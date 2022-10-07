The California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) has announced the hiring of Dane White as its new director of education (DOE), effective Nov. 1. White will be responsible for the California Agricultural Leadership Program’s curriculum – in coordination with the four partner university deans – and for delivery of the leadership content presented in the campus and travel seminars. He will work closely with the core faculty from the four campuses, as well as the foundation president and CEO. He will also support other CALF educational programs.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO