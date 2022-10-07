ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

San Antonio Spurs hold practice at Uvalde High School gym

UVALDE, Texas - The San Antonio Spurs made a stop in Uvalde where elementary school students and families got to join in on a practice ahead of the Spurs' 2022-23 season. The full team and coaching staff went to Uvalde High School Saturday as a part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s (SS&E) long term commitment to their neighbors in Uvalde, says the team. Players and students shot baskets and practiced their dribbling skills, with players even lifting little ones up to dunk. Players also signed autographs for the kids.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Cibolo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Judson, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
New Braunfels, TX
Sports
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Hutto, TX
FanSided

OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media

A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Bgc Week 7 Preview#Bgc App#Pflugerville Weiss
MySanAntonio

5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake’s Smack Dab in the Middle of South Central Texas Drought

The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio (NWS) today released a map showing the latest drought conditions across south central Texas, and Canyon Lake and the New Braunfels area are smack dab in the middle of a maroon-colored bullseye. “Over the last month, improvement has been noted across portions of...
CANYON LAKE, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen selected for USA national debate team

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teen has been selected to be a member of the USA National Debate Team. Years of preparation and dedication has led Anish Beeram to this moment. “I remember hearing, ‘Would you like to debate on behalf of the USA?’ And I was I think, I lost my mind a little bit,” Beeram said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio brewery claims gold at Great American Beer Festival

The San Antonio beer community represented at the Great American Beer Festival and one brewery brought home gold. The annual competition was held October 6 through October 8 in Denver, Colorado. Texas brought home 22 medals overall, three of which came from the Alamo City. Roadmap Brewing took gold international-style...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds

SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy