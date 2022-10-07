Read full article on original website
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
First Atlanta Pride event since 2019 sees huge crowds
ATLANTA — Thousands gathered at Piedmont Park on Saturday for the first Atlanta Pride in three years. After a pause for the pandemic, crowds were anxious to return to the celebration. “It feels amazing to be back and to be proud of who we are and just to be...
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
Free health fair offers screenings for metro residents on Sunday
Do you know your blood pressure numbers? Or do you need a flu shot or dental screening?...
The Citizen Online
Fayette’s 2022 graduation rate 7th highest in state, 3rd in metro
Fayette’s graduation rate remains among the best in Georgia. The 2022 four-year high school graduation rate for Fayette County Public Schools is 89.81, topping the state’s graduation rate of 84.1. The school system’s graduation rate increased slightly, up from 89.7 in 2021. The school system has the...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
atlantatribune.com
Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta. This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and...
fox5atlanta.com
Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
ATLANTA - Two people were able to escape injuries during Sunday's pride parade after their car caught fire along the route. The fire delayed Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 for about a half hour while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Thousands lined the streets of Midtown to...
atlantahomesmag.com
Summerhill’s Scene
Downtown Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood continues to add commercial and residential offerings. The 80-acre mixed-use project by Carter, in partnership with K. King & Co. and Healey Weatherholtz Properties, is south of Center Parc Stadium and anchored by Georgia State University, which plans to open this fall its multipurpose Convocation Center with an 8,000-seat arena.
Atlanta gay pride festival, iconic gay bar return post-Covid
Atlanta's gay pride festival is returning after a two-year Covid hiatus. The city's last two gay pride celebrations were held virtually as the pandemic halted festivals worldwide. This weekend, however, large crowds are expected in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. A parade is scheduled for Sunday, with other celebrations Friday...
Popculture
Academy Award and 'Girls Trip' Producer Will Packer Receives Major Honor in Atlanta (Exclusive)
Will Packer has been one of the top movie producers for the last 20 years. Due to his success in the film industry, the 48-year-old was recently honored in Atlanta. PopCulture.com attended the One Musicfest Honors Dinner in Downtown Atlanta where Packer was honored along with Quality Control Music founders Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas. When accepting his award as a 2022 One Musicfest honoree, Packer spent little time talking about himself and gave praise to Jason Carter, the founder of One Musicfest.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
fox5atlanta.com
South Georgia family finds refuge from chaos of childhood cancer diagnosis
ATLANTA - Tripp and Kimberly Lasseter have a long history with the Ronald McDonald House near Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. This has been their home away from home for half of Tripp's life, since they arrived here from Adel, Georgia, 200 miles away, unsure of what the future held.
Monroe Local News
New Veteran and Family Services office opens in Gwinnett County Monday
On Monday, Oct. 10, Gwinnett will cut the ribbon on a new office of Veteran and Family Services. Veterans and their families will be able to walk into the office to connect with a Community Navigator and find resources available to them from Gwinnett County, community organizations, and state and federal agencies.
Automotive Addicts
Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour
Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
BET
Notorious Jewelry Thief ‘Diamond Doris’ Tells Atlanta News Station Her Story
Doris Payne, notoriously known as “Diamond Doris”, recently spoke with Atlanta news station WSB-TV about her decades-long stint as a jewelry thief stealing millions of dollars’ worth of bling from around the world. The 91-year-old, who is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life, says...
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
