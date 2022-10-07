Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
Caledonia suffers first loss of season as Warriors come up short in Chatfield
The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night as Caledonia came up short against conference powerhouse Chatfield, 19-6. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Central soars past Sparta, 42-14, in final home game of season
The Riverhawks jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime against Sparta as Central improved to 3-5 on the year with a 42-14 victory over the Spartans. The Riverhawks will clash with crosstown conference rival Logan next week. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
news8000.com
Holmen wins fourth straight, hangs on at home in 17-14 victory over Logan
Holmen improved its record to 4-4 on the season with a 17-14 win over Logan on Friday night. After opening the season 0-4 the Vikings have won four straight games. Holmen wraps up the regular season next week in Reedsburg. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
news8000.com
Blair-Taylor spoils Cochrane-Fountain City undefeated season
Cochrane-Fountain City put its undefeated season on the line against Blair-Taylor. Blair-Taylor got the upset win 31-17. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
Bangor hands Luther first conference loss of the season
The Luther Knights put their unbeaten conference record on the line against Scenic Bluffs powerhouse Bangor. Bangor used a huge third quarter to get the win 34-28. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
thecountyline.net
BHS class of ‘72 reunites
The Brookwood High School class of 1972 hosted its reunion Sept. 10 at Club 16 in Sparta. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
WEAU-TV 13
School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak
MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
news8000.com
Mixed Clouds & Sun with Cooler Temperatures Today -Derek Sibley
Today’s Planner: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cooler. High Temperature 53F. Winds, N 10-15 MPH. Temperatures this morning will be mainly in the low 40s, before warming up to the mid to upper 40s later this morning and into the early afternoon. Later today, skies will briefly turn mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news8000.com
Taste of Downtown helps local La Crosse restaurants
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse residents got a special taste of local food and help a worthy cause. At The Taste of La Crosse, La Crosse residents got a special chance to try some local cuisine from 8 different restaurants. Guests also got the chance to enjoy live music, cocktails,...
Parents criticize La Crosse Schools Superintendent for not answering questions at informational meeting
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse Schools Superintendent Aaron Engels is facing criticism from parents who say he refuses to answer their questions about the district’s upcoming referendum. This November, voters will decide whether to approve a nearly $195 million referendum to combine Central and Logan High Schools. Staff have been holding public informational sessions for months. News 8...
wizmnews.com
Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
More victims come forward to accuse Sparta masseur of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)–A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now first reported back in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since our first story, three more women...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police honors fallen officer Robert Bolton
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Officer Robert Bolton. On Oct. 6, 1982, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Though it’s been 40 years, Bolton’s widow, Lynn BeBeau, said it feels like yesterday she got the...
One in hospital following head-on crash with freightliner
MONROE COUNTY (WKBT) — A head-on crash Friday sent one person to the hospital and shut down the highway for three hours. Authorities said the driver of an Audi left their lane on State Highway 27 near Federal Ave and struck an oncoming freightliner truck. The truck immediately started on fire, according to responders.
Comments / 0