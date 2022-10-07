ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WVNews

Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nostalgia was draped over the New England Patriots on Sunday, from the team's throwback, 1980s-era jerseys to the minuteman logo painted at midfield. The Patriots capped the throwback day by turning in an old-school performance.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Tucker's leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 on Sunday night and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Tucker also made a 58-yard kick in the third quarter, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach's gamble

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down. York's kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers (3-2) to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Browns doomed by missed FGs, tackles in loss to Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson will return to the Browns on Monday, though won’t be eligible to play until early December. He's rejoining a team with problems that go far deeper than its quarterback. Cleveland's numerous issues — a disappointing defense, an inability to finish and quarterback Jacoby...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn't lost three straight games in over two decades. Those streaks stayed intact Sunday with timely assistance from a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15, running out the...
ATLANTA, GA
WVNews

'Philly Special' goes badly awry as Bengals stumble

BALTIMORE (AP) — The “Philly Special” fell flat for Cincinnati, and that might have cost the Bengals the game. By now, football fans everywhere are familiar with this trick play — and perhaps that was part of the problem. It started as a reverse to receiver Tyler Boyd, with quarterback Joe Burrow slipping out into the flat. When the Eagles ran this play in a Super Bowl, their quarterback was open as a receiving target, but Burrow wasn't, and Baltimore's Marcus Peters shoved Boyd to the ground for a 12-yard loss.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Packers safety Amos active for London clash with Giants

LONDON (AP) — Packers safety Adrian Amos is active for Green Bay's game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Amos had been in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week. He is now set to join a defensive backfield with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is back from a groin injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNews

Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott's “Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Brenner scores 3, Cincinnati in MLS playoffs for first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brenner scored three goals and surging Cincinnati wrapped up its first MLS playoff spot, defeating D.C. United 5-2 on Sunday. Cincinnati, 6-2-12 in its last 20 matches, will be the fifth seed in the playoffs and face No. 4 New York Red Bulls in the opening round.
CINCINNATI, OH

