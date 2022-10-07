ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
BRIGHTON, MI
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI

Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
SOUTHGATE, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Schostak Brothers & Co. marks centennial with million-dollar giveaway

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It isn't often a company makes it to their 100th anniversary, which is why Schostak Brothers & Co. decided to celebrate it with a million-dollar give away to help the Motor City. The company – which began in Detroit – is giving away grants from $25,000 to $150,000 to non-profits making the Motor City stronger in various ways. David, Mark & Bobby Schostak appear in CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" to talk about it, and why they decided to do so as they are in process of giving away $1 million to Detroit charities. David Schostak told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, how the family-run fourth-generation business decided to do something to help the community as they mark their big anniversary. Mark and Bobby Schostak talked about their employees, their role in building the company and how they helped decide which non-profits to support. Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, and Bobby Schostak, former Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, appear to talk about the region and the red hot 2022 election. They also talked about the governor's race. Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit
DETROIT, MI
11 Oakland County Cider Mills to Visit this Fall

Have your best fall ever with a trip to your favorite cider mill or apple orchard. Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect donut, the juiciest apple, or the roundest pumpkin, you can’t go wrong when you choose from any of these cider mills throughout Oakland County in the metro Detroit area.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Haunted attractions take to the halls of former asylum

(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is here and so are scares for all. The Eloise Asylum in Westland has plenty of those scares, however, they aren't the kind for the faint of heart. The Westland haunted attraction returns this year for those wanting to feel the most chilling of scares."People love Eloise, it's just the way it is. It's been an icon in this area for over 150 years," says owner John Hambrick about the former Westland Eloise Psychiatric Hospital.Hambrick has a background in real estate and says the former asylum is one of two haunted attractions to be operated...
WESTLAND, MI
Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend

WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
WARREN, MI
Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties

Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

