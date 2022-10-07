Read full article on original website
Makeup Removers Always Inflame My Sensitive Skin, so I Asked Derms for 12 Recs
If you have sensitive, reactive skin, even removing your makeup can feel like a risk and a chore. I'm definitely speaking from experience when I say this. As someone who has sensitive, acne-prone skin, it hasn't always been easy finding makeup removers that work without irritation. After lots of trial and error, I've found a few solid balms and micellar water removers that truly work wonders. What works for my skin may not necessarily work for everyone's, though. That's why I called in the experts. I asked two derms for the best makeup removers for all types of sensitive skin. Board-certified dermatologists Azadeh Shirazi, MD, and Lauren Penzi, MD, share some insight below. Keep scrolling for what they had to say.
I'm a Fashion CEO—These Fall Items Are Trending the Most Right Now
The fall collections continue to trickle onto the sites of our favorite retailers, and we've been covering the latest in fall fashion over the last few weeks to help you navigate all of the newnesses. Well, if you're still looking for further shopping inspiration, there's more for you below. Specifically, Diego Abba, the CEO of Italist, provided expert intel on what's trending most right now from his perspective at the helm of the luxury retailer.
I'm a 20-Something Beauty Editor in NYC—Shop My 30 Fall Staples
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. I'm not going to lie. I have a pretty fun job. My days consist of trying the latest beauty products and trends, dashing all over New York City to learn about them, and writing stories about new products, treatments, ingredients, and more. My favorite part is getting to introduce people to the products that I absolutely adore.
Bangs Are Low-Key the Best Haircut If You Have a Round Face Shape—Here's Proof
Round face shapes are the best. (I say that with a little bit of bias because I have one.) A common myth people seem to like to reiterate, though, is that bangs just don't look good on rounder face shapes. I'm here to tell you that's completely false. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins has a thing or two to say about that. "Old-school culture dictates that everyone needs to have an oval face to appear classically beautiful. It's giving Western standards of beauty," he says. "Round faces, square faces, heart-shaped, oval—they're all gorgeous! The kind of bangs you get should be based on your personal preference and how much time you’re willing to spend on styling."
Maddie Ziegler on How She Creates an Entire Glam Makeup Look in Under 5 Minutes
Say hello to Unfiltered, a fresh, new beauty series where you’ll get an exclusive glimpse into the dressed-down beauty routines of our favorite celebrities. They’ll reveal their guilty-pleasure beauty practices, the five-minute-routine product lineup they can’t live without, the one good-skin tip they’ll be forever thankful for, and so much more. To bring every conversation full circle, we ask each celebrity to send us a selection of self-shot, filter-free photos of their choosing to capture the essence of their Unfiltered beauty philosophy.
Norma Kamali's Designs Live in My Head Rent-Free—Her Beauty Picks Are Next
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
If Euphoria's Lead MUA Had Your Credit Card, She'd Buy These 13 Beauty Products
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
Call It the Fashion-Month Influence: 29 High-Impact Pieces I'm Itching for Now
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Since September, every inch of my social media has been devoured by the fashion-month parade. From the designers and brands to the critics and the editors I follow, it's like getting a play-by-play of every happening on and off the runways. While so much fashion in your face all at once can definitely get overwhelming, it's also hugely exciting—just think about it. We finally get to see the culmination of months of conceptualizing and creating. The pieces and styling on the runways now will affect what we'll see and what we'll be wearing months from now.
We Work in Fashion—These Fall Shoes and Bags Will Define the Season
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
My Beauty Cabinet Is Getting a Fall Refresh—Here's Everything in My Cart
If you want to talk fall beauty, Shawna Hudson is your girl. Who What Wear's associate beauty editor takes seasonal shopping very seriously, especially once September hits. That's because everyone knows fall is the best time of year to shop—don't @ me. The weather calls for great layering (and equally great outfits), but the beauty department is where the fun is really at. Barely-there shades are swapped for rich browns, golds, and burgundies. Light and fresh scents are replaced with mysterious, warm flavors. I don't know, something about fall just feels like the time to refresh, reinvent, revamp—whatever you want to call it—yourself. As always, Macy's is here to help get us there. To kick things off, keep scrolling for the beauty products Shawna is currently coveting.
I'm a Manager at Nordstrom—Here Are My Tips for Curating a Perfect Work Wardrobe
As the styling program manager at Nordstrom in Bellevue, WA, Savannah Pilorge leads a styling team and is currently reimagining the styling experience at her Nordstrom location. She also works with her clients to help build out their dream wardrobes. So naturally, she has a few sartorial tips and tricks up her sleeve. On that note, she actually offered us guidance on how she’s curated her version of the ideal work wardrobe for her days at Nordstrom. She also puts these style tips into practice when she’s helping others build out their offerings.
It's Time to Switch It Up—These 5 Fall Aesthetics Have Inspired Me
I'm all about switching up your aesthetic. A lot of the time when people ask me to describe my style, I struggle to answer since I so often let my mood dictate what I am going to wear that day. If I'm feeling a little edgier, I may go for something all-black or leather. Sometimes, though, I feel like dressing super flirty with pretty detailing. Other times I want to look like a '90s supermodel running around New York. As you can see, I can be a little all over the map. But I think that's okay—your personal style is all about expressing yourself and using fashion to show how you want the world to see you that day, and for me, that's not the same thing every day. Other people can find a certain aesthetic and completely commit to it, and I say to those people, "I'm impressed."
I Love October, and These Knits and Jackets Are What My Fall Wardrobe Is Missing
Sweater weather has officially arrived here in New York City. Since I've lived in New York for almost four years now, you would think that I have a large collection of jackets and sweaters, but I actually don't. I usually get more excited about summer and spring fashion and have neglected my fall/winter wardrobe, but this fall, that is coming to an end. I have been shopping like crazy for this new season, looking for great sweaters and coats to wear all fall and winter. Since it's finally October, the fall spirit is very much alive and well, and I've fully embraced the coming of the new season. While I do love summer, fall will always have a special place in my heart. My birthday is in October so I'm a little bit biased, but I also love Halloween, I'm planning a few getaways, and my calendar is filling up with fun activities with friends and family.
I Have the Highest Standards for Shoes—These Mango Pairs Pass Every Test
I'm picky about a lot of things, but there's nothing I'm more particular about than shoes. You wouldn't know it from the 50 pairs of heels, boots, sneakers, and sandals that are currently stacked in my closet (and elsewhere), but I have a tendency to nitpick a seemingly perfect pair until I don't want it anymore—that is, unless the shoes actually are perfect. In that case, I'll be the first to say, "I'll take 'em."
How Yasmin Sewell Launched the World's First Healing Perfume and Lifestyle Brand
Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Sweater Dress Season Is Here—25 Outfits to Replicate, ASAP
Do you feel that crisp breeze? Well, that marks the start of the official start of fall. For some, the onset of colder temperatures marks the beginning of holiday planning or travel. But for the fashion set, it marks the beginning of something else entirely: sweater dress season. And while you may be wondering why this clothing staple could be considered as exciting as taking a trip to see the foliage or the holiday season, I'm here to tell you that this piece is underrated.
I Work in the Nordstrom Styling Department—These 6 Fall Trends Are Most Popular
Rose Hayes is a breadth of sartorial knowledge. After all, she currently works in the styling department at Nordstrom as a VIP stylist. Her day-to-day job is to keep up with the latest trends and collections to recommend to her various clients. While showcasing new fall trends over the last few weeks, she actually mentioned that there are a few key items that the majority of her clients are unanimously gravitating toward. And yes, the trends just so happen to be favorites for Hayes as well.
I'm So Tired of My Boring Black Puffer—These Colorful Layers Have My Attention
After wearing the same black puffer for three years now, I'm ready to find it a new home and move on to more joy-inducing options. We've been in the era of dopamine dressing and don't plan on stopping anytime soon, so why not carry it over into fall? When perusing for a colorful replacement, I discovered that FP Movement had everything I was looking for. It's been my go-to retailer for all things activewear for years, but clearly I've been sleeping on its additional layers. The brand has every perfect outerwear layer from puffy vests to cozy fleece jackets, so it has me covered. Keep reading to shop the lightweight outerwear, activewear, and sporty footwear I'm eyeing as I begin to prep for cooler temps.
This $5 Find Is My Secret Weapon for Impossibly Long Lashes That Rival Falsies
I can't believe I've gone my entire writing career without talking about lash primers. (I know, shame on me as a beauty editor.) Usually, you'll find that folks fall into the "yay" or "nay" camp when it comes to lash primers, but I'll make it very clear where I stand. I'm full in the "yay" camp and will use this opportunity to talk about why I love them so much. The best part is, you don't even need to spend a fortune on a good one, either. There are so many great drugstore formulas out there that cost as little as $5.
I'm Saying It: Nordstrom Has the Best Fall Dresses—I'm Eyeing These 31
I love to wear dresses. They're so easy—it's just one piece you style your accessories around, and often, dresses are the most comfortable option. And just because the weather has gotten colder doesn't mean that you have to give up wearing dresses. Recently, I was browsing Nordstrom's site and found so many great dresses perfect for the colder weather. A good sweater/knit dress is a must-have for fall if you ask me. They're perfect for a cozy yet put-together look for work and can be paired with different shoes like leather booties, knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats, or loafers. You can rock one for a first date, a night out, or even just dinner. The options are truly really endless.
