Idaho State Journal
Hurricane Julia near Nicaragua after lashing Colombia island
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia closed in on Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast late Saturday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island in a near pass soon after strengthening from a tropical storm in the afternoon. After gaining power throughout the day, Julia's maximum sustained winds had stabilized around 75...
Idaho State Journal
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday and dumped torrential rains across Central America before an expected reemergence over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), though its winds had dipped to...
Couple find gold coins under their kitchen floor and sell them for £754,000
More than 260 ancient gold coins have been discovered by a couple under their kitchen floor, and have sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection was hidden inside a pot under the 18th-century floorboards of the anonymous couple’s home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire, in 2019, and dates back from 1610 to 1727.The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading. The family were known for importing and exporting timber, iron ore and coal, with some members later serving as Members of Parliament in the early 1700s. Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister married in...
Idaho State Journal
Pink diamond sells for record $49.9M at Hong Kong auction
HONG KONG (AP) — A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho State Journal
AP PHOTOS: In Delhi, migrants battered repeatedly by floods
NEW DELHI (AP) — For Bhagwan Devi, 38, and Shivakumar, 40, and their four children, a flood follows unseasonal rain so often now they have less and less time to pick up the pieces and start over again. Devi and Shivakumar had to flee their hut on the banks...
Idaho State Journal
Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials,...
Idaho State Journal
Chile: Easter Island fire damages some statues
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A fire that ripped through part of Chile's Easter Island this week has caused permanent damage to some of its iconic carved stone figures known as moai, authorities said. The high temperature of the forest fire accelerated the process through which the stone carvings will...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
This year's Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S
