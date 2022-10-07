Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale
Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more, the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients. Even better, it’s 25 percent off during the brand’s friends and family...
10 best body moisturisers that promise to nourish, hydrate and soothe dry skin
There’s no denying that the skin on our faces gets much more attention than that on our bodies. Every morning and evening you’re probably spending time cleansing, toning, exfoliating and layering on an indulgent mix of serums and creams – and while having a good skincare routine is paramount, it’s just as important to give your body the same level of attention. After all, having perpetually dry elbows, ashy knees or flaky legs is less than ideal, but despite that, body moisturising remains an afterthought for the majority of people.Sure, you might be somebody who’ll occasionally use a body scrub,...
Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale
When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
9 best shampoo for hair loss in men and women
THINNING hair can be triggered by many different things so the best shampoo for hair loss will always depend on exactly what's causing the issue for you. The cause can also vary between men and women, which is why there are so many specialist products out there. Before you start...
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
If We're Talking Fall Footwear, These Are the 4 Trends You Need to Know
Peep my closet, and you'll immediately notice that I tend to overindulge in the shoe department. Some may call this a problem, but I call it research. Sneakers, wedges, ankle boots—you name it, and I've tested it. After all, I'm here to tell you what's in and what's out. (It's all part of the job description, right?) This season, my colleagues and I have noticed a few key footwear trends on both the runways and the street style set. And between Western-inspired boots and bold pink platforms, the shoe game has never looked better. Fortunately for us, Zappos's collection of Steve Madden shoes makes it easy to shop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Say You ‘Won’t Need Fake Lashes At All’—& It’s Down to $24 Right Now
Mascara is perhaps one of the most trusty makeup products in your lineup. When you wake up late and are rushing out the door, defining your eyes with a swipe of mascara makes all the difference. When you’re transitioning your look from day to night, applying another coat adds a nice little pick-me-up. Mascara seriously can do no wrong and neither can Kjaer Weis’ Im-Possible Mascara, especially when it’s down to $24 thanks to the brand’s friends and family sale (ends October 12). It’s high-impact, long-lasting, volumizing and also backed by nourishing ingredients that ensure a clump-free look. If you’ve been...
FYI: Skin Pros Love This Natural, Fountain-of-Youth Alternative to Retinol
As someone who has sensitive, flush-prone, and flakey skin, I've ignored "good beauty editor" protocol for years and still have yet to incorporate retinol into my routine. Shocking, I know. That said, the benefits of the multipurpose ingredient aren't lost on me, and I'm constantly trying and testing less harsh products that can yield similar (if not quite as dramatic) results in the smoothing, brightening, and skin-evening departments. But bakuchiol—a completely natural, plant-based ingredient—is one MVP alternative I run into again and again.
This New Dark Spot-Removing Face Scrub Gave Me Baby-Soft Skin Overnight
In the early 2000s, all of us old millennials scrubbed our faces raw with physical exfoliants that damaged our moisture barrier and caused micro tears in our skin. Since then, we’ve stayed away from harsh scrubs and switched to generally gentler chemical exfoliators. But not all physical face scrubs are bad for your skin just because the ones we used as teenagers were. Take a look at Renée Rouleau’s new Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub. The celebrity esthetician rolled out a face scrub this week that brightens and smoothes skin. Basically, it’s nothing like the scrubs you remember. Rouleau re-launched her cult-fave Triple...
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
Real Simple
The 9 Best Mascaras of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A high-quality mascara is the best way to enhance the look of your lashes, whether for special events or everyday use. But with so many different types of mascara on the market (like volumizing, lengthening, and waterproof formulas), it can be hard to know what to look for.
Real Simple
Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Choose the Best Cleanser for Your Skin Type
Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
TODAY.com
This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions
If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
5 products to remove stubborn Dia de Muertos and Halloween makeup and restore your skin
The heavy-duty cosmetics that we usually use to transform ourselves during Halloween and Día de Muertos are highly pigmented and offer full coverage — which is perfect for extreme performance — however, they clog our pores. If we don’t remove it altogether, we can develop acne breakouts. Regular...
This $5 Find Is My Secret Weapon for Impossibly Long Lashes That Rival Falsies
I can't believe I've gone my entire writing career without talking about lash primers. (I know, shame on me as a beauty editor.) Usually, you'll find that folks fall into the "yay" or "nay" camp when it comes to lash primers, but I'll make it very clear where I stand. I'm full in the "yay" camp and will use this opportunity to talk about why I love them so much. The best part is, you don't even need to spend a fortune on a good one, either. There are so many great drugstore formulas out there that cost as little as $5.
This Extremely Simple (and Stylish) Target Find Helps Me Stay Organized with My Skincare Routine
Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007. Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc., a professional organizing company, on Long Island in 2017, and has worked with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens and House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. On her blog, Organized Overall, she details how she creates organization in her own home.
I’m a skincare pro – the two anti-aging products under $100 that will show results in less than a week
A TIKTOKER has shared with her followers the secret to rapid anti-aging results with some of her favorite skincare picks. Both items are under $100, and one even has multiple uses. Skincare influencer Amy Chang, @bondenavant on TikTok, shared a few particularly effective anti-aging products with her followers in a...
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0