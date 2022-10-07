Read full article on original website
WVNews
Titans get late pick to beat Commanders, win 3rd in a row
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — A teammate yelled at David Long Jr. from a corner of the locker room, “Keep that game ball!”. He wasn’t letting it out of his grasp.
WVNews
Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nostalgia was draped over the New England Patriots on Sunday, from the team's throwback, 1980s-era jerseys to the minuteman logo painted at midfield. The Patriots capped the throwback day by turning in an old-school performance.
WVNews
Tucker's leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals
BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 on Sunday night and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Tucker also made a 58-yard kick in the third quarter, and...
WVNews
Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach's gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down. York's kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers (3-2) to...
WVNews
Browns doomed by missed FGs, tackles in loss to Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson will return to the Browns on Monday, though won’t be eligible to play until early December. He's rejoining a team with problems that go far deeper than its quarterback. Cleveland's numerous issues — a disappointing defense, an inability to finish and quarterback Jacoby...
WVNews
Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn't lost three straight games in over two decades. Those streaks stayed intact Sunday with timely assistance from a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15, running out the...
WVNews
Cousins, Vikings snap to life with late TD, beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings established a remarkable rhythm early. Their resiliency surfaced again late. The reward is being alone in first place in the NFC North.
WVNews
Garoppolo, stingy defense lead 49ers past Panthers 37-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — After failing to land Deshaun Watson in the offseason, the Carolina Panthers had a choice of whether to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield in an effort to upgrade at quarterback. They chose Mayfield.
WVNews
'Philly Special' goes badly awry as Bengals stumble
BALTIMORE (AP) — The “Philly Special” fell flat for Cincinnati, and that might have cost the Bengals the game. By now, football fans everywhere are familiar with this trick play — and perhaps that was part of the problem. It started as a reverse to receiver Tyler Boyd, with quarterback Joe Burrow slipping out into the flat. When the Eagles ran this play in a Super Bowl, their quarterback was open as a receiving target, but Burrow wasn't, and Baltimore's Marcus Peters shoved Boyd to the ground for a 12-yard loss.
WVNews
Packers safety Amos active for London clash with Giants
LONDON (AP) — Packers safety Adrian Amos is active for Green Bay's game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Amos had been in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week. He is now set to join a defensive backfield with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is back from a groin injury.
WVNews
Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott's “Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
WVNews
Brenner scores 3, Cincinnati in MLS playoffs for first time
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brenner scored three goals and surging Cincinnati wrapped up its first MLS playoff spot, defeating D.C. United 5-2 on Sunday. Cincinnati, 6-2-12 in its last 20 matches, will be the fifth seed in the playoffs and face No. 4 New York Red Bulls in the opening round.
