Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
The Pumpkins are Back at Camp Helen State Park
Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations offers a chance to win drawing to support hurricane victims. Several business and organizations in northwest Florida are rounding up supplies to support Hurricane Ian victims. St. Andrews Slice House takes pizza to a new level. Updated: 13 hours ago. Tucked away in a little side street...
2nd Annual Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo
Family and friends, and even some 4-legged friends, took a single lap around the stadium before receiving a gold medal at the finish line. Members of Emmaus United Methodist Church came together today for what they call "packing Saturday."
Chipley, Florida Police Department Warns of Increased Wildfire Risk Due to Dry Conditions on Saturday, October 8, 2022
Extremely dry conditions from the lack of rain will continue for the next several days. Washington County Fire Services and the Public Safety Office strongly urge residents to delay all outdoor burning until conditions improve. As a reminder, all inquiries about burn permits and outdoor burning regulations should be directed...
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance fest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Pirates have invaded Panama City Beach for the 12th Annual Pirates of the High Seas fest. “There is so much fun for everyone to get involved out here. especially children and the event is free and we have all kinds of children’s activities,” Jayna Leach, chief marketing officer for the Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council, said.
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
Busy Bee destination travel plaza is coming to Bonifay
Once a bustling truck stop town, Bonifay will soon get a reboot as a place tourists and truckers look forward to making a pit stop. Gone are the days of service stations where an attendant would pump gas and squeegee bugs off the windshield. Today, it’s about modern amenities, gourmet food and beverages, sparkling clean restrooms and a copious amount of fuel pumps. Busy Bee offers just that.
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Dexter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Dexter, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This beautiful hound mix is about a year old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control...
Florida says to Michael Bay “Hold My Beer.”
First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are beginning to cool down, but the tourist season is still heating up. Marketing Officer at Panama City Beach Visitors Center Jayna Leach says the department has been working to have tourism all year round. “Historically, Panama City Beach has had our peak season,”...
Florida officials warn of increased fire danger through the weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dry conditions across the Big Bend and South Georgia have fire officials on high alert. There’s an increased threat of fire danger, and a 125-acre wildfire Wednesday in Gulf County proved the threat should be taken seriously. According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire...
Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church
I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Ramps Up for Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
Staff and management at WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida have been busy over the past couple of weeks, preparing for the Annual Fall Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, this year taking place from October 6 through October 10, 2022.
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another sunny and dry weekend in the panhandle. A cold front will pass through NWFL on Saturday bringing a few clouds, but little more than a wind shift that will bring slightly less humid air to our area. Lows tonight will fall to near 60. On Saturday highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. By Sunday, less humid air returns and skies will be sunnier. Highs will be in the mid 80s. As we head into next week the humidity will be on the increase as a cold front approaches. That front will snap our dry weather streak on Thursday/Friday.
School district responds to bonfire explosion
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There are still more questions than answers regarding a bonfire that exploded Wednesday night at Mosley High School. The incident happened a little before 7:00, with several hundred students, staff, and parents looking on. The bonfire at Mosley High School is an annual tradition that dates back several years. One […]
WATCH: Fire contained after explosion at Mosley homecoming
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An explosion inside a bonfire was not part of the festivities at Mosley High School’s Homecoming Wednesday night. District leaders said the explosion was caused from inside the fire and was immediately contained by deputies and firefighters. The school has this event every year and used the same procedures to […]
Bay deputies warn of new scam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam where suspects pretend to be with Xfinity or Target. Deputies said a victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xfinity. The scammer told the victim they could receive up to six months of free […]
Fort Walton Beach teen accused of making threats online while displaying weapon
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident allegedly seen on a video with a weapon and making threats has voluntarily surrendered without incident and was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a statement. According to...
Saddle up for the annual Bonifay Rodeo
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is in full swing. Continuing Friday and Saturday, families can watch bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and so much more at the rodeo. There are activities for people of all ages. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the...
