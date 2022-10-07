ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Two Vehicles Flip in Toms River in Separate Accidents

Two vehicles flipped in accidents about an hour apart from each other in toms River today. The first accident occurred approximately 8:00 AM at the intersection of old Freehold Road and Church Road in Toms River. The second overturn accident happened approximately 8:50 AM at the intersection of Cox Cro...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged

E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Residents: School Buses Speeding

JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. "I've never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn't the school buses from...
JACKSON, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Traffic
City
Jackson, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Firefighters Battle Structure Fire in Howell [VIDEO]

Firefighters are currently battling a home fire in Howell. The fire broke out on Brickyard Road.
HOWELL, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Stolen vehicle, car burglaries under investigation in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Readington Township Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft and several car burglaries that occurred on Central Avenue and Haver Place, police said. The crimes occurred on Wednesday, October 4 between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., police said. Police are asking residents...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
#Linus Traffic Accident
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
Traffic
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday

Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The "unprecedented event" involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a "48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply," according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
BreakingAC

Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man

A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ

