I'm all about switching up your aesthetic. A lot of the time when people ask me to describe my style, I struggle to answer since I so often let my mood dictate what I am going to wear that day. If I'm feeling a little edgier, I may go for something all-black or leather. Sometimes, though, I feel like dressing super flirty with pretty detailing. Other times I want to look like a '90s supermodel running around New York. As you can see, I can be a little all over the map. But I think that's okay—your personal style is all about expressing yourself and using fashion to show how you want the world to see you that day, and for me, that's not the same thing every day. Other people can find a certain aesthetic and completely commit to it, and I say to those people, "I'm impressed."

