DALLAS, TX
travelawaits.com

10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas

The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local Investor Purchases Blocks of Apartments in East Dallas

An Arlington property investor has acquired large blocks of rented apartments in East Dallas. The block of rental communities situated around Gaston Avenue and Live Oak Street has been picked up by 180 Multifamily Properties. In 1990, the former owner, Power Properties, started purchasing old apartments constructed between the 1950s...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth Zoo to host annual daytime Halloween event

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Fort Worth Zoo will host its 31st annual Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly event is free with Zoo admission or membership. Guests will visit all 7,000 animals while enjoying Halloween-themed entertainment throughout the park.
FORT WORTH, TX

