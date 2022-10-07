Read full article on original website
California Prunes Partners with Renowned Chefs for CA Farmer and Farmworker Month
October is California Farmer and Farmworker Month – a specially designated time to recognize the remarkable contributions of the people who power California’s food and farming community. Consider this: California supports 1.2 million agriculture-related jobs and produces 400 different crops, roughly 50 percent of the overall U.S. produce supply, and nearly all domestically grown prunes.
2022 California Leopold Conservation Award Finalists Selected
Two finalists have been selected for the 2022 California Leopold Conservation Award®. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the prestigious award recognizes those who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. In California, Sand County Foundation presents the award with...
California Ag Leadership Foundation Announces New Director of Education
The California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) has announced the hiring of Dane White as its new director of education (DOE), effective Nov. 1. White will be responsible for the California Agricultural Leadership Program’s curriculum – in coordination with the four partner university deans – and for delivery of the leadership content presented in the campus and travel seminars. He will work closely with the core faculty from the four campuses, as well as the foundation president and CEO. He will also support other CALF educational programs.
