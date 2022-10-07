Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Hurricane Julia near Nicaragua after lashing Colombia island
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia closed in on Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast late Saturday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island in a near pass soon after strengthening from a tropical storm in the afternoon. After gaining power throughout the day, Julia's maximum sustained winds had stabilized around 75...
Post Register
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday and dumped torrential rains across Central America before an expected reemergence over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), though its winds had dipped to...
Post Register
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
PARIS (AP) — Nicolas Toulliou had just proposed marriage to his girlfriend. Nelson Marinho Jr. was heading off on a new oil exploration job. Eric Lamy was about to celebrate his 38th birthday. They were among 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio...
Couple find gold coins under their kitchen floor and sell them for £754,000
More than 260 ancient gold coins have been discovered by a couple under their kitchen floor, and have sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection was hidden inside a pot under the 18th-century floorboards of the anonymous couple’s home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire, in 2019, and dates back from 1610 to 1727.The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading. The family were known for importing and exporting timber, iron ore and coal, with some members later serving as Members of Parliament in the early 1700s. Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister married in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
This year's Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S
Comments / 0